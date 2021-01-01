Clueless

PG-13ComedyRomanceTeen • DramaMovie1995

A high-school teen feels it's her duty to use her popularity for a good cause--like turning a frumpy new girl into a bombshell.

A high-school teen feels it's her duty to use her popularity for ...More

About this Movie

Clueless

A high-school teen feels it's her duty to use her popularity for a good cause--like turning a frumpy new girl into a bombshell.

Starring: Alicia SilverstoneStacey DashBrittany MurphyPaul RuddDan Hedaya

Director: Amy Heckerling

PG-13ComedyRomanceTeenDramaMovie1995
  • 5.1
  • hd

