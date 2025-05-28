Gilmore Girls

Welcome to Stars Hollow, Connecticut, a charming, small and slightly off-center town known for green lawns, clapboard houses - and enough quirky characters to fill every hayride, parade and picnic for miles. It's here that we meet headstrong 32-year-old Lorelai Gilmore, who carves out a comfortable, warm, caffeine-filled life for herself and her equally willful teenage daughter, Rory. But when Rory's attention turns from dreams of private school and Harvard to thoughts of boys and adolescent self-reliance, single mom Lorelai begins noticing more of her own rebellious youth, only 16 years ago, in Rory.