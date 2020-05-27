When police near Myrtle Beach discover an abandoned car at a boat landing, they surmise its owner, 20-year-old Heather Elvis, has vanished; they soon discover she's been engaged in a love triangle with a married man.more
When police near Myrtle Beach discover an abandoned car at a boat...More
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When police near Myrtle Beach discover an abandoned car at a boat landing, they surmise its owner, 20-year-old Heather Elvis, has vanished; they soon discover she's been engaged in a love triangle with a married man.
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Disappeared in the Darkness: An ID Mystery
When police near Myrtle Beach discover an abandoned car at a boat landing, they surmise its owner, 20-year-old Heather Elvis, has vanished; they soon discover she's been engaged in a love triangle with a married man.