1 season available (2 episodes)

Disappeared in the Darkness: An ID MysteryDisappeared in the Darkness: An ID Mystery

When police near Myrtle Beach discover an abandoned car at a boat landing, they surmise its owner, 20-year-old Heather Elvis, has vanished; they soon discover she's been engaged in a love triangle with a married man.more

When police near Myrtle Beach discover an abandoned car at a boat...More

Starring: Dave BassCarson BeckJosh Brandon

TV14CrimeRealityTV Series2020
  • hd

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $11.99/month.

Hulu free trial available for new and eligible returning Hulu subscribers only. Cancel anytime. Additional terms apply.

HULU (with ads)
Try Hulu free for 1 monthTry Hulu free for 1 month
START YOUR FREE TRIAL
Terms apply
EpisodesDetails

About this Show

Disappeared in the Darkness: An ID Mystery

When police near Myrtle Beach discover an abandoned car at a boat landing, they surmise its owner, 20-year-old Heather Elvis, has vanished; they soon discover she's been engaged in a love triangle with a married man.

Starring: Dave BassCarson BeckJosh BrandonKara RainerRocky Shay

TV14CrimeRealityTV Series2020
  • hd

You May Also Like

First BloodCrime, Docuseries • TV Series (2022)
Who Killed the Co-Ed? : An ID Murder MysteryTV14 • Crime, Docuseries • TV Series (2020)
Rebecca Zahau: An ID Murder MysteryTV14 • Crime, Docuseries • TV Series (2019)
Little Boy Lost: An ID MysteryTV14 • Crime, Docuseries • TV Series (2020)
Vanished in Paradise: The Untold StoryTV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2019)
Jessica Chambers: An ID Murder MysteryTV14 • Crime, Docuseries • TV Series (2020)
Murder by MedicTVMA • Medical, Crime • TV Series (2024)
The Speedway MurdersNot Rated • Documentaries, Drama • Movie (2023)
Caroline Flack: Search for the TruthDocumentaries • TV Series (2025)
The Missing MillionairessDocumentaries • TV Series (2023)
Friends Like These: The Murder of Skylar NeeseTVMA • Documentaries, Docuseries • TV Series (2026)
The Disappearance of Kimmy Diore (Eng Dub)Drama, Crime • TV Series (2024)
Bad Host: Hunting the Couchsurfing PredatorDocumentaries, Crime • TV Series (2023)
A Killer Among FriendsTV14 • Crime, Crime and Courtroom Drama • TV Series (2025)
Cold Case Files: Murder in the BayouTVMA • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2024)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
Disney+, Hulu Bundle
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle
SAVE 45%*
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium
SAVE 42%*
Monthly price
$23.98/mo.$12.99/mo
$37.98/mo.$19.99/mo.
Subscriptions included in each plan
Disney+ and Hulu
Disney+ and Hulu
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and moviesHulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Endless entertainment with Disney+Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
No ads in Hulu streaming libraryNo ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads on Disney+No ads on Disney+
Ads will be served in select live and linear content
Download and watch on HuluDownload and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Disney+Download and watch on Disney+
Download and watch on Disney+
*Savings compared to regular monthly price of each service. Terms apply.
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only
©2025 Disney and its related entities.

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
HBO Max
HBO Max
HBO Max
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.