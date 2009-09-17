Watch thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.
Spies
Popular TV
Archer
TVMA • Action, Comedy • TV Series (2009)
The suave, confident and devastatingly handsome Sterling Archer may be the world’s greatest spy, but he still has issues with his friends and colleagues who live to undermine and betray one another. Whether set in 1940s Los Angeles, the jungles of South America or the dangerous islands of the South Pacific, ``Archer,'' this animated comedy spans time and place to navigate Sterling, Lana, Malory, Cheryl/Carol/Charlotte, Cyril, Pam, Ray and Krieger’s misguided misadventures that range from attempting to save the world from nuclear disaster to selling illegal narcotics to Colombian cartels.
Burn Notice
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2007)
A "burned" spy returns to Miami where he uses his special ops training to help those in need, and bring justice against the men who wrongly burned him.
24
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2001)
Kiefer Sutherland stars as Jack Bauer in this unique television series in which the entire season takes place in one day, with each of the 24 episodes covering one hour and told in real time.
24 Legacy
TV14 • Crime, Spies • TV Series (2017)
The clock ticks again with 24 LEGACY, the next evolution of the Emmy Award-winning “24.” 24 LEGACY chronicles an adrenaline-fueled race against the clock to stop a devastating terrorist attack on United States soil – in the same real-time format that has propelled this genre-defining series.
Deutschland 83
Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2015)
Deutschland 83 follows Martin Rauch, a young spy caught between two worlds, who is sent by the East German Intelligence Service (the HVA) to discover NATO’s military intentions. Set against a backdrop of fervent political feeling and the threat of nuclear war, Martin must leave everything he knows for a new life undercover in the West. But nothing and no one is as they seem. Every friend is a potential enemy; every enemy a possible asset. And the stakes couldn’t be higher. Deutschland 83 is the first German-language series to be broadcast on an American network – with wall-to-wall critical acclaim from the US press.
False Flag
Adventure, Action • TV Series (2015)
Five Israeli citizens find themselves plunged into a gripping international espionage affair overnight. These ordinary people, going about their daily business, wake up one morning to discover that they are implicated in a ruthless kidnapping operation following the disappearance of the Iranian Defence Minister while on a secret visit to Moscow. News bulletins repeatedly flash their names and passport photos on screen, linking them to video footage from the kidnapping.
