The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard

Hitman Darius Kincaid, his ace bodyguard, and Darius' con-artist wife take on a European terrorist in this action-packed shoot-'em-up.more

Starring: Ryan ReynoldsSamuel L. JacksonSalma Hayek

Director: Patrick Hughes

RActionComedyMovie2021
  • 5.1
  • hd

Hitman Darius Kincaid, his ace bodyguard, and Darius' con-artist wife take on a European terrorist in this action-packed shoot-'em-up.

