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Comedy

TV for You
AdultsAdults
A group of twenty-somethings in New York trying to be good people, despite being neither “good” nor “people” yet.
TVMA • Comedy • TV Series (2025)
Chad PowersChad Powers
Eight years after an unforgivable mistake nukes his promising college football career, hotshot quarterback Russ Holliday tries to resurrect his dreams by disguising himself as Chad Powers - a talented oddball who walks on to the struggling South Georgia Catfish.
TVMA • Comedy • TV Series (2025)
Abbott ElementaryAbbott Elementary
Abbott Elementary follows a group of dedicated, passionate teachers -- and a slightly tone-deaf principal -- who are brought together in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life. Though these incredible educators may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do -- even if they don't love the school district's less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.
TV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2021)
High PotentialHigh Potential
Morgan, a single mom with three kids and an exceptional mind, helps solve an unsolvable crime when she rearranges some evidence during her shift as a cleaner for the police department. When they discover she has a knack for putting things in order because of her high intellectual potential, she is brought on as a consultant to work with a by-the-book seasoned detective, Karadec. Together they form an unusual and unstoppable team.
TV14 • Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2024)
Gilmore GirlsGilmore Girls
Welcome to Stars Hollow, Connecticut, a charming, small and slightly off-center town known for green lawns, clapboard houses - and enough quirky characters to fill every hayride, parade and picnic for miles. It's here that we meet headstrong 32-year-old Lorelai Gilmore, who carves out a comfortable, warm, caffeine-filled life for herself and her equally willful teenage daughter, Rory. But when Rory's attention turns from dreams of private school and Harvard to thoughts of boys and adolescent self-reliance, single mom Lorelai begins noticing more of her own rebellious youth, only 16 years ago, in Rory.
TV14 • Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2000)
The BearThe Bear
FX’s critically acclaimed series The Bear is about food, family and the insanity of the grind. It’s a losing battle every day in the restaurant business, and as Carmy pushes himself harder than ever and demands excellence from his crew, they do their best to match his intensity. Their quest for culinary excellence propels them to new levels and stresses the bonds that hold the restaurant together.
TVMA • Comedy • TV Series (2022)
Rick and MortyRick and Morty
Rick and Morty is a show about a sociopathic scientist who drags his unintelligent grandson on insanely dangerous adventures across the universe. Created and executive produced by Dan Harmon (Community, Channel 101) and Justin Roiland (House of Cosbys).
TVMA • Adventure, Science Fiction • TV Series (2013)
Modern FamilyModern Family
Today's American families come in all shapes and sizes. The cookie cutter mold of man + wife + 2.5 kids is a thing of the past, as it becomes quickly apparent in the bird's eye view of ABC's half-hour comedy, which takes an honest and often hilarious look at the composition and complexity of modern family life.
TV14 • Family, Sitcom • TV Series (2009)
New GirlNew Girl
An ensemble comedy centering on a free-spirited young woman, her three male roommates and her best friend, as they navigate modern relationships and end up forming a charmingly dysfunctional – or strangely functional – family.
TV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2011)
It's Always Sunny in PhiladelphiaIt's Always Sunny in Philadelphia
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia features Mac, Dennis, Charlie, Sweet Dee and Frank, five ne’er-do-wells who own and operate Paddy’s Pub in Philadelphia. Their constant scheming usually lands them in a world of hurt, yet they never seem to learn from their mistakes. As they say, some things never change. So prepare for more depraved schemes, half-baked arguments, and absurdly underhanded plots to subvert one another.
TVMA • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2005)
Bob's BurgersBob's Burgers
Bob runs Bob's Burgers with the help of his wife and their three kids. Business may be slow, but they never give up hope.
TV14 • Adult Animation, Animation • TV Series (2011)
Family GuyFamily Guy
The adventures of an endearingly ignorant dad and his hilariously eccentric family living in New England.
TV14 • Adult Animation, Sitcom • TV Series (1999)
FriendsFriends
Six friends live in New York, and hang out at a coffee shop.
TVPG • Classics, Comedy • TV Series (1994)
King of the HillKing of the Hill
King of the Hill depicts the life and times of Hank Hill (Mike Judge), his family, and their neighbors in the fictional suburb of Arlen, Texas, the heartland of America. A hard-working, loyal family man and proud Texan, Hank always strives to be a voice of common sense and reason. After years away, Hank and Peggy Hill return to a changed America, while Bobby balances owning a restaurant and enjoying life as a young adult.
TV14 • Adult Animation, Comedy • TV Series (1997)
The Golden GirlsThe Golden Girls
The Golden Girls is the story of four older women who share a house in Miami Beach, Florida. Bea Arthur plays Dorothy, a divorced school teacher, with a sardonic wit. Rue McClanahan plays Blanche, a man-hunting Southern Belle. Betty White plays Rose, a very sweet woman who is somewhat spacey. Rounding out the trio is Estelle Getty, playing Dorothy's outspoken mother, Sophia.
TVPG • Family, Classics • TV Series (1985)
American Dad!American Dad!
This screwball family full of radically different personalities is just trying to figure out how to love and trust one another in a bi-partisan world.
TV14 • Adult Animation, Animation • TV Series (2005)
FuturamaFuturama
Animated, futuristic comedy from "The Simpsons" creator Matt Groening, about a man frozen in 1999 who thaws out on the eve of the 31st century.
TV14 • Science Fiction, Adult Animation • TV Series (1999)
The Big Bang TheoryThe Big Bang Theory
Leonard and Sheldon are brilliant physicists, the kind of "beautiful minds" that understand how the universe works. But none of that genius helps them interact with people, especially women. All this begins to change when a free-spirited beauty named Penny moves in next door. Sheldon, Leonard's roommate, is quite content spending his nights playing Klingon Boggle with their socially dysfunctional friends, fellow Caltech scientists Wolowitz and Koothrappali. However, Leonard sees in Penny a whole new universe of possibilities... including love.
TVPG • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2007)
President CurtisPresident Curtis
President Curtis follows the Commander-in-Chief and his eccentric staff as they tackle the kind of crises that Rick Sanchez could never be bothered with -- from monster diplomacy to paranormal investigations and unexplained phenomena.
TVMA • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2026)
Best MedicineBest Medicine
A blunt yet brilliant surgeon becomes the general practitioner in a quaint fishing village.
TV14 • Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2026)
Movies for You
Beetlejuice BeetlejuicePG-13 • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (2024)
WonkaPG • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (2023)
Mississippi MasalaR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (1991)
Pitch Perfect 3PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (2017)
Monster-in-LawPG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2005)
DC League of Super-PetsPG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2022)
Girls TripR • Black Stories, Comedy • Movie (2017)
EpicPG • Kids, Adventure • Movie (2013)
Wedding CrashersR • Romance, Comedy • Movie (2005)
Rain ManR • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1988)
7 Days in HellTVMA • Sports, Tennis • Movie (2015)
Charlie and the Chocolate FactoryTVPG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (2005)
Despicable MePG • Kids, Comedy • Movie (2010)
Tyler Perry's Madea's Witness ProtectionPG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2012)
I Love You ForeverTVMA • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2025)
Hall PassR • Comedy • Movie (2011)
My Big Fat Greek WeddingPG • Drama, Romance • Movie (2002)
Just FriendsTVMA • Romance, Comedy • Movie (2005)
FriendshipR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2025)
Risky BusinessR • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1983)
Popular
Pitch Perfect 3PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (2017)
Despicable MePG • Kids, Comedy • Movie (2010)
Best MedicineTV14 • Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2026)
7 Days in HellTVMA • Sports, Tennis • Movie (2015)
Family GuyTV14 • Adult Animation, Sitcom • TV Series (1999)
Charlie and the Chocolate FactoryTVPG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (2005)
Bob's BurgersTV14 • Adult Animation, Animation • TV Series (2011)
Modern FamilyTV14 • Family, Sitcom • TV Series (2009)
Rain ManR • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1988)
WonkaPG • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (2023)
American Dad!TV14 • Adult Animation, Animation • TV Series (2005)
It's Always Sunny in PhiladelphiaTVMA • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2005)
Wedding CrashersR • Romance, Comedy • Movie (2005)
I Love You ForeverTVMA • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2025)
Beetlejuice BeetlejuicePG-13 • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (2024)
Gilmore GirlsTV14 • Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2000)
Chad PowersTVMA • Comedy • TV Series (2025)
Mississippi MasalaR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (1991)
The Big Bang TheoryTVPG • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2007)
DC League of Super-PetsPG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2022)
AdultsTVMA • Comedy • TV Series (2025)
FuturamaTV14 • Science Fiction, Adult Animation • TV Series (1999)
Girls TripR • Black Stories, Comedy • Movie (2017)
Hall PassR • Comedy • Movie (2011)
Monster-in-LawPG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2005)
Rick and MortyTVMA • Adventure, Science Fiction • TV Series (2013)
Tyler Perry's Madea's Witness ProtectionPG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2012)
Just FriendsTVMA • Romance, Comedy • Movie (2005)
FriendsTVPG • Classics, Comedy • TV Series (1994)
My Big Fat Greek WeddingPG • Drama, Romance • Movie (2002)
Risky BusinessR • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1983)
Abbott ElementaryTV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2021)
EpicPG • Kids, Adventure • Movie (2013)
FriendshipR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2025)
King of the HillTV14 • Adult Animation, Comedy • TV Series (1997)
New GirlTV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2011)
President CurtisTVMA • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2026)
CocktailR • Comedy • Movie (1988)
Bad SantaR • Crime, Holiday • Movie (2003)
Kingsman: The Golden CircleR • Action, Comedy • Movie (2017)
The Golden GirlsTVPG • Family, Classics • TV Series (1985)
HopPG • Holiday, Comedy • Movie (2011)
The BearTVMA • Comedy • TV Series (2022)
High PotentialTV14 • Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2024)
Happy Death DayPG-13 • Drama, Horror • Movie (2017)
CompanionR • Thriller, Science Fiction • Movie (2025)
Mickey 17R • Science Fiction, Comedy • Movie (2025)
Nanny McPhee ReturnsPG • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (2010)
How I Met Your MotherTV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2005)
Save the Last DancePG-13 • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2001)
The Devil Wears Prada 2PG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2026)
OpusR • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2025)
PEN15TVMA • Comedy • TV Series (2019)
Schitt's CreekTV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2015)
Neighborhood WatchTV14 • Reality, Comedy • TV Series (2026)
Get Him to the GreekR • Comedy • Movie (2010)
Isle of DogsPG-13 • Adventure, Adult Animation • Movie (2018)
Impractical JokersTV14 • Reality, Comedy • TV Series (2011)
Georgie & Mandy's First MarriageTV14 • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (2024)
ATLPG-13 • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2006)
Spring BreakersR • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2013)
M*A*S*HTVPG • Adventure, Family • TV Series (1972)
The Amazing World of GumballTVY7 • Family, Cartoons • TV Series (2011)
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & ShawPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2019)
BusboysR • Comedy • Movie (2026)
TaskmasterTVPG • Game Shows, Comedy • TV Series (2015)
Frasier (1993)TVPG • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (1993)
Young SheldonTVPG • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2017)
The SimpsonsTVPG • Adult Animation, Sitcom • TV Series (1989)
Regular ShowTVPG • Family, Teen • TV Series (2010)
A-Z
2 Dope QueensTVMA • Black Stories, Comedy • TV Series (2017)
2 or 3 Things I Know About HerTVMA • Drama, Comedy • Movie (1967)
200% WolfPG • Kids, Comedy • Movie (2024)
21 Jump StreetR • Action and Adventure, Cops & Detectives • Movie (2012)
22 Jump StreetR • Comedy, Action • Movie (2014)
2nd Annual HA Festival: The Art of ComedyTVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2021)
30 BeatsR • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2012)
30 RockTV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2006)
The 40-Year-Old VirginR • Romance, Comedy • Movie (2005)
42nd StreetTVG • Comedy, Musicals • Movie (1933)
4PlayDrama, Comedy • Movie (2014)
68 KillR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2017)
7 Days in HellTVMA • Sports, Tennis • Movie (2015)
8-Bit ChristmasPG • Comedy, Holiday • Movie (2021)
TVPG • Romantic Comedy, Comedy • Movie (1963)
9 to 5PG • Comedy • Movie (1980)
99 to BeatTV14 • Comedy, Game Shows • TV Series (2025)
Abbott and Costello Meet Captain KiddNot Rated • Adventure, Comedy • Movie (1952)
Abbott ElementaryTV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2021)
ABC New ShowsDrama, Reality • TV Series (2004)
AbelInternational, Latino • Movie (2010)
Abominable and the Invisible CityTVG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2022)
AbracadaverNot Rated • International, Latino • Movie (2024)
Abracadaver (Eng Dub)Not Yet Rated • International, Spanish • Movie (2024)
Absolutely FabulousTVPG • International, British • TV Series (1992)
The Academy of MagicTVPG • Fantasy, Kids • Movie (2020)
The Accidental InfluencerTVMA • Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2024)
AdamNot Rated • LGBTQ+, Comedy • Movie (2019)
The Addams FamilyPG-13 • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (1991)
Addams Family ValuesTVPG • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (1993)
Adult Best FriendsTVMA • Comedy • Movie (2025)
AdultsTVMA • Comedy • TV Series (2025)
Adventure of the RingTV14 • Romance, Comedy • TV Series (2020)
Adventure Time: Distant LandsTVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2020)
Adventure Time: Fionna and CakeTV14 • Adventure, Animation • TV Series (2023)
Adventure Time: Side QuestsTVPG • Family, Kids • TV Series (2026)
Ahir Shah: DotsTVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2021)
Aida Rodriguez: Fighting WordsTVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2021)
Airplane II: The SequelPG • Comedy • Movie (1982)
Airplane!PG • Comedy • Movie (1980)
Albert Brooks: Defending My LifeTV14 • Documentaries, Biography • Movie (2023)
Alex Edelman: Just for UsTVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2024)
Alex Edelman: Just For UsTVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • TV Series (2024)
Alice and SteveTVMA • Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2026)
The AliensTVMA • International, British • TV Series (2016)
All About The BenjaminsR • Black Stories, Crime • Movie (2002)
All Dogs Go to HeavenG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (1989)
All Is BrightR • Crime, Comedy • Movie (2013)
All NightTV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2018)
All Through the NightTVPG • Crime and Courtroom Drama, Comedy • Movie (1942)
All's FairTVMA • Comedy • TV Series (2025)
Ally McBealTVPG • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (1997)
Almost ChristmasPG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2016)
Almost FamousR • Drama, Music • Movie (2000)
Casi el ParaisoNot Rated • Spanish, Drama • Movie (2024)
AlohaPG-13 • Romance, Comedy • Movie (2015)
Aloha en EspañolPG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2015)
Am I Being Unreasonable?TVMA • International, Drama • TV Series (2022)
Am I Ok?R • Comedy • Movie (2024)
AmalgamaInternational, Latino • Movie (2020)
Amanda Seales: I Be Knowin'TVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2019)
AmarcordR • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1973)
The Amazing MauricePG • Kids, Comedy • Movie (2023)
The Amazing World of GumballTVY7 • Family, Cartoons • TV Series (2011)
The Amazing World of Gumball: Darwin's YearbookTVY7 • Animation, Comedy • TV Series (2019)
Ambient SwimTV14 • Lifestyle & Culture, Music • TV Series (2021)
America's Funniest Home VideosTVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (1990)
American Dad!TV14 • Adult Animation, Animation • TV Series (2005)
American HousewifeTVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2016)
American MadeR • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2017)

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