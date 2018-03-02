Red SparrowRed Sparrow

Prima ballerina Dominika Egorova faces a bleak and uncertain future after she suffers an injury that ends her career. She turns to Sparrow School, a secret intelligence service that trains exceptional young people to use their minds and bodies as weapons.more

Starring: Jennifer LawrenceJoel EdgertonCharlotte Rampling

Director: Francis Lawrence

RThrillerSpiesMovie2018
  • 5.1
  • hd

Red Sparrow - Trailer

About this Movie

