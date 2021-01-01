Blue Ruin

RDramaCrimeThrillerLegal • HorrorMovie2014

A drifter gets in over his head when he returns to his Virginia hometown to avenge th...more

A drifter gets in over his head when he returns to his Virginia h...More

Add HBO Max™ to any Hulu plan for an additional $14.99/month.

New subscribers only.

You May Also LikeDetails
The Falcon and the Snowman
R • Drama, Thriller • Movie (1985)
Mulholland Drive
R • Drama • Movie (2001)
Dead Heat
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2003)
Collateral
R • Action, Drama • Movie (2004)
Panic Room
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2002)
The Thomas Crown Affair
R • Drama, Thriller • Movie (1999)
In Secret
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2014)
In the Line of Fire
R • Action, Drama • Movie (1993)
Along Came a Spider
R • Drama, Mystery • Movie (2001)
Untraceable
R • Crime, Mystery • Movie (2008)
The Stranger
TVPG • Drama, Crime • Movie (1946)
Wild Things
R • Drama, Mystery • Movie (1998)
Chicago
PG-13 • Drama, Crime • Movie (2002)
The Firm
R • Drama, Mystery • Movie (1993)
Out of Time
PG-13 • Drama, Crime • Movie (2003)

About this Movie

Blue Ruin

A drifter gets in over his head when he returns to his Virginia hometown to avenge the death of his parents in this taut suspense film.

Starring: Macon BlairDevin RatrayAmy HargreavesKevin KolackEve Plumb

Director: Jeremy Saulnier

RDramaCrimeThrillerLegalHorrorMovie2014
  • 5.1
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 75+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on