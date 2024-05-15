1 season available (7 episodes)

Murder at the MotelMurder at the Motel

"Murder at the Motel" explores murder cases set in motels and the pursuit to bring justice to the victims. The personal stories of the victims and of how the investigations unfolded are told from the perspective of family members and law enforcement.more

Starring: Brian Dives

TV14CrimeTV Series2024
  • hd

EpisodesDetails

About this Show

"Murder at the Motel" explores murder cases set in motels and the pursuit to bring justice to the victims. The personal stories of the victims and of how the investigations unfolded are told from the perspective of family members and law enforcement.

