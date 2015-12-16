Star Wars: Return of the Jedi

Star Wars: Return of the JediStar Wars: Return of the Jedi

Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Lando Calrissian and their small army of friends rescue Han Solo from the clutches of the menacingly ugly Jabba the Hutt and go on to do battle with the Empire.more

Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Lando Calrissian and their small a...More

Starring: Mark HamillHarrison FordCarrie Fisher

Director: Richard Marquand

PGFantasyAdventureClassicsAliensActionScience FictionMovie1983
  • 5.1
  • hd

