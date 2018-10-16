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Crime

TV for You
The RookieThe Rookie
Starting over isn’t easy, especially for small-town guy John Nolan who, after a life-altering incident, is pursuing his dream of being an LAPD officer. As the force’s oldest rookie, he’s met with skepticism from some higher-ups who see him as just a walking midlife crisis. If he can’t keep up with the young cops and the criminals, he’ll be risking lives including his own. But if he can use his life experience, determination and sense of humor to give him an edge, he may just become a success in this new chapter of his life.
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2018)
High PotentialHigh Potential
Morgan, a single mom with three kids and an exceptional mind, helps solve an unsolvable crime when she rearranges some evidence during her shift as a cleaner for the police department. When they discover she has a knack for putting things in order because of her high intellectual potential, she is brought on as a consultant to work with a by-the-book seasoned detective, Karadec. Together they form an unusual and unstoppable team.
TV14 • Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2024)
FuriousFurious
From Executive Producer Liz Meriwether, Furious follows an FBI agent, Alice Black (Emmy Rossum) on the hunt for a mysterious and calculating female serial killer (Lola Petticrew). Both walk their paths toward justice, and as their lives start to intertwine, the line between right and wrong begins to blur.
TVMA • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2026)
Criminal MindsCriminal Minds
Criminal Minds revolves around an elite team of FBI profilers who analyze the country's most twisted criminal minds, anticipating their next moves before they strike again.
TV14 • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2005)
LionessLioness
Joe attempts to balance her personal and professional life as the tip of the CIA's spear in the war on terror; the Lioness Program enlists Cruz to operate undercover alongside Joe among the power brokers of State terrorism.
TVMA • Drama, Action • TV Series (2023)
Welcome to the Family: The Murder of Dan MarkelWelcome to the Family: The Murder of Dan Markel
How far would you go for your family? The brutal murder of a prominent law professor in Tallahassee, Florida reveals the dark secrets of a wealthy family. A series of larger-than-life suspects leads to a mind-bending story of a murder-for-hire-plot, a messy custody battle, ex-lovers – and family dentistry. With exclusive access to those at the center of this extraordinary story, many of whom have never spoken before, this is the definitive telling of a case which took 11 years to solve.
TV14 • Crime, Docuseries • TV Series (2026)
The MentalistThe Mentalist
A former phony psychic now uses his razor-sharp skills of observation and understanding of human behavior to solve serious crimes.
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2008)
MobLandMobLand
Two mob families clash in a war that threatens to topple empires and lives.
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2025)
SnowfallSnowfall
A young street entrepreneur, a Mexican wrestler, a CIA operative, a drug-running couple and other characters are set on a violent collision course during the infancy of the crack cocaine epidemic in 1980s Los Angeles.
TVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2017)
Law & Order: Special Victims UnitLaw & Order: Special Victims Unit
This hard-hitting and emotional series from NBC's "Law & Order" brand chronicles the life and crimes of the Special Victims Unit of the New York City Police Department, an elite squad of detectives who investigate sexually based crimes.
TV14 • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (1999)
Sons of AnarchySons of Anarchy
Sons of Anarchy is an adrenalized drama with darkly comedic undertones about a notorious outlaw motorcycle club intent on protecting their sheltered small town against encroaching drug dealers, corporate developers and overzealous law officers. The club is equally determined to protect their ruthless and illegally thriving arms business. Charlie Hunnam stars as Jackson 'Jax' Teller, a man whose love for the brotherhood is tested by his growing apprehension for its lawlessness. Katey Sagal stars as Gemma Teller Morrow, Jax's force-of-nature mother, who along with Ron Perlman as Clarance 'Clay' Morrow, Jax's stepfather and MC president, have their own darker vision for the club. An FX Networks Original Series.
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2008)
Reasonable DoubtReasonable Doubt
You'll judge Jax Stewart for her questionable ethics and wild interpretations of the law…until you're the one in trouble. Then you'll see her for what she is: the most brilliant and fearless defense attorney in Los Angeles who bucks the justice system at every chance she gets. This program contains mature themes. Viewer discretion is advised. Some flashing lights sequences or patterns may affect photosensitive viewers.
TVMA • Drama, Legal • TV Series (2022)
The Drop: A Snowfall SagaThe Drop: A Snowfall Saga
Wanda Bell and Leon Simmons chase reinvention in 1990s Los Angeles as West Coast rap rises from the fallout of the crack epidemic. Ambition, loyalty and survival collide as everyone risks everything to build something lasting.
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2026)
Power Book III: Raising KananPower Book III: Raising Kanan
Set in South Jamaica, Queens, in 1991, "Raising Kanan" is a prequel to the original "Power" franchise. This family drama revolves around the coming of age of Kanan Stark.
TVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2021)
The ShardsThe Shards
In 1980s Los Angeles, aspiring writer Bret and his elite prep school circle navigate identity, desire and obsession as a magnetic new student arrives amid a serial killer’s reign of terror.
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2026)
Power Book II: GhostPower Book II: Ghost
Power Book II: Ghost picks up shortly after the earth-shattering events of Power as Tariq St. Patrick grapples with a new world order: his father dead and his mother, Tasha, facing charges for the murder her son committed.
TVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2020)
S.W.A.T. ExilesS.W.A.T. Exiles
After a fatal shooting on the job leaves his career hanging by a thread, LAPD S.W.A.T. Sergeant Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson is forced into retirement, in retaliation for refusing to bury the truth. Two years later, he's back, tasked with building a new tactical unit from the department's most talented outcasts. The team, soon nicknamed the Exiles, includes a live-streaming hotshot, a socially awkward tech genius, a fiercely disciplined operator with something to prove, a wildcard with a troubled past, and a strategist with a hidden agenda. As the squad finds its footing under fire, Hondo uncovers something far more dangerous than any street threat: a mole in his ranks, and a conspiracy reaching into the LAPD's top brass and the Mayor's office; one built to tear S.W.A.T. apart from within.
Drama, Crime • TV Series (2026)
Somebody Knows SomethingSomebody Knows Something
True crime influencer Kara Chamberlain investigates unsolved murders and missing persons cases. The docuseries shines a light on investigations that have gone cold.
TV14 • Crime • TV Series (2026)
Movies for You
The Dark KnightPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2008)
The TownR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2010)
Spring BreakersR • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2013)
Bad SantaR • Crime, Holiday • Movie (2003)
Lakeview TerracePG-13 • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2008)
DC League of Super-PetsPG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2022)
The ManR • Comedy, Action • Movie (2005)
House of GucciR • Drama, Crime • Movie (2021)
Double JeopardyR • Thriller, Crime • Movie (1999)
The Alto KnightsR • Drama, Crime • Movie (2025)
The Maltese FalconDrama, Classics • Movie (1941)
The TakeR • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2016)
Tyler Perry's Madea's Witness ProtectionPG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2012)
The Usual SuspectsR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (1995)
The OutsidersPG • Drama, Classics • Movie (1983)
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, MissouriR • Drama, Crime • Movie (2017)
Atomic BlondeR • Thriller, Crime • Movie (2017)
The Italian JobPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2003)
Double TakePG-13 • Crime, Action • Movie (2001)
New on Hulu
S.W.A.T. ExilesDrama, Crime • TV Series (2026)
Blue LightsTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2023)
Silent WitnessTV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (1996)
A Killer StoryTVMA • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2026)
The Drop: A Snowfall SagaTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2026)
Jane Andrews: The Duchess and the Killer - A Special Edition of 20/20Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2026)
The Scream Murder: A True Teen Horror Story PodcastTVMA • Crime • TV Series (2026)
FuzeR • Action, Thriller • Movie (2026)
Burden of ProofCrime, News • TV Series (2026)
12 Angry MenNot Rated • Drama, Crime • Movie (1957)
Queen of the SouthTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2016)
Welcome to the Family: The Murder of Dan MarkelTV14 • Crime, Docuseries • TV Series (2026)
Breaking In: Extended VersionTVMA • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2018)
The Two Mrs. CarrollsNot Rated • Drama, Crime • Movie (1947)
The OutsidersPG • Drama, Classics • Movie (1983)
The Maltese FalconDrama, Classics • Movie (1941)
Lakeview TerracePG-13 • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2008)
Psicópata: El asesino del conejo blancoInternational, Latino • Movie (2026)
FargoR • Drama, Crime • Movie (1996)
Gone Baby GoneR • Drama, Crime • Movie (2007)
Double JeopardyR • Thriller, Crime • Movie (1999)
House of GucciR • Drama, Crime • Movie (2021)
Lakeview Terrace en EspañolPG-13 • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2008)
See How They RunPG-13 • Crime, Mystery • Movie (2022)
HackersPG-13 • Thriller, Crime • Movie (1995)
22 Jump StreetR • Comedy, Action • Movie (2014)
The Crow: Wicked PrayerR • Fantasy, Drama • Movie (2006)
The Italian JobPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2003)
Above the RimR • Sports, Drama • Movie (1994)
Blood and BoneR • Drama, Action • Movie (2009)
ReclaimR • Action, Crime • Movie (2014)
Gangs Of New YorkR • Drama, Action • Movie (2002)
American HeartR • Crime, Romance • Movie (1993)
PlayedR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2006)
The Disappearance of Alice CreedR • Thriller, Crime • Movie (2010)
Blue SteelR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (1990)
The TargetR • Action, Crime • Movie (2003)
BonesR • Horror, Crime • Movie (2001)
Tales From the Hood 2R • Horror, Comedy • Movie (2018)
Double TakePG-13 • Crime, Action • Movie (2001)
American DreamR • Action, Crime • Movie (2021)
LooperR • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2012)
The Da Vinci CodePG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2006)
We Gotta Get Out of This PlaceCrime, Drama • Movie (2013)
The Night ClerkR • Drama, Crime • Movie (2020)
The TakeR • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2016)
Tales from the Hood 3TVMA • Drama, Horror • Movie (2020)
All Creatures Here BelowTVMA • Crime, Drama • Movie (2019)
The JudgeR • Drama, Crime • Movie (2014)
Gang War OsloTVMA • Crime, Documentaries • TV Series (2026)
Susan Powell: An ID Murder MysteryTV14 • Drama, Documentaries • TV Series (2018)
Casey Anthony: An American Murder MysteryTV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2017)
Jodi Arias: An American Murder MysteryTV14 • Talk & Interview, Documentaries • TV Series (2018)
Popular
The OutsidersPG • Drama, Classics • Movie (1983)
LionessTVMA • Drama, Action • TV Series (2023)
The Drop: A Snowfall SagaTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2026)
MobLandTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2025)
Law & Order: Special Victims UnitTV14 • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (1999)
FuriousTVMA • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2026)
DC League of Super-PetsPG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2022)
The Maltese FalconDrama, Classics • Movie (1941)
The TownR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2010)
The RookieTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2018)
Tyler Perry's Madea's Witness ProtectionPG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2012)
Criminal MindsTV14 • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2005)
S.W.A.T. ExilesDrama, Crime • TV Series (2026)
The ShardsTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2026)
Welcome to the Family: The Murder of Dan MarkelTV14 • Crime, Docuseries • TV Series (2026)
The MentalistTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2008)
Bad SantaR • Crime, Holiday • Movie (2003)
Somebody Knows SomethingTV14 • Crime • TV Series (2026)
SnowfallTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2017)
High PotentialTV14 • Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2024)
The Alto KnightsR • Drama, Crime • Movie (2025)
The Usual SuspectsR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (1995)
Power Book III: Raising KananTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2021)
Sons of AnarchyTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2008)
Power Book II: GhostTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2020)
Reasonable DoubtTVMA • Drama, Legal • TV Series (2022)
Spring BreakersR • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2013)
BMFTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2021)
DexterTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2006)
BonesTV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2005)
TrackerTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2024)
Murder in a Small TownTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2024)
Signs of a PsychopathTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2020)
Law & OrderTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (1990)
BetrayalTVMA • Crime, Docuseries • TV Series (2023)
Memory of a KillerTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2026)
Susan Powell: An ID Murder MysteryTV14 • Drama, Documentaries • TV Series (2018)
Power Book IV: ForceTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2022)
Jodi Arias: An American Murder MysteryTV14 • Talk & Interview, Documentaries • TV Series (2018)
NCISTV14 • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2003)
Atomic BlondeR • Thriller, Crime • Movie (2017)
Double TakePG-13 • Crime, Action • Movie (2001)
The AmericansTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2013)
Evil Lives HereTV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2016)
CastleTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2009)
The Dark KnightPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2008)
The Murder TapesTV14 • Crime, Reality • TV Series (2019)
Will TrentTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2023)
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, MissouriR • Drama, Crime • Movie (2017)
Queen of the SouthTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2016)
The First 48TVPG • Crime, Reality • TV Series (2004)
FargoTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2014)
Web of LiesTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2014)
JustifiedTVMA • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2010)
Lakeview TerracePG-13 • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2008)
Double JeopardyR • Thriller, Crime • Movie (1999)
Casey Anthony: An American Murder MysteryTV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2017)
The Italian JobPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2003)
MoonshinersTV14 • Crime, Reality • TV Series (2011)
Mayor of KingstownTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2021)
Dexter: ResurrectionDrama, Crime • TV Series (2025)
The TakeR • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2016)
PowerTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2014)
Burn NoticeTV14 • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2007)
The ManR • Comedy, Action • Movie (2005)
House of GucciR • Drama, Crime • Movie (2021)
Godfather of HarlemTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2019)
Body CamTV14 • Crime, Reality • TV Series (2018)
Out of the FurnaceR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2013)
SnappedTV14 • Crime, Reality • TV Series (2009)
A-Z
#SKYKINGTVMA • Documentaries, Crime • Movie (2026)
#TextMeWhenYouGetHomeCrime, Reality • TV Series (2022)
12 Angry MenNot Rated • Drama, Crime • Movie (1957)
The 12th VictimTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2023)
13R • Drama, Action • Movie (2011)
The 1990s: The Deadliest DecadeTV14 • Crime, Documentaries • TV Series (2018)
20/20 Britain's Most Notorious CrimesUnknown • International, Crime • TV Series (2026)
20/20 True Crime Collection: BetrayedCrime, News • TV Series (2024)
20/20 True Crime Collection: GONECrime, News Magazine • TV Series (2024)
22 Jump StreetR • Comedy, Action • Movie (2014)
24TV14 • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2001)
24 LegacyTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2017)
4 BlocksTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2017)
4 Blocks ZeroTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2026)
The 400 BlowsTV14 • Drama, Classics • Movie (1959)
513 DegreesR • Drama, Crime • Movie (2013)
548 días: Captada por una secta
548 días: Captada por una sectaTVMA • International, Latino • TV Series (2023)
55Not Rated • Drama, Crime • Movie (2020)
60 Days InTV14 • Crime, Reality • TV Series (2016)
68 KillR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2017)
911: Did the Killer Call?TV14 • Reality, Crime • TV Series (2025)
Aaron Hernandez and the Untold Murders of BristolDocumentaries, Crime • TV Series (2025)
Aaron Hernandez: An ID Murder MysteryTV14 • Crime, Docuseries • TV Series (2020)
AbandonedTV14 • International, Spanish • TV Series
Abandoned (Eng Dub)International, Spanish • TV Series
Above the RimR • Sports, Drama • Movie (1994)
AbsolutionR • Drama, Crime • Movie (2024)
AccusedTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2023)
Accused: Did I Do It?TV14 • Crime • TV Series (2025)
Accused: Guilty or Innocent?TV14 • Crime, Reality • TV Series (2020)
The ActTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2019)
Act of ViolenceTVPG • Drama, Crime • Movie (1948)
Active Shooter: America Under FireTVMA • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2017)
After the First 48TV14 • Crime, Reality • TV Series (2009)
Agatha Christie's MarpleTVPG • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2004)
Agatha Christie's PoirotTVPG • Mystery, Drama • TV Series (2008)
Alert: Missing Persons UnitTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2023)
All About The BenjaminsR • Black Stories, Crime • Movie (2002)
All Access PD: Grand RapidsTV14 • Crime, Reality • TV Series (2025)
All Creatures Here BelowTVMA • Crime, Drama • Movie (2019)
All Is BrightR • Crime, Comedy • Movie (2013)
All RiseTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2019)
Alpha AlertR • Crime, Drama • Movie (2013)
The Alto KnightsR • Drama, Crime • Movie (2025)
American Crime StoryTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2016)
American DreamR • Action, Crime • Movie (2021)
American ExitTV14 • Crime, Drama • Movie (2019)
American ExitPG-13 • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2019)
American Godfathers: The Five FamiliesTV14 • Crime, History • TV Series (2024)
American HeartR • Crime, Romance • Movie (1993)
American MonsterTV14 • Crime, Biography • TV Series (2016)
American MurdererR • Drama, Crime • Movie (2022)
American PsychoR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2000)
American StarR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2024)
AmericanaR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2023)
The AmericansTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2013)
Anatomy of a FallR • Mystery, Drama • Movie (2023)
Angel of DeathTVMA • Crime, Drama • TV Series (2020)
Anni: The Honeymoon MurderTV14 • Crime, Crime and Courtroom Drama • TV Series (2021)
The Art of the StealR • Drama, Crime • Movie (2013)
As Tears Go ByTVMA • Drama, Crime • Movie (1989)
AsherR • Action, Drama • Movie (2018)
Assault on Precinct 13R • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2005)
At Witt's End: The Hunt for a KillerTVMA • Crime, Docuseries • TV Series (2024)
Atlanta's Missing And Murdered: The Lost ChildrenTVMA • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2020)
Atomic BlondeR • Thriller, Crime • Movie (2017)
Ayotzinapa's 43: A State CrimeTVMA • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2024)
Baby DriverR • Music, Crime • Movie (2017)
Bad Host: Hunting the Couchsurfing PredatorDocumentaries, Crime • TV Series (2023)
Bad KarmaR • Crime, Thriller • Movie (2011)

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