Power Book II: Ghost
Drama, Crime • TV Series (2020)
Power Book II: Ghost picks up shortly after the earth-shattering events of Power as Tariq St. Patrick grapples with a new world order: his father dead and his mother, Tasha, facing charges for the murder her son committed.
Fargo
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2014)
In 1950 Kansas City, two crime syndicates fighting for a piece of the American dream have struck an uneasy peace. Together, they control an alternate economy of exploitation, graft and drugs. To cement their truce, Loy Cannon, the head of the Black crime family, trades his youngest son to his enemy Donatello Fadda, the head of the Italian mafia. In return, Donatello surrenders his youngest son Zero to Loy. Intertwined with this tale of immigration, assimilation, and power, are the stories of Josto Fadda, the impulsive and self-indulgent heir apparent to the Fadda Crime Family; Donatello’s adopted son Rabbi Milligan; Detective Odis Weff and Oraetta Mayflower; Ethelrida Pearl Smutny, the precocious 16-year-old daughter of Thurman and Dibrell Smutny; and U.S. Marshal Dick “Deafy” Wickware.
The Gentlemen
R • Action, Comedy • Movie (2020)
Criminals target marijuana kingpin as he tries to get out of the business.
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (1999)
This hard-hitting and emotional series from NBC's "Law & Order" brand chronicles the life and crimes of the Special Victims Unit of the New York City Police Department, an elite squad of detectives who investigate sexually based crimes.
The Vow
TVMA • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2020)
This documentary series follows members who joined the self-improvement group NXIVM.
21 Bridges
R • Action, Drama • Movie (2019)
An NYPD detective hunts cop killers, closing all bridges out of the city.
Black and Blue
R • Action, Drama • Movie (2019)
A rookie policewoman in New Orleans captures corrupt officers murdering a drug dealer on camera. She must soon go on the run when the perpetrators pursue her in a desperate attempt to destroy the footage.
Joker
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2019)
Todd Phillips helms a gritty origin story starring Joaquin Phoenix and Robert De Niro that tells the story of Batman’s arch-enemy Joker.
The Sopranos
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (1999)
James Gandolfini stars in this acclaimed series about a mob boss whose professional and private strains land him in therapy.
Sons of Anarchy
TVMA • Action, Drama • TV Series (2008)
Sons of Anarchy is an adrenalized drama with darkly comedic undertones about a notorious outlaw motorcycle club intent on protecting their sheltered small town against encroaching drug dealers, corporate developers and overzealous law officers. The club is equally determined to protect their ruthless and illegally thriving arms business. Charlie Hunnam stars as Jackson 'Jax' Teller, a man whose love for the brotherhood is tested by his growing apprehension for its lawlessness. Katey Sagal stars as Gemma Teller Morrow, Jax's force-of-nature mother, who along with Ron Perlman as Clarance 'Clay' Morrow, Jax's stepfather and MC president, have their own darker vision for the club. An FX Networks Original Series.
The First 48
TVPG • Reality, Crime • TV Series (2004)
The first 48 hours after a crime is committed are key in closing the case.
S.W.A.T.
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2017)
S.W.A.T. stars Shemar Moore as a locally born and raised S.W.A.T. sergeant newly tasked to run a specialized tactical unit that is the last stop in law enforcement in Los Angeles. Torn between loyalty to where he was raised and allegiance to his brothers in blue, former Marine Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson has everything it takes to be an excellent leader and bridge the divide between his two worlds.
Power
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2014)
Executive Producer Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson presents the hit drama Power, centered on a drug kingpin struggling to go from illegal to legitimate in the NYC nightlife.
Queen & Slim
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2019)
A black couple's first date turns into a nightmare after a traffic stop spirals out of control and the man kills a cop in self-defense.
Love Fraud
TVMA • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2020)
The search for Richard Scott Smith who used the internet to prey upon unsuspecting women in search of love, conning them out of their money and dignity.
Bones
TV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2005)
Inspired by the real-life forensic anthropologist and best-selling novelist Kathy Reichs, BONES is a darkly amusing investigative drama centered on Dr. Temperance Brennan, a forensic anthropologist who writes novels on the side.
Crank High Voltage
R • Action, Crime • Movie (2009)
Chelios faces a Chinese mobster who has stolen his nearly indestructible heart and replaced it with a battery-powered ticker that requires regular jolts of electricity to keep working.
The Wire
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2002)
HBO presents this gripping and totally unvarnished drama series that chronicles the vagaries of crime and law enforcement in Baltimore.
Inherit the Viper
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2019)
For siblings Kip and Josie, dealing opioids isn't just their family business -- it's their only means of survival. When a deal goes fatally wrong, Kip decides he wants out for good. But his attempt to escape his family's legacy soon ignites a powder keg of violence and betrayal, endangering Kip, Josie and their younger brother.
Man With a Van
TV14 • Action, Crime • TV Series (2020)
He creeps up, offering a lift for the stranded, showing up outside a home, intercepting people on the road; he'll make the ride mandatory for those who resist; there's no escape from the man with a van.
Blue Bloods
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2011)
Blue Bloods is a drama about a multi-generational family of cops dedicated to New York City law enforcement.
Forensic Files
TVMA • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (1996)
Forensic Files profiles intriguing crimes, accidents, and outbreaks of disease from around the world. Follow coroners, medical examiners, law enforcement personnel and legal experts as they seek the answers to baffling and mysterious cases, which have been ripped from the headlines. Forensic Files puts a new spin on the “whodunit” genre and will satisfy the most ardent true-crime buffs.
Killerman
R • Action, Drama • Movie (2019)
Moe Diamond is a New York City money launderer who wakes up with no memory and millions of dollars in stolen cash and drugs. He must soon scour the streets in search of answers while trying to dodge a crew of violent and crooked cops.
Chicago P.D.
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2013)
District 21 of the Chicago Police Department is made up of two distinctly different groups: The uniformed cops who patrol the beat and deal with street crimes, and the intelligence unit, the team that combats the city's major offenses, such as organized crime, drug trafficking and high-profile murders.
Hightown
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2020)
Set in beautiful but bleak Cape Cod, Hightown follows one woman's journey to sobriety, overshadowed by an unfolding murder investigation.
The Outsider
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2020)
A gruesome murder leads a local detective into a disturbing search for the truth in this series based on Stephen King's novel.
Rizzoli & Isles
TV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2010)
Based on the best-selling crime novels, Angie Harmon and Sasha Alexander star as detective Jane Rizzoli and medical examiner Maura Isles. Opposites in many ways -- Rizzoli is brash and tomboyish; the methodical and impeccably dressed Isles is often icy -- together, they use their brilliant minds to bust Boston's most notorious criminals.
CSI: Crime Scene Investigation
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2000)
"CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" is a fast-paced drama about a team of forensic investigators trained to solve crimes by examining the evidence. They are on the case 24/7, scouring the scene, collecting the irrefutable evidence and finding the missing pieces that will solve the mystery.
Justified
TVMA • Action, Drama • TV Series (2010)
Based on Elmore Leonard’s novella "Fire in the Hole,” Justified was developed by Graham Yost and stars Timothy Olyphant as Deputy US Marshal Raylan Givens, a lawman who finds himself drawn back to his home state of Kentucky. In Justified’s final season, the long brimming conflict between Raylan and Boyd Crowder (Walton Goggins) will finally come to a head. The series co-stars Walton Goggins as ‘Boyd Crowder;’ Nick Searcy as ‘Chief Deputy Art Mullen;’ Jacob Pitts as ‘Deputy Marshal Tim Gutterson;’ Erica Tazel as ‘Deputy Marshal Rachel Brooks;’ Joelle Carter as ‘Ava Crowder;’ and Jere Burns as ‘Wynn Duffy.’ Yost wrote the pilot and serves as Executive Producer/Writer on the series. Executive Producers on the series include Carl Beverly, Sarah Timberman, Michael Dinner, Fred Golan, Dave Andron, Don Kurt, Taylor Elmore, Timothy Olyphant, and the late Elmore Leonard. Justified is produced by Sony Pictures Television and FX Productions.
Big Little Lies
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2017)
Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman and Shailene Woodley star in this series about three mothers whose lives unravel to the point of murder.
The Kitchen
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2019)
Three Irish mob wives take over the family business after their husbands are sent to prison in this tasty crime drama set in 1978 New York.
Son of a Gun
R • Action, Drama • Movie (2015)
Two criminals who meet in prison team up to rob a gold mine.
Deadly Women
TV14 • Documentaries, Drama • TV Series (2013)
Deadly Women investigates the motives and M.O.'s of female murderers. Two experts sift forensic fact from fanciful fiction. Former FBI agent Candice DeLong offers insight into the psychology of female killers, while Dr. Janis Amatuzio, a forensic pathologist, provides commentary on the evidence that Deadly Women leave behind.
Perry Mason
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2020)
Set in 1932 Los Angeles, the series will focus on the origin story of famed defense lawyer Perry Mason.
Homicide Hunter
TV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2013)
Murder changes everything for those left in the wake of the crime, but what about the investigator who solves the heinous crime? Meet Lieutenant Joe Kenda, a 23-year veteran of the Colorado Springs Police Department who reveals the vivid memories of the most disturbing murders that still haunt him to this today.
Mob Town
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2019)
Members of organized crime families gather for a meeting in 1957 New York.
Mayans M.C.
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2018)
"Mayans M.C." is the next chapter in the "Sons of Anarchy" saga. Set in a post-Jax Teller world, Ezekiel "EZ" Reyes is fresh out of prison and a prospect in the Mayans M.C. charter on the CaliforniaMexico border. EZ, the gifted son of a proud Latino family and former golden boy, sees his quest for the American dream snuffed out by border violence. Faced with carving out a new identity for himself in his small town, EZ's need for vengeance drives him toward a life he never intended and can never escape.
Elementary
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2012)
ELEMENTARY stars Jonny Lee Miller as detective Sherlock Holmes and Lucy Liu as Dr. Joan Watson in a modern-day drama about a crime-solving duo that cracks the NYPD’s most impossible cases.
I'll Be Gone In The Dark
TVMA • Documentaries, Mystery • TV Series (2019)
Documentary series based on Michelle McNamara’s account of the 1970s and 1980s serial killer dubbed "The Golden State Killer."
First Sunday
PG-13 • Comedy, Crime • Movie (2008)
Ice Cube and Tracy Morgan star as best friends and bumbling criminals.
Looper
R • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (2012)
In 2074, the mob uses time travel when they want to get rid of someone – the target is sent 30 years into the past, where a hired gun awaits.
Blindspot
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2015)
A vast international plot explodes when a beautiful Jane Doe is discovered naked in Times Square, completely covered in mysterious, intricate tattoos with no memory of who she is or how she got there. But there's one tattoo that is impossible to miss: the name of FBI agent Kurt Weller, emblazoned across her back. "Jane," Agent Weller and the rest of the FBI quickly realize that each mark on her body is a crime to solve, leading them closer to the truth about her identity and the mysteries to be revealed. From Executive Producer Greg Berlanti ("The Mysteries of Laura," "The Flash," "Arrow").
CSI: Miami
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2002)
Inspired by the top-rated series "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," "CSI: Miami" is a drama that follows a South Florida team of forensic investigators who use both cutting-edge scientific methods and old-fashioned police work to solve crimes. Horatio Caine, a former homicide detective, heads a group of investigators who work crimes amid the steamy tropical surroundings and cultural crossroads of Miami. His team includes Calleigh Duquesne, a bilingual Southern beauty with a specialty in ballistics; Eric Delko, an underwater recovery expert who knows all the twists and turns of the Florida waterways, and Ryan Wolfe, a former patrol officer who specializes in blood and trace evidence. Rounding out the team is Natalia Boa Vista, the enigmatic DNA specialist and helping Horatio with cases is Det. Frank Tripp, a tough yet thorough police officer. The newest addition to the team is crime scene photographer Walter Simmons who uses his analytical skills to help Horatio in solving criminal puzzles. Together, these investigators collect and analyze the evidence to solve the crimes and to avenge those who cannot speak for themselves - the victims.
Motherless Brooklyn
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2019)
A private detective with Tourette syndrome uncovers political corruption while trying to solve the murder of his mentor in 1950s New York.
Set It Off
R • Action, Drama • Movie (1996)
A group of women struggling with their finances start robbing banks.
Nightmare Next Door
TV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2013)
How well do you know your neighbors? What lies behind the white picket fence? NIGHTMARE NEXT DOOR explores the evil that can lurk just under the surface or in the heart of any tight-knit small town community in the US.
Disappeared
TVPG • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2012)
Disappeared is a gripping series that focuses on missing person cases. Each story traces the time immediately before the individual vanished for clues about the disappearance. Often hidden beneath seemingly everyday behavior and actions are hints about what may have driven someone to voluntarily vanish or evidence of foul play.
60 Days In
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2016)
Seven civilians go under cover in Indiana's Clark County Jail to experience life behind bars.
True Detective
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2014)
From HBO comes this searing crime drama series that follows troubled cops and the intense investigations that drive them to the edge.
A Most Violent Year
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2014)
Oscar Isaac stars in this searing crime thriller set in 1981 New York City.
