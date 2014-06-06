22 Jump Street

Officers Schmidt and Jenko posed successfully as high school students - now they are sent on an undercover mission to break up a crime ring at a local college!more

Starring: Jonah HillChanning TatumPeter Stormare

Directors: Phil LordChristopher Miller

RComedyActionAdventureMovie2014
  • 5.1
  • hd

About this Movie

Officers Schmidt and Jenko posed successfully as high school students - now they are sent on an undercover mission to break up a crime ring at a local college!

