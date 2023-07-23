S.W.A.T. Exiles

After a fatal shooting on the job leaves his career hanging by a thread, LAPD S.W.A.T. Sergeant Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson is forced into retirement, in retaliation for refusing to bury the truth. Two years later, he's back, tasked with building a new tactical unit from the department's most talented outcasts. The team, soon nicknamed the Exiles, includes a live-streaming hotshot, a socially awkward tech genius, a fiercely disciplined operator with something to prove, a wildcard with a troubled past, and a strategist with a hidden agenda. As the squad finds its footing under fire, Hondo uncovers something far more dangerous than any street threat: a mole in his ranks, and a conspiracy reaching into the LAPD's top brass and the Mayor's office; one built to tear S.W.A.T. apart from within.