About this Movie
The Time Machine
After the sudden and unexpected death of his fiancee spurs Alexander Hartdegen, a scientist, professor and inventor to build a time machine, which he hopes to use in an effort to change the past.
Starring: Guy PearceSamantha MumbaMark AddySienna GuilloryPhyllida Law
Director: Simon Wells
