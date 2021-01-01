Smokin' Aces 2: Assassins' Ball

RActionComedyAdventureMovie2010

A humble FBI clerk inadvertently becomes the target of assassins.

A humble FBI clerk inadvertently becomes the target of assassins.

Add SHOWTIME® to any Hulu plan for an additional $10.99/month.

New subscribers only.

You May Also LikeDetails
Bulletproof
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (1996)
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story
PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (2004)
Beavis And Butt-Head Do America
PG-13 • Comedy, Animation • Movie (1996)
Clockstoppers
PG • Adventure, Comedy • Movie (2002)
Hood Rat
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (2001)
Inside Out
TVPG • Action, Comedy • Movie (2015)
House Arrest
R • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2012)
Get Carter
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (2000)
The Great Outdoors
PG • Comedy • Movie (1988)
Underclassman
PG-13 • Action, Comedy • Movie (2005)
Hostage
R • Action, Thriller • Movie (2005)
Without a Paddle
PG-13 • Action, Comedy • Movie (2004)
Let's Go to Prison
R • Comedy • Movie (2006)
Juan of the Dead
TVMA • Action, Comedy • Movie (2012)
Rollerball
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2002)

About this Movie

Smokin' Aces 2: Assassins' Ball

A humble FBI clerk inadvertently becomes the target of assassins.

Starring: Tom BerengerErnie HudsonMichael ParksTommy FlanaganVinnie Jones

Director: P.J. Pesce

RActionComedyAdventureMovie2010
  • 5.1
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on