Watch thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.
New subscribers only.
Action
Popular
Bad Boys for Life
R • Action, Comedy • Movie (2020)
Detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett team up again for another adventure.
Jumanji: The Next Level
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2019)
A team of friends returns to Jumanji to rescue one of their own and must brave parts unknown in order to escape the world's most dangerous game.
Trolls World Tour
PG • Action, Family • Movie (2020)
When the kingdom is invaded by Rock Trolls, Queen Poppy (Anna Kendrick) and Branch (Justin Timberlake) embark on an epic quest to find the harmony that will save them all.
Archer
TVMA • Action, Comedy • TV Series (2009)
The suave, confident and devastatingly handsome Sterling Archer may be the world’s greatest spy, but he still has issues with his friends and colleagues who live to undermine and betray one another. Whether set in 1940s Los Angeles, the jungles of South America or the dangerous islands of the South Pacific, ``Archer,'' this animated comedy spans time and place to navigate Sterling, Lana, Malory, Cheryl/Carol/Charlotte, Cyril, Pam, Ray and Krieger’s misguided misadventures that range from attempting to save the world from nuclear disaster to selling illegal narcotics to Colombian cartels.
Gemini Man
PG-13 • Action, Fantasy • Movie (2019)
Henry Brogan is an elite 51-year-old assassin who's ready to call it quits after completing his 72nd job. His plans get turned upside down when he becomes the target of a mysterious operative who can seemingly predict his every move. To his horror, Brogan soon learns that the man who's trying to kill him is a younger, faster, cloned version of himself.
The Gentlemen
R • Action, Comedy • Movie (2020)
Criminals target marijuana kingpin as he tries to get out of the business.
Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn
R • Action, Comedy • Movie (2020)
Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) is back for more freaky fun, as she dumps the Joker and battles Gotham City crime czar Roman Sionis.
Spies in Disguise
PG • Action, Family • Movie (2019)
A suave secret agent is inadvertently turned into a pigeon in this fun, fast-paced animated adventure.
Bloodshot
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2020)
An unstoppable reanimated soldier embarks on a mission to recover his true memories.
21 Bridges
R • Action, Drama • Movie (2019)
An NYPD detective hunts cop killers, closing all bridges out of the city.
Trauma Center
R • Action, Thriller • Movie (2019)
Alone and trapped in a locked-down hospital isolation ward overnight, an injured young woman must escape a pair of vicious killers who are after the only piece of evidence that can implicate them in a grisly murder: the bullet in her leg.
Spider-Man: Far From Home
PG-13 • Action, Comedy • Movie (2019)
Following the events of 'Avengers: Endgame,' Spider-Man must step up to take on new threats in a world that has changed forever.
Teen Titans Go!
TVPG • Action, Animation • TV Series (2015)
From Warner Bros. Animation, these teen titans are on the go! Right after they make a sandwich or play some video games. Wait, there's laundry to do? ("Not it!") After that, they'll definitely go fight some crime. Maybe. Don't miss the return of Robin, Starfire, Raven, Beast Boy and Cyborg - teen super heroes who are totally unsupervised!
Black and Blue
R • Action, Drama • Movie (2019)
A rookie policewoman in New Orleans captures corrupt officers murdering a drug dealer on camera. She must soon go on the run when the perpetrators pursue her in a desperate attempt to destroy the footage.
Ice Age: The Meltdown
PG • Adventure, Comedy • Movie (2006)
When Manny, Sid and Diego discover that miles of melted ice will soon flood their valley, they must warn everyone and figure out a way to escape the coming deluge.
Charlie's Angels
PG-13 • Action, Comedy • Movie (2019)
When a systems engineer blows the whistle on a dangerous technology, Charlie's Angels from across the globe are called into action, putting their lives on the line to protect society.
My Hero Academia
TV14 • Action, Comedy • TV Series (2016)
Despite being born powerless into a super-powered world, Izuku refuses to give up on his dream of becoming a hero. He enrolls himself in a prestigious hero academy with a deadly entrance exam. To make the grade, he’ll have to put in some serious study time with the mightiest hero of all.
Aquaman
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2018)
Once home to the most advanced civilization on Earth, the city of Atlantis is now an underwater kingdom ruled by the power-hungry King Orm. With a vast army at his disposal, Orm plans to conquer the remaining oceanic people -- and then the surface world. Standing in his way is Aquaman, Orm's half-human, half-Atlantean brother and true heir to the throne. With help from royal counselor Vulko, Aquaman must retrieve the legendary Trident of Atlan and embrace his destiny as protector of the deep.
Zombieland: Double Tap
R • Action, Comedy • Movie (2019)
Zombie slayers Tallahassee, Columbus, Wichita and Little Rock square off against the newly evolved undead.
Sons of Anarchy
TVMA • Action, Drama • TV Series (2008)
Sons of Anarchy is an adrenalized drama with darkly comedic undertones about a notorious outlaw motorcycle club intent on protecting their sheltered small town against encroaching drug dealers, corporate developers and overzealous law officers. The club is equally determined to protect their ruthless and illegally thriving arms business. Charlie Hunnam stars as Jackson 'Jax' Teller, a man whose love for the brotherhood is tested by his growing apprehension for its lawlessness. Katey Sagal stars as Gemma Teller Morrow, Jax's force-of-nature mother, who along with Ron Perlman as Clarance 'Clay' Morrow, Jax's stepfather and MC president, have their own darker vision for the club. An FX Networks Original Series.
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
PG-13 • Action, Comedy • Movie (2019)
It's up to Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham to stop a cyber-enhanced super-soldier in this ninth film in the "Fast & Furious" series.
Abominable
PG • Action, Family • Movie (2019)
When mischievous friends Yi (Chloe Bennet), Jin, and Peng discover a young yeti on their roof, they name him Everest and embark on a thrilling adventure to reunite the magical creature with his family. On the journey of their lifetimes, Everest helps Yi, Jin, and Peng unlock an inner bravery they didn’t know they had. And as they travel across China to return the magical creature to his home, Everest will help them discover where they truly belong, too.
Men In Black: International
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2019)
Agent H and Agent M battle an extraterrestrial threat on Earth.
Sonic Underground
TVY7 • Adventure, Animation • TV Series (2004)
Sonic, Manic and Sonia continue their fight against Dr Robotnik to bring peace to Mobius.
Warrior
TVMA • Action, Drama • TV Series (2019)
A martial arts prodigy emigrates from China to San Francisco and becomes a hatchet man for an organized crime family in this action series.
S.W.A.T.
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2017)
S.W.A.T. stars Shemar Moore as a locally born and raised S.W.A.T. sergeant newly tasked to run a specialized tactical unit that is the last stop in law enforcement in Los Angeles. Torn between loyalty to where he was raised and allegiance to his brothers in blue, former Marine Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson has everything it takes to be an excellent leader and bridge the divide between his two worlds.
Godzilla: King of the Monsters
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2019)
This follow-up to ''Godzilla'' and ''Kong: Skull Island'' pits Godzilla against fellow monsters King Ghidorah, Rodan and Mothra.
Escape Room
PG-13 • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2019)
Six strangers must survive a series of elaborate traps in a sadistic game of life or death.
Blade
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (1998)
A half-vampire, half-mortal man becomes a protector of the mortal race, while slaying evil vampires.
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations
TVMA • Adventure, Action • TV Series (2017)
The life of the shinobi is beginning to change. Boruto Uzumaki, son of Seventh Hokage Naruto Uzumaki, has enrolled in the Ninja Academy to learn the ways of the ninja. Now, as a series of mysterious events unfolds, Boruto’s story is about to begin!
Stuber
R • Action, Comedy • Movie (2019)
A hapless Uber driver is strong-armed into helping an ill-tempered cop catch a killer drug lord in this comedy.
Major Payne
PG-13 • Comedy, Adventure • Movie (1995)
Career military man Damon Wayans takes a civilian job turning clumsy prep-school kids into soldiers in this comedy.
X-Men: Dark Phoenix
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2019)
The X-Men face their greatest threat--their own Jean Grey--in this thrilling installment in the "X-Men" series.
The Jesus Rolls
R • Action, Comedy • Movie (2020)
John Turturro reprises his role as The Jesus from "The Big Lebowski."
American Ninja Warrior
TVPG • Reality, Action • TV Series (2012)
American competitors face the world's most difficult obstacle course in Japan for the chance to win $500,000.
Crank High Voltage
R • Action, Crime • Movie (2009)
Chelios faces a Chinese mobster who has stolen his nearly indestructible heart and replaced it with a battery-powered ticker that requires regular jolts of electricity to keep working.
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
PG-13 • Adventure, Fantasy • Movie (2018)
Newt Scamander joins with Albus Dumbledore to defeat the escaped evil wizard Gellert Grindelwald and his plan for a new world order.
The Covenant
PG-13 • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2006)
The current descendants of the Salem witches - four young warlocks - make new discoveries about their powers when they must stop a destructive mega-evil force in an apocalyptic battle.
Shazam!
PG-13 • Action, Comedy • Movie (2019)
Billy Batson is a streetwise 14-year-old who can magically transform into the adult superhero Shazam simply by shouting out one word. His newfound powers soon get put to the test when he squares off against the evil Dr. Thaddeus Sivana.
Dragon Ball Super: Broly
PG • Action, Adventure • Movie (2019)
Goku and Vegeta encounter Broly, a Saiyan warrior.
M*A*S*H
TVPG • Military & War, Sitcom • TV Series (1972)
A fast-paced and fun-filled series relating the antics of a mobile army surgical hospital crew during the Korean war. They are basically dedicated surgeons who turn to humor as relief from the front-line operating room.
Man With a Van
TV14 • Action, Crime • TV Series (2020)
He creeps up, offering a lift for the stranded, showing up outside a home, intercepting people on the road; he'll make the ride mandatory for those who resist; there's no escape from the man with a van.
Teen Titans Go! Vs. Teen Titans
Action, Comedy • Movie (2019)
An antagonist forces the 2003 and 2013 teams to battle to prove which team is superior.
Pokémon Detective Pikachu
PG • Action, Comedy • Movie (2019)
When ace detective Harry Goodman goes missing, his son embarks on a journey with Detective Pikachu to find him.
AVPR Aliens vs. Predator Requiem (Extended Version)
TVMA • Action, Adventure • Movie (2007)
The two species of extraterrestrial beasties bring their war to Earth in this spectacular sequel. Steven Pasquale, Reiko Aylesworth.
Attack on Titan
TVMA • Action, Animation • TV Series (2013)
From the director of Death Note comes Attack on Titan. Many years ago, humanity was forced to retreat behind the towering walls of a fortified city to escape the massive, man-eating Titans that roamed the land outside their fortress. This is their story.
Vikings
TV14 • Military & War, Action • TV Series (2011)
The adventures of Ragnar Lothbrok as he rises to become King of the Viking tribes.
Killerman
R • Action, Drama • Movie (2019)
Moe Diamond is a New York City money launderer who wakes up with no memory and millions of dollars in stolen cash and drugs. He must soon scour the streets in search of answers while trying to dodge a crew of violent and crooked cops.
The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
PG • Action, Comedy • Movie (2019)
The citizens of Bricksburg face a dangerous new threat when LEGO DUPLO invaders from outer space start to wreck everything in their path. The battle to defeat the enemy and restore harmony to the LEGO universe takes Emmet, Lucy, Batman and the rest of their friends to faraway, unexplored worlds that test their courage and creativity.
Your Highness (Extended Version)
R • Action, Comedy • Movie (2011)
Medieval moron Danny McBride undertakes a quest to help save his brother's betrothed in this screwball sword-and-sorcery tale.
Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
Enhanced Cloud DVR
Unlimited Screens
HBO®
SHOWTIME®
CINEMAX®
STARZ®
Entertainment Add-on
Español Add-on
Español Add-on
$4.99/month
Enjoy a collection of popular favorites in Spanish – CNN en Español, Discovery en Español, Discovery Familia, ESPN Deportes, History Channel en Español, and Universo.
Entertainment Add-on
$7.99/month
Stay current with additional news, entertainment, and lifestyle programming from American Heroes Channel, CNBC World, Cooking Channel, Destination America, Discovery Family, Discovery Life, DIY Network, FYI, LMN, and Science.
Due to streaming rights, a few shows with an ad break before and after. Which shows?