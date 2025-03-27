"Accused: Did I Do It?" follows the stories of individuals who are facing charges for serious offenses such as first-degree murder, manslaughter, domestic terrorism, and aggravated assault. Every piece of evidence may lead to an answer, but the truth is never quite clear until the final moment of reveal.more
"Accused: Did I Do It?" follows the stories of individuals who ar...More
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"Accused: Did I Do It?" follows the stories of individuals who are facing charges for serious offenses such as first-degree murder, manslaughter, domestic terrorism, and aggravated assault. Every piece of evidence may lead to an answer, but the truth is never quite clear until the final moment of reveal.
About this Show
Accused: Did I Do It?
"Accused: Did I Do It?" follows the stories of individuals who are facing charges for serious offenses such as first-degree murder, manslaughter, domestic terrorism, and aggravated assault. Every piece of evidence may lead to an answer, but the truth is never quite clear until the final moment of reveal.