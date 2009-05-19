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Music

TV for You
GleeGlee
A group of ambitious and talented kids find strength, acceptance and, ultimately, their voices in this uplifting musical comedy.
TV14 • Drama, Music • TV Series (2009)
The Drop: A Snowfall SagaThe Drop: A Snowfall Saga
Wanda Bell and Leon Simmons chase reinvention in 1990s Los Angeles as West Coast rap rises from the fallout of the crack epidemic. Ambition, loyalty and survival collide as everyone risks everything to build something lasting.
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2026)
StarStar
Three talented singers navigate the music industry on their road to success.
TV14 • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2016)
EmpireEmpire
From Academy Award nominee Lee Daniels (“Lee Daniels’ The Butler,” “Precious”) and Emmy Award winner Danny Strong (“Game Change,” “Lee Daniels’ The Butler”), comes EMPIRE, a sexy and powerful new drama about the head of a music empire whose three sons and wife all battle for his throne. Set to an original soundtrack written and produced by hip-hop hitmaker Timbaland, the family drama stars Academy Award nominee Terrence Howard (“Crash,” “Hustle & Flow”) and Academy Award and Emmy Award nominee Taraji P. Henson (“Person of Interest,” “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button”).
TV14 • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2015)
Dear MamaDear Mama
A deeply personal five-part series that defies the conventions of traditional documentary storytelling to share an illuminating saga of mother and son, Afeni and Tupac Shakur.
TVMA • Black Stories, Music • TV Series (2023)
The Judd Family: Truth Be ToldThe Judd Family: Truth Be Told
The Judd Family: Truth Be Told reveals the complex story of the Judds, including their triumphs and tragedies across several decades.
TV14 • Documentaries, Biography • TV Series (2025)
The Masked SingerThe Masked Singer
Based on an international hit, which already is a viral phenomenon with more than half a billion fans worldwide, and the No. 1 top-trending video of 2017 on YouTube, THE MASKED SINGER features celebrities facing off against one another with one major twist: each singer is shrouded from head to toe in an elaborate costume, complete with full face mask to conceal his or her identity.
TVPG • Music, Reality • TV Series (2019)
CMA FestCMA Fest
Performances by some of country music's hottest artists during the music festival in Nashville; featured performers include Bailey Zimmerman, Blake Shelton, The Band Perry, Brothers Osborne, Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Deana Carter and Ella Langley.
TVPG • Award Shows & Events, Music • TV Series (2026)
Nirvanna the Band the ShowNirvanna the Band the Show
Two friends go to unnecessary extremes to book their band at The Rivoli, a modest Toronto rock club.
TVMA • Music, Comedy • TV Series (2017)
Beat ShazamBeat Shazam
Hosted by Jamie Foxx alongside daughter Corinne Foxx as co-host and deejay, "Beat Shazam" is an interactive game show that pits teams of two against the clock and each other as they attempt to identify the biggest hit songs of all time. In the end, the team with the most money banked will go against Shazam, the popular song identification app, for the chance to win up to $1 million.
TVPG • Family, Music • TV Series (2017)
JoJo’s Bizarre AdventureJoJo’s Bizarre Adventure
Based on author Hirohiko Araki’s groundbreaking Shonen Jump manga series, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure follows the multigenerational tale of the heroic Joestar family and their never-ending battle against evil.
TVMA • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2012)
George & TammyGeorge & Tammy
A limited series chronicling country music's king and queen, George Jones and Tammy Wynette, whose wild and troubled love story inspired some of the most iconic music of all time.
TVMA • Drama, Music • TV Series (2022)
Movies for You
Gimme ShelterTVMA • Documentaries, Music • Movie (1970)
Gaga Chromatica BallTV14 • Music, Concerts • Movie (2024)
Hustle & FlowR • Drama, Crime • Movie (2005)
BurlesquePG-13 • Drama, Music • Movie (2010)
High School MusicalTVG • Kids, Comedy • Movie (2006)
All Eyez on MeTV14 • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2017)
IdlewildR • Black Stories, Adventure • Movie (2006)
Why Do Fools Fall in LoveR • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1998)
A Hard Day's NightTVPG • International, British • Movie (1964)
MichaelPG-13 • Drama, Biography • Movie (2026)
Walk the LinePG-13 • Drama, Music • Movie (2005)
WhitneyR • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2018)
8 MileR • Drama, Music • Movie (2002)
Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The BandR • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2019)
Linda Perry: Let It Die HereBiography, Concerts • Movie (2024)
I Can Only Imagine 2PG • Drama, Music • Movie (2026)
The DoorsR • Drama, Music • Movie (1991)
New on Hulu
For Love or Country: The Arturo Sandoval StoryPG-13 • Drama, Music • Movie (2000)
A Complete UnknownR • Drama, Biography • Movie (2024)
Power BalladR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2026)
Joni Mitchell: Woman of Heart and MindBiography, Concerts • Movie (2003)
Shania Twain - Not just a girlBiography, Concerts • Movie (2026)
Amy Winehouse Back to BlackBiography, Concerts • Movie (2018)
Linda Perry: Let It Die HereBiography, Concerts • Movie (2024)
The Drop: A Snowfall SagaTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2026)
Summer StockTVG • Music, Comedy • Movie (1950)
SelenaPG • Drama, Music • Movie (1997)
On Moonlight BayTVG • Comedy, Romance • Movie (1951)
Panama HattieTVG • Musicals, Music • Movie (1942)
Cabin in the SkyTVG • Music, Musicals • Movie (1943)
Sing StreetPG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2016)
Royal WeddingTVG • Comedy, Musicals • Movie (1951)
It's Always Fair WeatherTVG • Comedy, Musicals • Movie (1955)
LiliTVG • Musicals, Romance • Movie (1953)
Jamboree!TVG • Musicals, Music • Movie (1958)
Neptune's DaughterTVG • Comedy, Musicals • Movie (1949)
42nd StreetTVG • Comedy, Musicals • Movie (1933)
In the Good Old SummertimeTVPG • Music, Comedy • Movie (1949)
Night and DayTVG • Musicals, LGBTQ+ • Movie (1946)
WhitneyR • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2018)
BurlesquePG-13 • Drama, Music • Movie (2010)
Why Do Fools Fall in LoveR • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1998)
One More TimeTV14 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2016)
8 MileR • Drama, Music • Movie (2002)
IdlewildR • Black Stories, Adventure • Movie (2006)
Mavis!TV14 • Music, Biography • Movie (2016)
On The Red Carpet Icons: Dolly PartonTalk & Interview, Music • TV Series (2026)
Popular
Gaga Chromatica BallTV14 • Music, Concerts • Movie (2024)
The Drop: A Snowfall SagaTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2026)
Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The BandR • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2019)
MichaelPG-13 • Drama, Biography • Movie (2026)
Walk the LinePG-13 • Drama, Music • Movie (2005)
GleeTV14 • Drama, Music • TV Series (2009)
BurlesquePG-13 • Drama, Music • Movie (2010)
The DoorsR • Drama, Music • Movie (1991)
Linda Perry: Let It Die HereBiography, Concerts • Movie (2024)
Beat ShazamTVPG • Family, Music • TV Series (2017)
Gimme ShelterTVMA • Documentaries, Music • Movie (1970)
The Masked SingerTVPG • Music, Reality • TV Series (2019)
Why Do Fools Fall in LoveR • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1998)
EmpireTV14 • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2015)
A Hard Day's NightTVPG • International, British • Movie (1964)
High School MusicalTVG • Kids, Comedy • Movie (2006)
WhitneyR • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2018)
All Eyez on MeTV14 • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2017)
8 MileR • Drama, Music • Movie (2002)
I Can Only Imagine 2PG • Drama, Music • Movie (2026)
StarTV14 • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2016)
Hustle & FlowR • Drama, Crime • Movie (2005)
IdlewildR • Black Stories, Adventure • Movie (2006)
Nirvanna the Band the ShowTVMA • Music, Comedy • TV Series (2017)
JoJo’s Bizarre AdventureTVMA • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2012)
Baby DriverR • Music, Crime • Movie (2017)
Neptune's DaughterTVG • Comedy, Musicals • Movie (1949)
The Judd Family: Truth Be ToldTV14 • Documentaries, Biography • TV Series (2025)
Dear MamaTVMA • Black Stories, Music • TV Series (2023)
SparklePG-13 • Drama, Music • Movie (2012)
George & TammyTVMA • Drama, Music • TV Series (2022)
Ol' Dirty Bastard: A Tale of Two DirtysTV14 • Documentaries, Biography • Movie (2024)
Springsteen: Deliver Me from NowherePG-13 • Biography, Drama • Movie (2025)
Dolly Parton: An American Original - A Special Edition of 20/20Music, Biography • TV Series (2026)
Almost FamousR • Drama, Music • Movie (2000)
The United States vs. Billie HolidayR • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2021)
Whitney: Can I Be MeTVMA • Black Stories, Music • Movie (2017)
CMA FestTVPG • Award Shows & Events, Music • TV Series (2026)
Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with SomebodyPG-13 • Drama, Biography • Movie (2022)
Ambient SwimTV14 • Lifestyle & Culture, Music • TV Series (2021)
Shania Twain - Not just a girlBiography, Concerts • Movie (2026)
Boy Band Confidential: A Hollywood Demons EventTV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2026)
Paul Simon: The Quiet Celebration ConcertNot Rated • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2026)
Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery - The Untold StoryTV14 • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2025)
The Honorable ShyneTVMA • Black Stories, Music • Movie (2024)
Into the Void: Life, Death and Heavy Metal Music, Biography • TV Series (2025)
On The Red Carpet Icons: Dolly PartonTalk & Interview, Music • TV Series (2026)
Black Snake MoanR • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2006)
Look at Me: XXXTentacionTVMA • Black Stories, Music • Movie (2022)
Fallen Idols: Nick and Aaron CarterTV14 • Music, Documentaries • TV Series (2024)
CinderellaG • Musicals, Romance • Movie (1965)
Amy Winehouse Back to BlackBiography, Concerts • Movie (2018)
Gloria Gaynor: I Will SurviveTVPG • Drama, Documentaries • Movie (2025)
Robot DreamsPG-13 • Drama, Music • Movie (2023)
Searching for Sugar ManPG-13 • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2012)
It's All CountryMusic, Docuseries • TV Series (2024)
Metalocalypse: Army of the DoomstarR • Comedy, Music • Movie (2023)
Dolly Parton -- From Rhinestones to Rock & RollTVPG • Music, News • TV Series (2023)
Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and MenTVMA • Music, Documentaries • TV Series (2019)
Stray Kids: The dominATE ExperienceNot Rated • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2026)
Summer of SoulPG-13 • Black Stories, Music • Movie (2021)
Utopia FallsTVPG • LGBTQ+, Black Stories • TV Series (2020)
SLY LIVES!TVMA • Documentaries, Music • Movie (2025)
Hip Hop UncoveredTVMA • Black Stories, Music • TV Series (2021)
Thank You, Goodnight - The Bon Jovi StoryTVMA • Documentaries, Biography • TV Series (2024)
The Band WagonTVG • Musicals, Music • Movie (1953)
Immediate FamilyDocumentaries, Music • Movie (2022)
McCartney 3, 2, 1TV14 • Talk & Interview, Music • TV Series (2021)
Lainey Wilson: Bell Bottom CountryMusic, Documentaries • TV Series (2024)
Biography: KISStoryMusic, Documentaries • TV Series (2021)
Music Documentaries
Joni Mitchell: Woman of Heart and MindBiography, Concerts • Movie (2003)
Shania Twain - Not just a girlBiography, Concerts • Movie (2026)
Amy Winehouse Back to BlackBiography, Concerts • Movie (2018)
Linda Perry: Let It Die HereBiography, Concerts • Movie (2024)
Night and DayTVG • Musicals, LGBTQ+ • Movie (1946)
WhitneyR • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2018)
Mavis!TV14 • Music, Biography • Movie (2016)
On The Red Carpet Icons: Dolly PartonTalk & Interview, Music • TV Series (2026)
AmyR • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2015)
Justin Bieber: Never Say NeverG • Music, Teen • Movie (2011)
The Remix: Hip Hop X FashionTVMA • Documentaries, Music • Movie (2019)
SherylMusic, Documentaries • Movie (2022)
Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The BandR • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2019)
Searching for Sugar ManPG-13 • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2012)
Paul Simon: The Quiet Celebration ConcertNot Rated • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2026)
Stray Kids: The dominATE ExperienceNot Rated • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2026)
The Leopards Take Manhattan: The Little Band That RoaredTVG • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2008)
The Music in Me: A Family SpecialTVG • Family, Music • Movie (2007)
Boy Band Confidential: A Hollywood Demons EventTV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2026)
All Up in the BizTVMA • Documentaries, Music • Movie (2023)
You're Watching Video Music BoxTVMA • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2021)
Hitsville: The Making of MotownTV14 • Documentaries, Music • Movie (2019)
Whitney: Can I Be MeTVMA • Black Stories, Music • Movie (2017)
Hip Hop UncoveredTVMA • Black Stories, Music • TV Series (2021)
One to One: John & YokoTVMA • Documentaries, Music • Movie (2025)
Gloria Gaynor: I Will SurviveTVPG • Drama, Documentaries • Movie (2025)
Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery - The Untold StoryTV14 • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2025)
Live Aid: When Rock 'n' Roll Took On the WorldTVMA • Music, News • TV Series (2025)
Nothing ComparesMusic, Documentaries • Movie (2022)
Eric Clapton: Life in 12 BarsMusic, Documentaries • Movie (2017)
Miles to Go Before I SleepTVMA • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2016)
The Judd Family: Truth Be ToldTV14 • Documentaries, Biography • TV Series (2025)
The World According to Allee WillisNot Rated • Documentaries, Biography • Movie (2024)
SLY LIVES!TVMA • Documentaries, Music • Movie (2025)
Luther: Never Too MuchTVMA • Documentaries, Music • Movie (2024)
The Honorable ShyneTVMA • Black Stories, Music • Movie (2024)
Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street BandTVMA • Documentaries, Music • Movie (2024)
The Return of Tanya TuckerR • Drama, Documentaries • Movie (2022)
Ol' Dirty Bastard: A Tale of Two DirtysTV14 • Documentaries, Biography • Movie (2024)
Gimme ShelterTVMA • Documentaries, Music • Movie (1970)
Love To Love You, Donna SummerTVMA • Documentaries, Music • Movie (2023)
Menudo: Forever YoungTVMA • Documentaries, Music • TV Series (2022)
David Bowie: The Last Five YearsTV14 • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2018)
Little Richard: I Am EverythingTV14 • Documentaries, Music • Movie (2023)
Top Ten MonksTVG • Music, Religion & Spirituality • Movie (2010)
The Weeknd: Live at Sofi StadiumTVMA • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2023)
The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken HeartTVMA • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2020)
Song of ParklandTVPG • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2019)
En Letra de Otro: GoyoTVPG • International, Latino • Movie (2022)
TinaTVMA • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2021)
On My Way with Irina RimesTVMA • Documentaries, Music • TV Series (2022)
How They Got OverTV14 • Documentaries, Music • Movie (2018)
Kurt Cobain: Montage of HeckTVMA • Drama, Music • Movie (2015)
Saving My TomorrowTVG • Music, Documentaries • TV Series (2014)
Monterey PopTV14 • Documentaries, Music • Movie (1968)
Stevie Van Zandt: DiscipleTV14 • Documentaries, Music • Movie (2024)
Taylor Mac's 24-Decade History of Popular MusicTV14 • Documentaries, Music • Movie (2023)
Stand Up & Shout: Songs From a Philly High SchoolTVPG • Documentaries, Music • Movie (2023)
Fallen Idols: Nick and Aaron CarterTV14 • Music, Documentaries • TV Series (2024)
Jazz Fest: A New Orleans StoryPG-13 • Drama, Documentaries • Movie (2022)
Lainey Wilson: Bell Bottom CountryMusic, Documentaries • TV Series (2024)
CamdenMusic, International • TV Series (2024)
Thank You, Goodnight - The Bon Jovi StoryTVMA • Documentaries, Biography • TV Series (2024)
Hip-Hop and the White HouseTVMA • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2024)
Immediate FamilyDocumentaries, Music • Movie (2022)
The Stones and Brian JonesTVMA • Documentaries, Music • Movie (2023)
Joan Baez I Am a NoiseTV14 • Documentaries, Music • Movie (2023)
CypherTVMA • Thriller, Music • Movie (2023)
The Latin Music Revolution: A Soul of a Nation PresentationLatino, Music • TV Series (2023)
Trap JazzTVMA • Black Stories, Music • Movie (2023)
A-Z
2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction CeremonyTV14 • Award Shows & Events, Music • TV Series (2026)
42nd StreetTVG • Comedy, Musicals • Movie (1933)
8 MileR • Drama, Music • Movie (2002)
A3!Music, Anime • TV Series (2019)
Aaron Carter: The Little Prince of PopMusic, Documentaries • TV Series (2023)
All Eyez on MeTV14 • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2017)
All Up in the BizTVMA • Documentaries, Music • Movie (2023)
Almost FamousR • Drama, Music • Movie (2000)
Ambient SwimTV14 • Lifestyle & Culture, Music • TV Series (2021)
AmyR • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2015)
Amy Winehouse Back to BlackBiography, Concerts • Movie (2018)
AnthemTV14 • Documentaries, Music • Movie (2023)
Baby DriverR • Music, Crime • Movie (2017)
Band AidR • Drama, Music • Movie (2017)
The Band WagonTVG • Musicals, Music • Movie (1953)
BandslamPG • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2009)
Beat ShazamTVPG • Family, Music • TV Series (2017)
The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken HeartTVMA • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2020)
BellePG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2021)
Bells Are RingingTVG • Comedy, Musicals • Movie (1960)
BessieTVMA • LGBTQ+, Black Stories • Movie (2015)
Biography: KISStoryMusic, Documentaries • TV Series (2021)
Bitchin': The Sound and Fury of Rick JamesTVMA • Music, Documentaries • TV Series (2021)
Black Snake MoanR • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2006)
Blackpink: The MovieTVPG • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2021)
Boy Band Confidential: A Hollywood Demons EventTV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2026)
Bran Nue DaePG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2010)
Bruce Springsteen: Backstage and BackstreetsMusic, News • TV Series (2024)
BurlesquePG-13 • Drama, Music • Movie (2010)
Cabin in the SkyTVG • Music, Musicals • Movie (1943)
CamdenMusic, International • TV Series (2024)
Carrie Underwood: REFLECTIONTVPG • Music, Concerts • Movie (2025)
Caught on TapeR • Drama, Action • Movie (2013)
Center Stage: Countdown to the CMA Awards -- Special Edition of 20/20Award Shows & Events, News • TV Series (2025)
CinderellaG • Musicals, Romance • Movie (1965)
CMA FestTVPG • Award Shows & Events, Music • TV Series (2026)
A Complete UnknownR • Drama, Biography • Movie (2024)
A Conversation with Chaka KhanTalk & Interview, Music • TV Series (2023)
CypherTVMA • Thriller, Music • Movie (2023)
Daddy Yankee: A Higher NoteTalk & Interview, Music • TV Series (2025)
David Bowie: The Last Five YearsTV14 • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2018)
Dear MamaTVMA • Black Stories, Music • TV Series (2023)
Dolly Parton -- From Rhinestones to Rock & RollTVPG • Music, News • TV Series (2023)
Dolly Parton: An American Original - A Special Edition of 20/20Music, Biography • TV Series (2026)
The DoorsR • Drama, Music • Movie (1991)
Down Missouri WayTVG • Comedy, Musicals • Movie (1946)
The Drop: A Snowfall SagaTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2026)
Earth, Wind & FireDocumentaries, Music • Movie (2026)
The Emperor's Newest ClothesTVG • Family, Music • Movie (2018)
EmpireTV14 • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2015)
En Letra de Otro: GoyoTVPG • International, Latino • Movie (2022)
Eric Clapton: Life in 12 BarsMusic, Documentaries • Movie (2017)
Fallen Idols: Nick and Aaron CarterTV14 • Music, Documentaries • TV Series (2024)
Fisherman's Friends: One and AllPG-13 • Action, Comedy • Movie (2022)
Fisherman's Friends: One and AllPG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2022)
Flight of the ConchordsTVMA • Music, Comedy • TV Series (2007)
Flight of the Conchords: Live in LondonTV14 • Music, Comedy • Movie (2018)
For Love or Country: The Arturo Sandoval StoryPG-13 • Drama, Music • Movie (2000)
Gaga Chromatica BallTV14 • Music, Concerts • Movie (2024)
George & TammyTVMA • Drama, Music • TV Series (2022)
Gimme ShelterTVMA • Documentaries, Music • Movie (1970)
GleeTV14 • Drama, Music • TV Series (2009)
Gloria Gaynor: I Will SurviveTVPG • Drama, Documentaries • Movie (2025)
Goyo: En Letra de OtroTVPG • International, Latino • TV Series (2022)
The Greatest Showman: Singalong VersionPG • Drama, Music • Movie (2018)
Happy Feet TwoPG • Adventure, Family • Movie (2011)
A Hard Day's NightTVPG • International, British • Movie (1964)
High School MusicalTVG • Kids, Comedy • Movie (2006)
Hip Hop UncoveredTVMA • Black Stories, Music • TV Series (2021)
Hip-Hop and the White HouseTVMA • Music, Documentaries • Movie (2024)

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