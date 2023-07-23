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TV for You
LionessLioness
Joe attempts to balance her personal and professional life as the tip of the CIA's spear in the war on terror; the Lioness Program enlists Cruz to operate undercover alongside Joe among the power brokers of State terrorism.
TVMA • Drama, Action • TV Series (2023)
The MentalistThe Mentalist
A former phony psychic now uses his razor-sharp skills of observation and understanding of human behavior to solve serious crimes.
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2008)
ParadiseParadise
A security service team gets assigned to safeguard a former president.
TVMA • Drama, Action • TV Series (2025)
Sons of AnarchySons of Anarchy
Sons of Anarchy is an adrenalized drama with darkly comedic undertones about a notorious outlaw motorcycle club intent on protecting their sheltered small town against encroaching drug dealers, corporate developers and overzealous law officers. The club is equally determined to protect their ruthless and illegally thriving arms business. Charlie Hunnam stars as Jackson 'Jax' Teller, a man whose love for the brotherhood is tested by his growing apprehension for its lawlessness. Katey Sagal stars as Gemma Teller Morrow, Jax's force-of-nature mother, who along with Ron Perlman as Clarance 'Clay' Morrow, Jax's stepfather and MC president, have their own darker vision for the club. An FX Networks Original Series.
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2008)
JustifiedJustified
Based on Elmore Leonard’s novella "Fire in the Hole,” Justified was developed by Graham Yost and stars Timothy Olyphant as Deputy US Marshal Raylan Givens, a lawman who finds himself drawn back to his home state of Kentucky. In Justified’s final season, the long brimming conflict between Raylan and Boyd Crowder (Walton Goggins) will finally come to a head. The series co-stars Walton Goggins as ‘Boyd Crowder;’ Nick Searcy as ‘Chief Deputy Art Mullen;’ Jacob Pitts as ‘Deputy Marshal Tim Gutterson;’ Erica Tazel as ‘Deputy Marshal Rachel Brooks;’ Joelle Carter as ‘Ava Crowder;’ and Jere Burns as ‘Wynn Duffy.’ Yost wrote the pilot and serves as Executive Producer/Writer on the series. Executive Producers on the series include Carl Beverly, Sarah Timberman, Michael Dinner, Fred Golan, Dave Andron, Don Kurt, Taylor Elmore, Timothy Olyphant, and the late Elmore Leonard. Justified is produced by Sony Pictures Television and FX Productions.
TVMA • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2010)
Attack on TitanAttack on Titan
From the director of Death Note comes Attack on Titan. Many years ago, humanity was forced to retreat behind the towering walls of a fortified city to escape the massive, man-eating Titans that roamed the land outside their fortress. This is their story.
TVMA • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2013)
Naruto ShippudenNaruto Shippuden
The Village Hidden in the Leaves is home to the stealthiest ninja in the land. But twelve years earlier, a fearsome Nine-tailed Fox terrorized the village before it was subdued and its spirit sealed within the body of a baby boy. Now that boy, Naruto, has grown up to become a hyperactive ninja-in-training who's more interested in pranks than schoolwork...but Naruto is determined to become the greatest ninja ever!
TV14 • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2007)
What We Do in the ShadowsWhat We Do in the Shadows
A look into the daily lives of four vampires who've been together for hundreds of years; after a visit from their dark lord and leader, they're reminded of their purpose in coming to New York City over a century ago.
TVMA • Action, Supernatural • TV Series (2019)
JettJett
World-class thief Daisy "Jett" Kowalski reunites with an old flame for one final heist in this action series.
TVMA • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2019)
Teen Titans Go!Teen Titans Go!
From Warner Bros. Animation, these teen titans are on the go! Right after they make a sandwich or play some video games. Wait, there's laundry to do? ("Not it!") After that, they'll definitely go fight some crime. Maybe. Don't miss the return of Robin, Starfire, Raven, Beast Boy and Cyborg - teen super heroes who are totally unsupervised!
TVPG • Super Heroes, Adventure • TV Series (2013)
SmallvilleSmallville
After a meteor shower bursts from the heavens, raining destruction on the unsuspecting citizens of Smallville, years pass, and the healing process leaves the town's inhabitants with scars and secrets. From the ashes of tragedy, a popular yet awkward teen attempts to decipher the meaning of his life and his clouded past.
TV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2001)
M*A*S*HM*A*S*H
A fast-paced and fun-filled series relating the antics of a mobile army surgical hospital crew during the Korean war. They are basically dedicated surgeons who turn to humor as relief from the front-line operating room.
TVPG • Adventure, Family • TV Series (1972)
President CurtisPresident Curtis
President Curtis follows the Commander-in-Chief and his eccentric staff as they tackle the kind of crises that Rick Sanchez could never be bothered with -- from monster diplomacy to paranormal investigations and unexplained phenomena.
TVMA • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2026)
ArcherArcher
The suave, confident and devastatingly handsome Sterling Archer may be the world’s greatest spy, but he still has issues with his friends and colleagues who live to undermine and betray one another. Whether set in 1940s Los Angeles, the jungles of South America or the dangerous islands of the South Pacific, ``Archer,'' this animated comedy spans time and place to navigate Sterling, Lana, Malory, Cheryl/Carol/Charlotte, Cyril, Pam, Ray and Krieger’s misguided misadventures that range from attempting to save the world from nuclear disaster to selling illegal narcotics to Colombian cartels.
TVMA • Adventure, Spies • TV Series (2009)
NCISNCIS
NCIS (Naval Criminal Investigative Service) is more than just an action drama. With liberal doses of humor, it's a show that focuses on the sometimes complex and always amusing dynamics of a team forced to work together in high-stress situations. NCIS Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs, a former Marine gunnery sergeant, whose skills as an investigator are unmatched, leads this troupe of colorful personalities. From murder and espionage to terrorism and stolen submarines, these special agents travel the globe to investigate all crimes with Navy or Marine Corps ties.
TV14 • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2003)
S.W.A.T. ExilesS.W.A.T. Exiles
After a fatal shooting on the job leaves his career hanging by a thread, LAPD S.W.A.T. Sergeant Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson is forced into retirement, in retaliation for refusing to bury the truth. Two years later, he's back, tasked with building a new tactical unit from the department's most talented outcasts. The team, soon nicknamed the Exiles, includes a live-streaming hotshot, a socially awkward tech genius, a fiercely disciplined operator with something to prove, a wildcard with a troubled past, and a strategist with a hidden agenda. As the squad finds its footing under fire, Hondo uncovers something far more dangerous than any street threat: a mole in his ranks, and a conspiracy reaching into the LAPD's top brass and the Mayor's office; one built to tear S.W.A.T. apart from within.
Drama, Crime • TV Series (2026)
Queen of the SouthQueen of the South
The story of a woman's escape from a Mexican cartel, and rise to become a drug queenpin in America.
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2016)
SurvivorSurvivor
Sixteen castaways sign up to be marooned on a tropical island in the ultimate battle for survival -- and a $1 million prize.
TVPG • Family, Adventure • TV Series (2000)
Movies for You
BatmanPG-13 • Family, Drama • Movie (1989)
Maze Runner: The Death CurePG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2018)
War for the Planet of the ApesPG-13 • Drama, Action • Movie (2017)
Tomb RaiderPG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2018)
PanPG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2015)
X-Men: First ClassPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2011)
Road HouseR • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (1989)
Pacific Rim: UprisingPG-13 • Action, Fantasy • Movie (2018)
Robin HoodPG-13 • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2010)
DC League of Super-PetsPG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2022)
The FlashPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2023)
RampagePG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2018)
Kingsman: The Golden CircleR • Action, Comedy • Movie (2017)
EpicPG • Kids, Adventure • Movie (2013)
War of the WorldsPG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2005)
In the GreyR • Action, Drama • Movie (2026)
The Transporter RefueledPG-13 • Action, Thriller • Movie (2015)
The Usual SuspectsR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (1995)
PriestPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2011)
The Last SamuraiR • Drama, Adventure • Movie (2003)
Popular
The Last SamuraiR • Drama, Adventure • Movie (2003)
LionessTVMA • Drama, Action • TV Series (2023)
War of the WorldsPG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2005)
RampagePG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2018)
DC League of Super-PetsPG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2022)
In the GreyR • Action, Drama • Movie (2026)
The Transporter RefueledPG-13 • Action, Thriller • Movie (2015)
S.W.A.T. ExilesDrama, Crime • TV Series (2026)
Tomb RaiderPG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2018)
EpicPG • Kids, Adventure • Movie (2013)
Road HouseR • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (1989)
X-Men: First ClassPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2011)
PanPG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2015)
The MentalistTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2008)
War for the Planet of the ApesPG-13 • Drama, Action • Movie (2017)
President CurtisTVMA • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2026)
The FlashPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2023)
Kingsman: The Golden CircleR • Action, Comedy • Movie (2017)
PriestPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2011)
Pacific Rim: UprisingPG-13 • Action, Fantasy • Movie (2018)
JettTVMA • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2019)
BatmanPG-13 • Family, Drama • Movie (1989)
The Usual SuspectsR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (1995)
Robin HoodPG-13 • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2010)
Sons of AnarchyTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2008)
Maze Runner: The Death CurePG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2018)
The WolfmanR • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2010)
The Accountant 2R • Action, Thriller • Movie (2025)
ParadiseTVMA • Drama, Action • TV Series (2025)
Batman ReturnsPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (1992)
DoomR • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (2005)
Naruto ShippudenTV14 • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2007)
M*A*S*HTVPG • Adventure, Family • TV Series (1972)
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & ShawPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2019)
The Bourne IdentityPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2002)
Batman & RobinPG-13 • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (1997)
ShelterR • Action, Thriller • Movie (2026)
Death RaceR • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2008)
Inglourious BasterdsR • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2009)
Batman ForeverPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (1995)
Road HouseR • Action • Movie (2024)
What We Do in the ShadowsTVMA • Action, Supernatural • TV Series (2019)
Desert WarriorR • Action, Adventure • Movie (2025)
CleanerR • Action, Thriller • Movie (2025)
NCISTV14 • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2003)
Mission: ImpossiblePG-13 • Drama, Action • Movie (1996)
Atomic BlondeR • Thriller, Crime • Movie (2017)
MacGruberR • Action, Comedy • Movie (2010)
Lord of the FliesTV14 • Drama, Adventure • Movie (1963)
Attack on TitanTVMA • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2013)
Double TakePG-13 • Crime, Action • Movie (2001)
SurvivorTVPG • Family, Adventure • TV Series (2000)
ArcherTVMA • Adventure, Spies • TV Series (2009)
The Dark KnightPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2008)
The Bourne SupremacyPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2004)
Fist FightR • Comedy, Action • Movie (2017)
300TV14 • Drama, Action • Movie (2007)
Teen Titans Go!TVPG • Super Heroes, Adventure • TV Series (2013)
Queen of the SouthTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2016)
The Bourne LegacyPG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2012)
SmallvilleTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2001)
The RundownPG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2003)
Starship Troopers 3: MarauderR • Adventure, Action • Movie (2008)
UnderworldR • Fantasy, Thriller • Movie (2003)
JustifiedTVMA • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2010)
Pineapple ExpressR • Adventure, Action and Adventure • Movie (2008)
Paul Blart: Mall CopPG • Adventure, Action • Movie (2009)
Toy StoryG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (1995)
The Last Man on EarthTV14 • Action, Comedy • TV Series (2015)
Ice Age: Dawn of the DinosaursPG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2009)
A-Z
'neath The Arizona SkiesTVPG • Adventure, Action • Movie (1934)
(Dub) Dragon Ball Super: BrolyPG • Adventure, Action • Movie (2018)
(Dub) Sword Art Online: The Movie - Ordinal ScaleTV14 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2017)
(New) Rurouni KenshinTVMA • Adventure, Action • TV Series (2023)
(Sub) Dragon Ball Super: BrolyPG • Adventure, Action • Movie (2018)
(Sub) Sword Art Online: The Movie - Ordinal ScaleAdventure, Action • Movie (2017)
13R • Drama, Action • Movie (2011)
2012PG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2009)
22 Jump StreetR • Comedy, Action • Movie (2014)
24TV14 • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2001)
24 LegacyTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2017)
The 2ndTVMA • Drama, Action • Movie (2020)
3 Days To KillPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2014)
300TV14 • Drama, Action • Movie (2007)
300: Rise of an EmpireTVMA • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2014)
40 AcresR • Action, Thriller • Movie (2024)
5 Days of WarR • Drama, Action • Movie (2011)
65PG-13 • Drama, Science Fiction • Movie (2023)
65 en EspañolPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2023)
72 HoursNot Rated • Action, Thriller • Movie (2024)
A.R.C.H.I.E. 2: Mission ImpawsiblePG • Action, Kids • Movie (2018)
Abraham Lincoln: Vampire HunterR • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2012)
AbsolutionR • Drama, Crime • Movie (2024)
The Accountant 2R • Action, Thriller • Movie (2025)
Across The Great DivideG • Drama, Kids • Movie (1976)
AdriftPG-13 • Drama, Adventure • Movie (2018)
Adventure Time: Side QuestsTVPG • Family, Kids • TV Series (2026)
Aeon FluxPG-13 • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2005)
Against the WallTVMA • Drama, Action • Movie (1994)
Agent ReconAction, Science Fiction • Movie (2024)
AlarumR • Action, Thriller • Movie (2025)
All About The BenjaminsR • Black Stories, Crime • Movie (2002)
All Monsters AttackG • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (1969)
Alone (Australia)TVPG • Reality, Action • TV Series (2023)
Alone: The BeastTVPG • Adventure, Reality • TV Series (2020)
AltitudeR • Thriller, Action • Movie (2017)
AltitudeR • Thriller, Action • Movie (2017)
The Amazing RaceTVPG • Travel, Family • TV Series (2001)
Ambush TrailTVPG • Western, Adventure • Movie (1946)
American AssassinR • Thriller, Action • Movie (2017)
American DreamR • Action, Crime • Movie (2021)
AngelTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (1999)
The Animated Adventures of Tom SawyerTVG • Kids, Adventure • Movie (1998)
The AnomalyAction, Thriller • Movie (2014)
Ant-ManPG-13 • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (2015)
Apocalypse Now ReduxR • Adventure, Drama • Movie (1979)
ApocalyptoR • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2006)
Aqua Teen Forever: PlantasmR • Action, Adventure • Movie (2022)
AquamanPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2018)
Aquaman and the Lost KingdomPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2023)
ArcadianR • Horror, Action • Movie (2024)
ArcherTVMA • Adventure, Spies • TV Series (2009)
ArcticPG-13 • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2019)
The Arctic ConvoyNot Rated • Action, Military & War • Movie (2023)
The Arctic Convoy (Eng Dub)Not Rated • International, Drama • Movie (2023)
Army of OneR • Adventure, Action • Movie (2016)
Arthdal Chronicles: The Sword of AramunTVMA • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2023)
AsherR • Action, Drama • Movie (2018)
AssassinR • Science Fiction, Action • Movie (2023)
Assassin's GameR • Action • Movie (2015)
Assault on Precinct 13R • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2005)
The Asterisk WarTV14 • Action, Science Fiction • TV Series (2015)
AtlantisTVPG • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2013)
Atomic BlondeR • Action, Thriller • Movie (2017)
Atomic BlondeR • Thriller, Crime • Movie (2017)
Attack on TitanTVMA • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2013)
AvatarPG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2009)
Avengers: Age of UltronPG-13 • Adventure, Action • Movie (2015)
The AwesomesTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2013)
AzraelR • Action, Horror • Movie (2024)

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