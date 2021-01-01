Mario Puzo's The Godfather, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone

An aging Michael struggles to free his family from the underworld of crime.

About this Movie

Starring: Al PacinoDiane KeatonTalia ShireAndy GarciaEli Wallach

Director: Francis Ford Coppola

