Music
Popular
The Masked Singer
TVPG • Reality, Comedy • TV Series (2019)
Based on an international hit, which already is a viral phenomenon with more than half a billion fans worldwide, and the No. 1 top-trending video of 2017 on YouTube, THE MASKED SINGER features celebrities facing off against one another with one major twist: each singer is shrouded from head to toe in an elaborate costume, complete with full face mask to conceal his or her identity.
Trolls World Tour
PG • Action, Family • Movie (2020)
When the kingdom is invaded by Rock Trolls, Queen Poppy (Anna Kendrick) and Branch (Justin Timberlake) embark on an epic quest to find the harmony that will save them all.
I Can See Your Voice
TVPG • Reality, Music • TV Series (2020)
Actress Cheryl Hines and vocalist Adrienne Bailon-Houghton join host Ken Jeong and a rotating panel of celebrity detectives, comprising comics, pop culture experts and a musical superstar, to help one contestant tell the difference between good and bad singers -- without ever hearing them sing a note. With $100,000 on the line, the contestant attempts to weed out the bad "secret voices" from the good, based on a series of clues, interrogation and lip-synch challenges. In the end, the singer whom the contestant picks reveals good or bad singing in a duet performance with the musical superstar, resulting in an amazing musical collaboration or a totally hilarious train wreck.
America's Got Talent
TV14 • Reality, Family • TV Series (2006)
America votes in the ultimate talent show to determine which act deserves a million dollars.
Judy
PG-13 • Drama, Music • Movie (2019)
Thirty years after starring in "The Wizard of Oz," beloved actress and singer Judy Garland arrives in London to perform sold-out shows at the Talk of the Town nightclub. While there, she reminisces with friends and fans and begins a whirlwind romance with musician Mickey Deans, her soon-to-be fifth husband.
UglyDolls
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2019)
An animated adventure in which the free-spirited UglyDolls confront what it means to be different, struggle with a desire to be loved, and ultimately discover who you truly are is what matters most.
Empire
TV14 • Drama, Music • TV Series (2015)
From Academy Award nominee Lee Daniels (“Lee Daniels’ The Butler,” “Precious”) and Emmy Award winner Danny Strong (“Game Change,” “Lee Daniels’ The Butler”), comes EMPIRE, a sexy and powerful new drama about the head of a music empire whose three sons and wife all battle for his throne. Set to an original soundtrack written and produced by hip-hop hitmaker Timbaland, the family drama stars Academy Award nominee Terrence Howard (“Crash,” “Hustle & Flow”) and Academy Award and Emmy Award nominee Taraji P. Henson (“Person of Interest,” “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button”).
Sparkle
PG-13 • Drama, Musicals • Movie (2012)
Three singing sisters find themselves hitting the big time - with all of its problems - before crashing. Can the talented trio rise again? A powerful musical melodrama with Whitney Houston in her final role.
The Wiz
G • Musicals, Kids • Movie (1978)
An extravagant re-imagining of "The Wizard Of Oz" with pop superstars Diana Ross and Michael Jackson, co-starring Richard Pryor, Nipsey Russell. Music by Quincy Jones.
The Five Heartbeats
R • Drama, Music • Movie (1991)
Five guys form an R&B group and sing and dance their way to the top of the charts - but can they survive the egos, drugs, booze, wrong women and money?
Big Time Rush
TVG • Comedy, Music • TV Series (2012)
Get set for one extraordinary journey with four best friends from Minnesota, unexpectedly thrown into the glamorous, celebrity-fueled L.A. pop music scene, as they discover the importance of brotherhood, hard work and what it takes to make it big time.
Nashville
TVMA • Drama, Music • TV Series (2012)
A legendary queen of country music struggles to maintain her place in the spotlight while dealing with an ambitious rising pop-country vixen who wants to knock her off the throne. From executive producer Callie Khouri (writer of Thelma & Louise) comes this contemporary musical drama about love, power, money, family and music.
Stomp the Yard
PG-13 • Drama, Music • Movie (2007)
Stylish, energetic story of a talented young street dancer who enrolls in college and is courted by two fraternities engaged in competitive dancing. Featuring a booming hip-hop soundtrack, with Angela Bassett.
Star
TV14 • Drama, Music • TV Series (2016)
Three talented singers navigate the music industry on their road to success.
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure
TVMA • Action, Music • TV Series (2012)
Based on author Hirohiko Araki’s groundbreaking Shonen Jump manga series, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure follows the multigenerational tale of the heroic Joestar family and their never-ending battle against evil.
I Still Believe
PG • Biography, Drama • Movie (2020)
From the makers of I CAN ONLY IMAGINE comes the true life story of Christian music mega star Jeremy Camp. His remarkable journey of love and loss proves there is always hope in the midst of tragedy and that faith tested is the only faith worth sharing.
Ray
PG-13 • Drama, Music • Movie (2004)
Ray Charles's rags-to-riches story from his poor beginnings in Albany, Georgia to his rise through the music industry while battling racism, drug use, and problems in love.
Idlewild
R • Drama, Musicals • Movie (2006)
Andre Benjamin and Antwan A. Patton--a.k.a. Outkast--star in this musical fable set around a freewheeling Georgia nightclub in 1935.
That Thing You Do!
PG • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1996)
Wily band manager Mr. White helps a small town band achieve big time success when they release a Beatles-style pop song in 1964. Pennsylvania band the "Oneders" become a sensation after their drummer breaks his arm, and is replaced by jazz enthusiast, Guy Patterson, who injects something a bit different into their music.
The Go-Go's
TVMA • Documentaries, Music • Movie (2020)
A documentary about the most successful female rock band of all time
The Prince of Egypt
PG • Family, Music • Movie (1998)
An epic adventure of two brothers- one the ruler of a powerful empire and the other the chosen leader of his people. Their final confrontation will forever change the world.
Cry-Baby
PG-13 • Comedy, Musicals • Movie (1990)
Clean-cut 'squares' face off against hoodlum 'drapes' in this hilarious send-up of 1950s teen flicks - juvenile delinquents, straight-faced craziness, and cool musical numbers. Directed by John Waters.
Stomp the Yard: Homecoming
PG-13 • Sports, Drama • Movie (2010)
A young man struggles to focus as he preps for a big step competition.
El Camino Hacia El Dorado
PG • Adventure, Action • Movie (2000)
Al desembarcar en las playas de El Dorado, Tulio, Miguel son confundidos con dioses y son adorados con riquezas. Deben decidir entre huir con el oro o salvar a los pobladores de El Dorado.
Honey 2
PG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2011)
A talented dancer is released from juvenile detention and finds an outlet for her passion with a new dance crew.
Marley
PG-13 • Documentaries, Music • Movie (2012)
A documentary tribute to the life and career of Bob Marley.
Walk the Line
PG-13 • Drama, Music • Movie (2005)
A chronicle of country music legend Johnny Cash's life, from his early days on an Arkansas cotton farm to his rise to fame with Sun Records in Memphis,
Yesterday
PG-13 • Comedy, Music • Movie (2019)
A struggling musician awakens to discover that he is literally the only person alive who knows who the Beatles are.
Playmobil: The Movie
PG • Adventure, Comedy • Movie (2019)
A young woman travels to the animated world of Playmobil to find her missing brother.
Honey
PG-13 • Drama, Music • Movie (2003)
Jessica Alba heats up the floor as an aspiring dancer from the Bronx looking to make it big in this hip-hop-flavored tale.
Anastasia
G • Musicals, Animation • Movie (1997)
A young orphan might be the last of Czarist Russia's bluebloods in this musical fable of royalty, risk and romance.
Rocketman
R • Biography, Drama • Movie (2019)
The story of Elton John's life, from his years as a prodigy at the Royal Academy of Music through his influential and enduring musical partnership with Bernie Taupin.
The Voice
TVPG • Reality, Family • TV Series (2011)
Four famous musician coaches will each select singers to mentor into artists during the blind auditions. Once they have their teams, the star coaches will bring in their personal songwriters, producers, and high-powered friends to help their teams evolve. Ultimately, America will decide which singer will be worthy of the grand prize.
Footloose
TV14 • Drama, Music • Movie (2011)
City teenager Ren MacCormack moves to a small town where rock music and dancing have been banned, and his rebellious spirit shakes up the populace. Presented by FXM.
Love & Hip Hop Hollywood
TV14 • Reality, Music • TV Series (2015)
The new cast is devoted to pursuing their dreams in both career and romance, these artists must balance between work and play against the backdrop of the Hollywood Hills. This season will explore one of the most complex relationships in franchise history.
Dirty Dancing
TV14 • Drama, Music • Movie (1987)
Spending the summer in a holiday camp with her family, Frances "Baby" Houseman falls in love with the camp's dance instructor Johnny Castle
Krush Groove
R • Musicals, Comedy • Movie (1985)
A manager borrows money from a shady source in order to further the careers of his musical acts. Music provided by Run-D.M.C., The Fat Boys and more.
Moulin Rouge!
PG-13 • Drama, Musicals • Movie (2001)
The spectacular musical with Nicole Kidman as the star attraction in a Paris nightclub and Ewan McGregor as the man who falls for her.
Footloose
PG • Drama, Classics • Movie (1984)
An urban teenager who moves to a small town dominated by a fundamentalist preacher wages an ambitious war against adult repression.
Wayne's World
PG-13 • Comedy, Music • Movie (1992)
From Wayne's basement, the pair broadcast a talk-show called "Wayne's World" on local public access television. The show comes to the attention of a sleazy network executive who wants to produce a big-budget version of the show.
Blinded by the Light
PG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2019)
A Pakistani teen in 1980s England is inspired by the music of Bruce Springsteen in this exuberant coming-of-age tale.
Hitsville: The Making of Motown
TV14 • Documentaries, Music • Movie (2019)
Documentary film that explores the founding of Motown in Detroit in 1958.
Amy
R • Documentaries, Music • Movie (2015)
A documentary about Amy Winehouse - in her own words.
School of Rock
TVG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2016)
Inspired by the hit movie, SCHOOL OF ROCK follows a group of unconventional and over-achieving students at a prestigious prep school, and the down-on-his-luck musician who teaches them to play and love rock 'n roll.
Songland
TVPG • Reality, Music • TV Series (2019)
Top music producers Ester Dean, Shane McAnally and Ryan Tedder help create the next hit song as undiscovered songwriters pitch to superstar artists, including John Legend, the Jonas Brothers and more.
Happy Feet Two
PG • Adventure, Comedy • Movie (2011)
Tap-dancing penguin Mumble is now a daddy...and he's got an equally unique (and talented) son to help in this fun-filled family sequel.
Flight of the Conchords
TVMA • Comedy, Music • TV Series (2007)
A New Zealand folk-parody duo move to New York's East Village to conquer America, one fan (literally) at a time in this comedy series.
Saturday Night Fever
R • Drama, Music • Movie (1977)
A 19-year-old young man who works in a paint store lets nothing spoil Saturday nights at his favorite disco where he is the center of attraction.
Paint Your Wagon
PG-13 • Western, Comedy • Movie (1969)
In a California gold rush town, a pair of miners dig for riches, enter a three-way marriage with a willing woman, and engineer a wild plan to tunnel under the town. An award-winning musical - Clint Eastwood sings!
Her Smell
R • Drama, Music • Movie (2019)
Elisabeth Moss gives an intense performance as a self-destructive punk-rock star who hits rock bottom and tries to clean up her act.
