99 cents per month for a year
BLACK FRIDAY DEAL
Get Hulu (With Ads) for 99¢/mo for a year.
Ends 12/2.
Offer for Hulu (With Ads) plan only: $0.99/month for 12 months, then auto-renews at $9.99/month or then-current regular monthly price. Ends 11:59 PM PT on 12/2/24. Cancel anytime, effective at the end of your billing period. No refunds or credits for partial months. New and eligible returning subscribers (who have not been Hulu subscribers in the past 1 month) only; Disney+ Basic (With Ads) and Disney Bundle subscribers are not eligible. Not combinable with any free trial of the Hulu (With Ads) plan or any other promotional offers or pricing (including the Disney Bundle); not redeemable via gift card. Any plan switch after redemption of this offer will result in forfeiture of the discount pricing.

×
2 seasons available (8 episodes)

Bering Sea Gold: Under the Ice

Bering Sea Gold: Under the Ice, follows three gold mining teams run by driven dredge captains whose very livelihoods depend on mining this wet and frozen gold. Split second thinking, extreme focus, and team work are key to staying alive under the ice. The risks are great, and the payoff even greater.more

Bering Sea Gold: Under the Ice, follows three gold mining teams r...More

Starring: Thom BeersMike Rowe

TV14RealityAdventureTV Series2012

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $0.99/month for 12 months*.

*Savings compared to current regular monthly price. Offer for Hulu (With Ads) plan only: $.99/month for 12 months, then auto-renews at $9.99/month or then-current regular monthly price. Ends 11:59 PM PST on 12/2/24. Cancel anytime, effective at the end of your billing period. No refunds or credits for partial months. New and eligible returning subscribers (who have not been Hulu subscribers in the past 1 month) only; Disney+ Basic and Disney Bundle subscribers are not eligible. Not combinable with any free trial of the Hulu (With Ads) plan or any other promotional offers or pricing (including the Disney Bundle); not redeemable via gift card. Any plan switch after redemption of this offer will result in forfeiture of the discount pricing.

DUO BASIC · BLACK FRIDAY DEAL
Get Hulu and Disney+ (both with ads) for $2.99/mo. for a year.
Save 72% per month for a year. Ends 12/2.Get Hulu and Disney+ (both with ads) for $2.99/mo. for a year.
Save 72% per month for a year. Ends 12/2.
GET THIS DEAL
Terms apply.
EpisodesDetails

About this Show

Bering Sea Gold: Under the Ice

Bering Sea Gold: Under the Ice, follows three gold mining teams run by driven dredge captains whose very livelihoods depend on mining this wet and frozen gold. Split second thinking, extreme focus, and team work are key to staying alive under the ice. The risks are great, and the payoff even greater.

Starring: Thom BeersMike Rowe

TV14RealityAdventureTV Series2012

You May Also Like

Bering Sea GoldTV14 • Adventure, Reality • TV Series (2012)
Expedition XTVPG • Action, Documentaries • TV Series (2020)
Gold Rush: Mine Rescue with Freddy & JuanTV14 • Reality, Survival • TV Series (2022)
Gold Rush: White WaterTV14 • Reality, Adventure • TV Series (2018)
Hoffman Family GoldTV14 • Reality, Survival • TV Series (2022)
Gold Rush: Parker's TrailTV14 • Animals & Nature, Science & Technology • TV Series (2017)
Alaskan Bush PeopleTVPG • Adventure, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2014)
Outback Opal HuntersTV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2017)
Gold RushTVPG • Reality • TV Series (2010)
Mystery at Blind Frog RanchTV14 • Reality, Horror • TV Series (2021)
America's Backyard GoldTVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2024)
Gold Rush: Dave Turin's Lost MineTV14 • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2019)
Hustlers Gamblers CrooksTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2024)
Gold, Lies & VideotapeTV14 • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2023)
Deadliest CatchTVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2014)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
Hulu
BLACK FRIDAY DEAL
logo
Hulu
With Ads
THEN $9.99/MO.^
logo
Hulu
No Ads
Monthly price
$9.99/mo.99¢/mo. for a year^
$18.99/mo.
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and moviesStreaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Up to 6 user profilesUp to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
No ads in streaming libraryNo ads in streaming library
No ads in streaming library
Download and watchDownload and watch
Download and watch
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle
^Savings compared to current regular monthly price. Offer for Hulu (With Ads) plan only: $.99/month for 12 months, then auto-renews at $9.99/month or then-current regular monthly price. Ends 11:59 PM PST on 12/2/24. Cancel anytime, effective at the end of your billing period. No refunds or credits for partial months. New and eligible returning subscribers (who have not been Hulu subscribers in the past 1 month) only; Disney+ Basic and Disney Bundle subscribers are not eligible. Not combinable with any free trial of the Hulu (With Ads) plan or any other promotional offers or pricing (including the Disney Bundle); not redeemable via gift card. Any plan switch after redemption of this offer will result in forfeiture of the discount pricing.

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
Max
Max
Max
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.