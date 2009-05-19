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Teen

TV for You
GleeGlee
A group of ambitious and talented kids find strength, acceptance and, ultimately, their voices in this uplifting musical comedy.
TV14 • Drama, Music • TV Series (2009)
Steven UniverseSteven Universe
Steven Universe is about the misadventures of a boy named Steven, the ultimate "little brother" to a team of magical guardians of humanity—the Crystal Gems. Steven may not be as powerful as the Crystal Gems. Or as savvy. But that doesn't stop him from joining Garnet, Amethyst and Pearl on their magical adventures and somehow finding a way to save the day!
TVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2014)
The Secret Life of the American TeenagerThe Secret Life of the American Teenager
Secrets are hard to keep, especially in high school. Meet the students of Grant High. Grace sneaks around behind her parent’s back to see her boyfriend, Jack. Jack cheats on Grace with Adrian, who’s really in love with Ricky. And Ricky has one night with Amy that leads to the biggest secret of all. Don’t miss even one episode of this bold ABC Family original series from the creator of 7th Heaven that explores an unexpected teen pregnancy with sensitivity and heart.
TV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2008)
Pretty Little LiarsPretty Little Liars
Four estranged best friends are reunited one year after the queen bee of the group, Alison, goes missing. When they begin to receive disturbing messages from someone named “A”, how far will they go to bury their secrets?
TV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2010)
One Tree HillOne Tree Hill
In a small North Carolina town, two estranged half brothers carry on very different lives. Basketball prodigy Nathan Scott has inherited the throne of high school popularity once held by his father, Dan, while Lucas Scott, also a talented player, stays an outsider. Spending nights shooting hoops on a riverfront court, Lucas remains the son Dan never acknowledged. Now, Lucas and Nathan's paths intersect for the first time, and in the middle of the crossroads stands Peyton Sawyer, Nathan's beautiful, edgy girlfriend who just may have more in common with Lucas. Throw in the quiet animosity between Dan and his brother, Keith, along with Lucas' mother, Karen -- all of whom must cope with the aftermath of their choices -- and something has to give.
TV14 • Teen, Drama • TV Series (2003)
Jersey ShoreJersey Shore
Young adults move into a summer share to indulge in everything Seaside Heights, New Jersey has to offer. Jersey Shore uncovers sometimes surprising, often hilarious and usually over-the-top personalities.
TV14 • Teen, Reality • TV Series (2009)
The FostersThe Fosters
A multi-ethnic family with a mix of foster and biological kids are being raised by two moms. Stef Foster, a dedicated police officer, and her partner Lena Adams, a school Vice Principal, have built a strong family with Stef's biological son from a previous marriage, Brandon, and their adopted twins, Mariana and Jesus. Their lives are turned upside down when Lina meets Callie, a teen with an abusive past who has spent her life in foster homes. Lena and Stef decide to welcome Callie into their home thinking it will be temporary.
TV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2013)
The O.C.The O.C.
This soap opera mines the intertwined lives of the Cohen, Cooper and Nichol families for drama, with a contemporary music soundtrack adding to the proceedings. Ryan, a teenager from the wrong side of the Chino tracks, finds himself in well-to-do Newport Beach, an enclave of Southern California's Orange County. Taken in by a lawyer and his family, Ryan winds up in the midst of snarky, wealthy high schoolers and their sun-drenched angst.
TV14 • Drama, Romance • TV Series (2003)
Once Upon a TimeOnce Upon a Time
From the inventive minds of Lost executive producers Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis comes a bold new imagining of the world, where fairy tales and the modern day are about to collide.
TVPG • Fantasy, Family • TV Series (2011)
Switched at BirthSwitched at Birth
Sixteen years ago, one mistake changed two families forever when two newborns were switched at birth. Bay grew up in a wealthy family while Daphne, who lost her hearing as a child, was raised by a single mom in a working class neighborhood.
TV14 • Family, Teen • TV Series (2011)
Regular ShowRegular Show
Mordecai – a sarcastic blue jay, and Rigby – a somewhat responsible raccoon, are best friends. They even work together at a park owned by Pops, a big lollipop-headed guy. Which seems normal enough. They’ve got a cranky gumball machine for a boss and they work alongside a Zen-like yeti named Skips. Yep. Everything is as regular as can be.
TVPG • Family, Teen • TV Series (2010)
Adventure TimeAdventure Time
It's one crazy adventure after another for human boy, Finn, and his best friend, Jake, a 28-year old dog with magical powers. They're out to have the most fun possible and they sure do find it exploring the Land of Ooo! Whether it's saving Princess Bubblegum, battling zombie candy, taunting the Ice King or rocking out with Marceline the Vampire Queen, with Finn and Jake it's always ADVENTURE TIME!
TVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2010)
SmallvilleSmallville
After a meteor shower bursts from the heavens, raining destruction on the unsuspecting citizens of Smallville, years pass, and the healing process leaves the town's inhabitants with scars and secrets. From the ashes of tragedy, a popular yet awkward teen attempts to decipher the meaning of his life and his clouded past.
TV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2001)
SirenSiren
The hour-long drama takes us inside Bristol Cove – a coastal town known for its legend of once being home to mermaids. When the arrival of a mysterious girl (played by Eline Powell) proves this folklore all too true, the battle between man and sea takes a very vicious turn as these predatory beings return to reclaim their right to the ocean.
TV14 • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2018)
Buffy the Vampire SlayerBuffy the Vampire Slayer
Buffy the Vampire Slayer is a comedy-action series that chronicles the adventures of Buffy Summers, a teenage girl who is gifted with the strength and skill to hunt vampires.
TVPG • Fantasy, Teen • TV Series (1997)
Baby DaddyBaby Daddy
A young man becomes a surprise dad to a baby girl when she's left on his doorstep by an ex-girlfriend. He decides to raise the baby with the help of his mother, his brother Danny, his best buddy Tucker and his close female friend, Riley, who harbors a secret crush on him.
TV14 • Teen, Comedy • TV Series (2012)
Catfish: The TV ShowCatfish: The TV Show
From the producers of the critically acclaimed 2010 documentary film "Catfish" comes a TV version, which follows the journey of couples who have formed an online relationship but have never met in person. Filmmakers Yaniv "Nev" Schulman -- whose own online love drama was the subject of the "Catfish" film -- and Max Joseph travel around the country to tell the stories of these hopeful romantic partners, and each hourlong episode is filled with mystery, surprises, and sometimes even shocking revelations as one partner discovers the truth about his or her significant other. What will happen when they meet in real life for the first time?
TVPG • Teen, Reality • TV Series (2012)
MasterChef JuniorMasterChef Junior
Kids between the ages of 8 and 13 compete in a series of challenges and cook-offs.
TVPG • Family, Teen • TV Series (2013)
Sabrina: The Teenage WitchSabrina: The Teenage Witch
Sabrina is a normal teenager, except for one thing -- she's a witch! Guided by her aunts, who come from a long line of witches, and Salem, a mischievous warlock doing penance as a black cat, Sabrina continually struggles to harness her powers while wittingly wreaking havoc on friends and foes alike. While struggling through the growing pains associated with being a witch and getting into lots of harmless trouble along the way, Sabrina realizes that magic is not quite as easy as pointing your finger.
TVG • Fantasy, Family • TV Series (1996)
HeartlandHeartland
Adapted from Lauren Brooke’s best-selling novels, this compelling family drama follows life on the Heartland ranch as sisters Amy and Lou, together with their grandfather Jack, deal with the challenges of running a ranch that has been in the family for generations.
TVPG • International, Family • TV Series (2007)
Movies for You
So UndercoverPG-13 • Action, Comedy • Movie (2012)
The Breakfast ClubR • Drama, Teen • Movie (1985)
Sixteen CandlesPG • Drama, Teen • Movie (1984)
Scary MovieR • Teen, Comedy • Movie (2000)
Lady BirdR • Drama, Teen • Movie (2017)
Scary Movie 5PG-13 • Teen, Comedy • Movie (2013)
Justin Bieber: Never Say NeverG • Music, Teen • Movie (2011)
The Lovely BonesPG-13 • Drama, Teen • Movie (2009)
New on Hulu
Sixteen CandlesPG • Drama, Teen • Movie (1984)
The Breakfast ClubR • Drama, Teen • Movie (1985)
Popular
One Tree HillTV14 • Teen, Drama • TV Series (2003)
Adventure TimeTVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2010)
Regular ShowTVPG • Family, Teen • TV Series (2010)
Pretty Little LiarsTV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2010)
The Secret Life of the American TeenagerTV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2008)
Scary MovieR • Teen, Comedy • Movie (2000)
Steven UniverseTVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2014)
Jersey ShoreTV14 • Teen, Reality • TV Series (2009)
GleeTV14 • Drama, Music • TV Series (2009)
SmallvilleTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2001)
The FostersTV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2013)
Once Upon a TimeTVPG • Fantasy, Family • TV Series (2011)
Buffy the Vampire SlayerTVPG • Fantasy, Teen • TV Series (1997)
Sixteen CandlesPG • Drama, Teen • Movie (1984)
MasterChef JuniorTVPG • Family, Teen • TV Series (2013)
Catfish: The TV ShowTVPG • Teen, Reality • TV Series (2012)
The O.C.TV14 • Drama, Romance • TV Series (2003)
Sabrina: The Teenage WitchTVG • Fantasy, Family • TV Series (1996)
The Breakfast ClubR • Drama, Teen • Movie (1985)
HeartlandTVPG • International, Family • TV Series (2007)
SirenTV14 • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2018)
Switched at BirthTV14 • Family, Teen • TV Series (2011)
Baby DaddyTV14 • Teen, Comedy • TV Series (2012)
Ugly BettyTVPG • Latino, Drama • TV Series (2006)
ShadowhuntersTV14 • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2016)
America's Next Top ModelTV14 • Teen, Reality • TV Series (2003)
Melissa & JoeyTV14 • Family, Teen • TV Series (2010)
Cruel SummerTV14 • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2021)
The GiftedTV14 • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2017)
Topper Guild Hidden in Plain Sight Creator EssentialsTVPG • Teen, Reality • TV Series
The Lovely BonesPG-13 • Drama, Teen • Movie (2009)
Dawson's CreekTV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (1998)
Grown-ishTV14 • Black Stories, Teen • TV Series (2018)
Topper Guild Creator EssentialsTeen, Reality • TV Series
Zhong Creator EssentialsTVPG • Teen, Reality • TV Series (2026)
GreekTV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2007)
Matthew Beem Creator EssentialsTeen, Reality • TV Series
Gilmore Girls en EspañolTV14 • Teen, Drama • TV Series (2000)
Light as a FeatherTV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2018)
Lady BirdR • Drama, Teen • Movie (2017)
Rabbit HoleTVPG • Teen, Kids • TV Series (2026)
Scary Movie 5PG-13 • Teen, Comedy • Movie (2013)
Make It or Break ItTVPG • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2009)
ZHC Creator EssentialsTVPG • Teen, Reality • TV Series (2026)
The Hardy BoysTVPG • Adventure, Family • TV Series (2020)
East Los HighTV14 • Latino, Drama • TV Series (2013)
That's Amazing Creator EssentialsTeen, Reality • TV Series
So UndercoverPG-13 • Action, Comedy • Movie (2012)
Dimension 404TV14 • Teen, Science Fiction • TV Series (2017)
Kyle XYTV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2006)
Love, VictorTV14 • LGBTQ+, Latino • TV Series (2020)
Fright KreweTVPG • Adventure, Teen • TV Series (2023)
MisfitsTVMA • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2009)
The FadesTV14 • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2011)
Veronica MarsTV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2019)
SpellboundTVPG • Family, Drama • TV Series (2023)
Utopia FallsTVPG • LGBTQ+, Black Stories • TV Series (2020)
Sofie Dossi Creator EssentialsTVG • Teen • TV Series
Jacksepticeye Creator EssentialsTV14 • Teen • TV Series
Davey & Jonesie's LockerTVPG • Teen, Science Fiction • TV Series (2024)
All NightTV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2018)
Jesser: Ball or NothingTV14 • Sports, Teen • TV Series (2025)
First DayInternational, LGBTQ+ • TV Series (2020)
CboysTV Creator EssentialsTV14 • Teen • TV Series
Jesser: Test the LimitsTV14 • Sports, Teen • TV Series (2025)
Soy Luna: Volver a RodarInternational, Family • TV Series (2026)
Justin Bieber: Never Say NeverG • Music, Teen • Movie (2011)
ExtraEmily Creator EssentialsTV14 • Teen • TV Series
Equipo del TerrorTVPG • Teen, Spanish • TV Series (2023)
Hulu Originals
SpellboundTVPG • Family, Drama • TV Series (2023)
Sex AppealComedy • Movie (2022)
Love, VictorTV14 • LGBTQ+, Latino • TV Series (2020)
Changing the GameTV14 • LGBTQ+, Documentaries • Movie (2021)
PEN15TVMA • Comedy • TV Series (2019)
Light as a FeatherTV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2018)
Little Fires EverywhereTVMA • Black Stories, Drama • TV Series (2020)
Plan BTVMA • Latino, Comedy • Movie (2021)
I Am GretaTV14 • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • Movie (2020)
Big Time AdolescenceR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2020)
The BingeTVMA • Comedy • Movie (2020)
Utopia FallsTVPG • LGBTQ+, Black Stories • TV Series (2020)
Veronica MarsTV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2019)
East Los HighTV14 • Latino, Drama • TV Series (2013)
FreakishTV14 • Drama, Science Fiction • TV Series (2016)
All NightTV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2018)
LetterkennyTVMA • International, Comedy • TV Series (2016)
The Ultimate Playlist of NoiseTVMA • Drama • Movie (2021)
HomeroomTVMA • Black Stories, Documentaries • Movie (2021)
A-Z
Adventure TimeTVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2010)
All NightTV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2018)
America's Next Top ModelTV14 • Teen, Reality • TV Series (2003)
Baby DaddyTV14 • Teen, Comedy • TV Series (2012)
The Breakfast ClubR • Drama, Teen • Movie (1985)
Buffy the Vampire SlayerTVPG • Fantasy, Teen • TV Series (1997)
Catfish: The TV ShowTVPG • Teen, Reality • TV Series (2012)
CboysTV Creator EssentialsTV14 • Teen • TV Series
CluelessPG-13 • Teen, Romance • Movie (1995)
Cruel SummerTV14 • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2021)
Davey & Jonesie's LockerTVPG • Teen, Science Fiction • TV Series (2024)
Dawson's CreekTV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (1998)
Dimension 404TV14 • Teen, Science Fiction • TV Series (2017)
East Los HighTV14 • Latino, Drama • TV Series (2013)
Equipo del TerrorTVPG • Teen, Spanish • TV Series (2023)
ExtraEmily Creator EssentialsTV14 • Teen • TV Series
The FadesTV14 • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2011)
First DayInternational, LGBTQ+ • TV Series (2020)
The FostersTV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2013)
Fright KreweTVPG • Adventure, Teen • TV Series (2023)
The GiftedTV14 • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2017)
Gilmore Girls en EspañolTV14 • Teen, Drama • TV Series (2000)
GleeTV14 • Drama, Music • TV Series (2009)
GreekTV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2007)
Grown-ishTV14 • Black Stories, Teen • TV Series (2018)
The Hardy BoysTVPG • Adventure, Family • TV Series (2020)
HeartlandTVPG • International, Family • TV Series (2007)
Jacksepticeye Creator EssentialsTV14 • Teen • TV Series
Jersey ShoreTV14 • Teen, Reality • TV Series (2009)
Jesser: Ball or NothingTV14 • Sports, Teen • TV Series (2025)
Jesser: Test the LimitsTV14 • Sports, Teen • TV Series (2025)
Justin Bieber: Never Say NeverG • Music, Teen • Movie (2011)
Kyle XYTV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2006)
Lady BirdR • Drama, Teen • Movie (2017)
Light as a FeatherTV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2018)
Love, VictorTV14 • LGBTQ+, Latino • TV Series (2020)
The Lovely BonesPG-13 • Drama, Teen • Movie (2009)
Make It or Break ItTVPG • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2009)
MasterChef JuniorTVPG • Family, Teen • TV Series (2013)
Matthew Beem Creator EssentialsTeen, Reality • TV Series
Melissa & JoeyTV14 • Family, Teen • TV Series (2010)
MisfitsTVMA • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2009)
The O.C.TV14 • Drama, Romance • TV Series (2003)
Once Upon a TimeTVPG • Fantasy, Family • TV Series (2011)
One Tree HillTV14 • Teen, Drama • TV Series (2003)
Pretty Little LiarsTV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2010)
Rabbit HoleTVPG • Teen, Kids • TV Series (2026)
Regular ShowTVPG • Family, Teen • TV Series (2010)
Sabrina: The Teenage WitchTVG • Fantasy, Family • TV Series (1996)
Scary MovieR • Teen, Comedy • Movie (2000)
Scary Movie 5PG-13 • Teen, Comedy • Movie (2013)
The Secret Life of the American TeenagerTV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2008)
ShadowhuntersTV14 • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2016)
SirenTV14 • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2018)
Sixteen CandlesPG • Drama, Teen • Movie (1984)
SmallvilleTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2001)
So UndercoverPG-13 • Action, Comedy • Movie (2012)
Sofie Dossi Creator EssentialsTVG • Teen • TV Series
Soy Luna: Volver a RodarInternational, Family • TV Series (2026)
SpellboundTVPG • Family, Drama • TV Series (2023)
Stand by MeR • Drama, Teen • Movie (1986)
Steven UniverseTVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2014)
Switched at BirthTV14 • Family, Teen • TV Series (2011)
That's Amazing Creator EssentialsTeen, Reality • TV Series
Topper Guild Creator EssentialsTeen, Reality • TV Series
Topper Guild Hidden in Plain Sight Creator EssentialsTVPG • Teen, Reality • TV Series
Ugly BettyTVPG • Latino, Drama • TV Series (2006)
Utopia FallsTVPG • LGBTQ+, Black Stories • TV Series (2020)
Veronica MarsTV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2019)
ZHC Creator EssentialsTVPG • Teen, Reality • TV Series (2026)

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