Actress Cheryl Hines and vocalist Adrienne Bailon-Houghton join host Ken Jeong and a rotating panel of celebrity detectives, comprising comics, pop culture experts and a musical superstar, to help one contestant tell the difference between good and bad singers -- without ever hearing them sing a note. With $100,000 on the line, the contestant attempts to weed out the bad "secret voices" from the good, based on a series of clues, interrogation and lip-synch challenges. In the end, the singer whom the contestant picks reveals good or bad singing in a duet performance with the musical superstar, resulting in an amazing musical collaboration or a totally hilarious train wreck.