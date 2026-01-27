Aspiring actor Simon Williams is struggling to get his career off the ground. During a chance meeting with veteran actor Trevor Slattery, Simon learns legendary director Von Kovak is remaking the superhero film "Wonder Man." These two actors at opposite ends of their careers pursue life-changing roles in this film as audiences get a peek behind the curtain of the entertainment industry. Episodes 1-8 Now streaming on Hulu until June 10.more
Aspiring actor Simon Williams is struggling to get his career off...More
Starring: Yahya Abdul-Mateen IIBen KingsleyArian Moayed
Creators: Destin Daniel CrettonAndrew Guest
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Aspiring actor Simon Williams is struggling to get his career off the ground. During a chance meeting with veteran actor Trevor Slattery, Simon learns legendary director Von Kovak is remaking the superhero film "Wonder Man." These two actors at opposite ends of their careers pursue life-changing roles in this film as audiences get a peek behind the curtain of the entertainment industry. Episodes 1-8 Now streaming on Hulu until June 10.
About this Show
Wonder Man
Aspiring actor Simon Williams is struggling to get his career off the ground. During a chance meeting with veteran actor Trevor Slattery, Simon learns legendary director Von Kovak is remaking the superhero film "Wonder Man." These two actors at opposite ends of their careers pursue life-changing roles in this film as audiences get a peek behind the curtain of the entertainment industry. Episodes 1-8 Now streaming on Hulu until June 10.