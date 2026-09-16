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Horror TV

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City Of BloodCity Of Blood
Berlin — a city-state on the brink. Crime shapes everyday life in a world destroyed by climate change. While a privileged few live beneath a fully climate-controlled dome, the rest of the city sinks into corruption and violence. The sisters Bea and Phoebe were separated as children by a twist of fate. Bea, chronically ill, grows up sheltered with her adoptive mother, while Phoebe fights for survival on the streets of Berlin. When their worlds collide again on the eve of pivotal elections, they uncover a terrifying truth: Vampires control organized crime and are determined to seize political power. Blood has become the city's true currency. Caught between rival forces, Bea and Phoebe must confront the ultimate question: Who poses the greater threat — humans or vampires?
TVMA • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2026)
Popular
American Horror StoryTVMA • Drama, Horror • TV Series (2011)
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RevengeTV14 • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2011)
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LostTV14 • Adventure, Thriller • TV Series (2004)
Scream QueensTV14 • Thriller, Mystery • TV Series (2015)
Forensic Files IITV14 • Crime, Science & Technology • TV Series (2020)
Expedition BigfootTV14 • Supernatural, Documentaries • TV Series (2019)
FringeTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2008)
The BeautyTVMA • Drama, Horror • TV Series (2026)
Alien: EarthTVMA • Thriller, Science Fiction • TV Series (2025)
Witches of East EndTV14 • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2013)
Castle RockTVMA • Drama, Horror • TV Series (2018)
The StrainTVMA • Fantasy, Thriller • TV Series (2014)
GrotesquerieTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2024)
Most Terrifying Places in AmericaTVPG • Lifestyle & Culture, Travel • TV Series (2008)
Lost Monster FilesTV14 • Documentaries, Horror • TV Series (2024)
MonsterlandTVMA • Horror • TV Series (2020)
Alien Files: ReopenedTVPG • Supernatural, Documentaries • TV Series (2024)
Stephen King's Rose RedTV14 • Thriller, Horror • TV Series (2002)
Portals to HellTV14 • Supernatural, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2019)
Strangest ThingsTVPG • Adventure, Documentaries • TV Series (2021)
Kindred SpiritsTV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2016)
Penny DreadfulTVMA • International, British • TV Series (2014)
Blood Runs ColdTV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2013)
Ash vs Evil DeadTVMA • Horror, Comedy • TV Series (2015)
Haunted HospitalsTVPG • Supernatural, Documentaries • TV Series (2018)
The Ghost Town TerrorTV14 • Reality, Supernatural • TV Series (2022)
Stephen King's Storm of the CenturyHorror • TV Series (1999)
Top of the LakeTVMA • International, British • TV Series (2013)
Light as a FeatherTV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2018)
Alaskan Killer BigfootTV14 • Supernatural, Reality • TV Series (2021)
HelstromTVMA • Drama, Horror • TV Series (2020)
Eli Roth Presents: A Ghost Ruined My LifeTV14 • Supernatural, Horror • TV Series (2021)
FreakishTV14 • Drama, Science Fiction • TV Series (2016)
A Murder at the End of the WorldTVMA • Mystery, Drama • TV Series (2023)
Unexplained: Caught On CameraTV14 • Reality, Supernatural • TV Series (2019)
Jack Osbourne's Night of TerrorTV14 • Supernatural, Horror • TV Series (2023)
UFO WitnessTV14 • Supernatural, Horror • TV Series (2021)
Destinations of the Damned With Zak BagansTV14 • Documentaries, Horror • TV Series (2024)
Destination FearTV14 • Supernatural, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2019)
My Horror StoryTV14 • Supernatural, Documentaries • TV Series (2019)
Alien Encounters: Fact or FictionTV14 • Science Fiction, Horror • TV Series (2024)
UzumakiTVMA • Drama, Horror • TV Series (2024)
Reginald the VampireTV14 • Fantasy, Horror • TV Series (2022)
Bigfoot Took HerTV14 • Mystery, Crime • TV Series (2025)
Most Terrifying with Jason HawesTV14 • Supernatural, Reality • TV Series (2020)
Mystery at Blind Frog RanchTV14 • Reality, Horror • TV Series (2021)
The Dead FilesTV14 • Reality, Supernatural • TV Series (2011)
The Holzer FilesTV14 • Supernatural, Reality • TV Series (2019)
Tengoku Daimakyo (Eng)Science Fiction, Adventure • TV Series (2023)
Help! My House Is HauntedTVMA • Supernatural, Reality • TV Series (2018)
Ghost Adventures: Screaming RoomTV14 • Supernatural, Reality • TV Series (2020)
Apple Tree YardTVMA • International, Thriller • TV Series (2017)
Vampire KnightTV14 • Romance, Drama • TV Series (2008)
Haunting in The HeartlandTV14 • Supernatural, Reality • TV Series (2020)
Ghost Brothers: Lights OutTV14 • Reality, Supernatural • TV Series (2021)
The FadesTV14 • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2011)
Ghosts of Devil's PerchTV14 • Supernatural, Horror • TV Series (2022)
Higurashi: When They Cry - GOUTVMA • Anime, Horror • TV Series (2020)
Rules of the GameThriller, Horror • TV Series (2022)
Ghost BrothersTV14 • Reality, Supernatural • TV Series (2016)
In the FleshTV14 • International, British • TV Series (2013)
Witness Number 3Black Stories, Thriller • TV Series (2022)
The Osbournes Want to BelieveTVMA • Travel, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2020)
Ghost LoopTV14 • Supernatural, Reality • TV Series (2019)
WreckTVMA • Horror, Comedy • TV Series (2022)
IntrudersTVMA • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2014)
Trending Horror
Jack Osbourne's Haunted HomecomingTVMA • Supernatural, Horror • TV Series (2022)
Shining ValeTVMA • Horror, Comedy • TV Series (2022)
The BabyTVMA • Drama, Mystery • TV Series (2022)
Ghosts of Devil's PerchTV14 • Supernatural, Horror • TV Series (2022)
These Woods Are HauntedTVPG • Award Shows & Events, Documentaries • TV Series (2018)
Ghost Brothers: Lights OutTV14 • Reality, Supernatural • TV Series (2021)
The Last of UsTVMA • Adventure, Latino • TV Series (2023)
FringeTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2008)
Castle RockTVMA • Drama, Horror • TV Series (2018)
Witches of East EndTV14 • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2013)
The Vampire DiariesTV14 • Horror, Drama • TV Series (2009)
IT: Welcome to Derry (with ASL)TVMA • Horror, Mystery • TV Series (2025)
The StrainTVMA • Fantasy, Thriller • TV Series (2014)
Light Shop (Eng Dub)TVMA • Mystery, Korean • TV Series (2024)
The FadesTV14 • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2011)
GannibalTVMA • International, Drama • TV Series (2022)
Stephen King's Rose RedTV14 • Thriller, Horror • TV Series (2002)
The BeautyTVMA • Drama, Horror • TV Series (2026)
Most Terrifying Places in AmericaTVPG • Lifestyle & Culture, Travel • TV Series (2008)
IntrudersTVMA • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2014)
Alien: EarthTVMA • Thriller, Science Fiction • TV Series (2025)
Strange EvidenceTV14 • Science & Technology, Mystery • TV Series (2007)
Apple Tree YardTVMA • International, Thriller • TV Series (2017)
Ghosts of ShepherdstownTV14 • Reality, Supernatural • TV Series (2016)
The Dead FilesTV14 • Reality, Supernatural • TV Series (2011)
Frequently Binged Horror
FringeTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2008)
Witches of East EndTV14 • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2013)
The StrainTVMA • Fantasy, Thriller • TV Series (2014)
Castle RockTVMA • Drama, Horror • TV Series (2018)
Lost Monster FilesTV14 • Documentaries, Horror • TV Series (2024)
Most Terrifying Places in AmericaTVPG • Lifestyle & Culture, Travel • TV Series (2008)
Alien Files: ReopenedTVPG • Supernatural, Documentaries • TV Series (2024)
Portals to HellTV14 • Supernatural, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2019)
Kindred SpiritsTV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2016)
Strangest ThingsTVPG • Adventure, Documentaries • TV Series (2021)
MonsterlandTVMA • Horror • TV Series (2020)
Ash vs Evil DeadTVMA • Horror, Comedy • TV Series (2015)
Blood Runs ColdTV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2013)
Penny DreadfulTVMA • International, British • TV Series (2014)
Alaskan Killer BigfootTV14 • Supernatural, Reality • TV Series (2021)
Haunted HospitalsTVPG • Supernatural, Documentaries • TV Series (2018)
FreakishTV14 • Drama, Science Fiction • TV Series (2016)
Stephen King's Storm of the CenturyHorror • TV Series (1999)
Top of the LakeTVMA • International, British • TV Series (2013)
The Ghost Town TerrorTV14 • Reality, Supernatural • TV Series (2022)
Eli Roth Presents: A Ghost Ruined My LifeTV14 • Supernatural, Horror • TV Series (2021)
Light as a FeatherTV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2018)
My Horror StoryTV14 • Supernatural, Documentaries • TV Series (2019)
HelstromTVMA • Drama, Horror • TV Series (2020)
Unexplained: Caught On CameraTV14 • Reality, Supernatural • TV Series (2019)
Jack Osbourne's Night of TerrorTV14 • Supernatural, Horror • TV Series (2023)
UFO WitnessTV14 • Supernatural, Horror • TV Series (2021)
Destination FearTV14 • Supernatural, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2019)
Destinations of the Damned With Zak BagansTV14 • Documentaries, Horror • TV Series (2024)
Alien Encounters: Fact or FictionTV14 • Science Fiction, Horror • TV Series (2024)
Reginald the VampireTV14 • Fantasy, Horror • TV Series (2022)
Bigfoot Took HerTV14 • Mystery, Crime • TV Series (2025)
Most Terrifying with Jason HawesTV14 • Supernatural, Reality • TV Series (2020)
Mystery at Blind Frog RanchTV14 • Reality, Horror • TV Series (2021)
The Dead FilesTV14 • Reality, Supernatural • TV Series (2011)
The Holzer FilesTV14 • Supernatural, Reality • TV Series (2019)
Help! My House Is HauntedTVMA • Supernatural, Reality • TV Series (2018)
Vampire KnightTV14 • Romance, Drama • TV Series (2008)
Ghost Adventures: Screaming RoomTV14 • Supernatural, Reality • TV Series (2020)
Apple Tree YardTVMA • International, Thriller • TV Series (2017)
Haunting in The HeartlandTV14 • Supernatural, Reality • TV Series (2020)
In the FleshTV14 • International, British • TV Series (2013)
The FadesTV14 • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2011)
Ghost BrothersTV14 • Reality, Supernatural • TV Series (2016)
Higurashi: When They Cry - GOUTVMA • Anime, Horror • TV Series (2020)
The Osbournes Want to BelieveTVMA • Travel, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2020)
Rules of the GameThriller, Horror • TV Series (2022)
IntrudersTVMA • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2014)
Ghost LoopTV14 • Supernatural, Reality • TV Series (2019)
GannibalTVMA • International, Drama • TV Series (2022)
Strange EvidenceTV14 • Science & Technology, Mystery • TV Series (2007)
The Secret of Crickley HallTV14 • Drama, Horror • TV Series (2012)
Fright ClubTV14 • Talk & Interview, Supernatural • TV Series (2021)
Eli Roth Presents: The Legion of ExorcistsTV14 • Lifestyle & Culture, Travel • TV Series (2023)
Blood CurseTVMA • International, Horror • TV Series (2023)
Conjuring KeshaTV14 • Supernatural, Adventure • TV Series (2022)
Most Liked Horror
The BeautyTVMA • Drama, Horror • TV Series (2026)
Alien: EarthTVMA • Thriller, Science Fiction • TV Series (2025)
IT: Welcome to DerryTVMA • Fantasy, Horror • TV Series (2025)
Stephen King's Rose RedTV14 • Thriller, Horror • TV Series (2002)
Stephen King's Storm of the CenturyHorror • TV Series (1999)
GrotesquerieTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2024)
A Murder at the End of the WorldTVMA • Mystery, Drama • TV Series (2023)
The Vampire DiariesTV14 • Horror, Drama • TV Series (2009)
Bigfoot Took HerTV14 • Mystery, Crime • TV Series (2025)
Top of the LakeTVMA • International, British • TV Series (2013)
MonsterlandTVMA • Horror • TV Series (2020)
Vampire KnightTV14 • Romance, Drama • TV Series (2008)
Tengoku Daimakyo (Eng)Science Fiction, Adventure • TV Series (2023)
A-Z
30 CoinsTVMA • International, Spanish • TV Series (2021)
Alaskan Killer BigfootTV14 • Supernatural, Reality • TV Series (2021)
Alien Encounters: Fact or FictionTV14 • Science Fiction, Horror • TV Series (2024)
Alien Files: ReopenedTVPG • Supernatural, Documentaries • TV Series (2024)
Alien: EarthTVMA • Thriller, Science Fiction • TV Series (2025)
American Horror StoriesTVMA • Drama, Horror • TV Series (2021)
American Horror StoryTVMA • Drama, Horror • TV Series (2011)
Amish HauntingTV14 • Documentaries, Supernatural • TV Series (2014)
Apple Tree YardTVMA • International, Thriller • TV Series (2017)
Ash vs Evil DeadTVMA • Horror, Comedy • TV Series (2015)
The BabyTVMA • Drama, Mystery • TV Series (2022)
The BeautyTVMA • Drama, Horror • TV Series (2026)
Bigfoot Took HerTV14 • Mystery, Crime • TV Series (2025)
Bite Size HalloweenTV14 • Horror • TV Series (2020)
Blood CurseTVMA • International, Horror • TV Series (2023)
Blood Runs ColdTV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2013)
Castle RockTVMA • Drama, Horror • TV Series (2018)
City Of BloodTVMA • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2026)
Conjuring KeshaTV14 • Supernatural, Adventure • TV Series (2022)
Coyotl, Hero and BeastTVMA • Horror, Drama • TV Series (2025)
The Dead FilesTV14 • Reality, Supernatural • TV Series (2011)
Destination FearTV14 • Supernatural, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2019)
Destinations of the Damned With Zak BagansTV14 • Documentaries, Horror • TV Series (2024)
Eli Roth Presents: A Ghost Ruined My LifeTV14 • Supernatural, Horror • TV Series (2021)
Eli Roth Presents: The Legion of ExorcistsTV14 • Lifestyle & Culture, Travel • TV Series (2023)
Expedition BigfootTV14 • Supernatural, Documentaries • TV Series (2019)
The FadesTV14 • Fantasy, International • TV Series (2011)
FolkloreTVMA • Drama, Horror • TV Series (2018)
Forensic Files IITV14 • Crime, Science & Technology • TV Series (2020)
The Forgotten ValleyTVMA • Horror, Mystery • TV Series (2022)
FreakishTV14 • Drama, Science Fiction • TV Series (2016)
Fright ClubTV14 • Talk & Interview, Supernatural • TV Series (2021)
FringeTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2008)
GannibalTVMA • International, Drama • TV Series (2022)
Ghost AdventuresTVPG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2010)
Ghost Adventures: Screaming RoomTV14 • Supernatural, Reality • TV Series (2020)
Ghost BrothersTV14 • Reality, Supernatural • TV Series (2016)
Ghost Brothers: Lights OutTV14 • Reality, Supernatural • TV Series (2021)
Ghost HuntersTV14 • Horror • TV Series (2021)
Ghost LoopTV14 • Supernatural, Reality • TV Series (2019)
The Ghost Town TerrorTV14 • Reality, Supernatural • TV Series (2022)
Ghosts of Devil's PerchTV14 • Supernatural, Horror • TV Series (2022)
Ghosts of ShepherdstownTV14 • Reality, Supernatural • TV Series (2016)
GrotesquerieTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2024)
Haunted HospitalsTVPG • Supernatural, Documentaries • TV Series (2018)
Haunted IrelandTVMA • Documentaries, Horror • TV Series (2023)
Haunting in The HeartlandTV14 • Supernatural, Reality • TV Series (2020)
Help! My House Is HauntedTVMA • Supernatural, Reality • TV Series (2018)
HelstromTVMA • Drama, Horror • TV Series (2020)
Higurashi: When They Cry - GOUTVMA • Anime, Horror • TV Series (2020)
The Holzer FilesTV14 • Supernatural, Reality • TV Series (2019)
In the FleshTV14 • International, British • TV Series (2013)
IntrudersTVMA • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2014)
IT: Welcome to DerryTVMA • Fantasy, Horror • TV Series (2025)
IT: Welcome to Derry (with ASL)TVMA • Horror, Mystery • TV Series (2025)
Jack Osbourne's Haunted HomecomingTVMA • Supernatural, Horror • TV Series (2022)
Jack Osbourne's Night of TerrorTV14 • Supernatural, Horror • TV Series (2023)
Jack Osbourne’s Buried BloodlinesTVMA • Supernatural, Horror • TV Series (2023)
Jonathan Ross Haunted HomecomingTV14 • Reality, Horror • TV Series (2025)
Kindred SpiritsTV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2016)
The Last of UsTVMA • Adventure, Latino • TV Series (2023)
The Last of Us PodcastTVMA • Adventure, Talk & Interview • TV Series (2023)
Light as a FeatherTV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2018)
Light ShopInternational, Mystery • TV Series (2024)
Light Shop (Eng Dub)TVMA • Mystery, Korean • TV Series (2024)
LostTV14 • Adventure, Thriller • TV Series (2004)
Lost Monster FilesTV14 • Documentaries, Horror • TV Series (2024)
Mission UnexplainedTV14 • Supernatural, Horror • TV Series (2023)
MonsterlandTVMA • Horror • TV Series (2020)
Most Terrifying Places in AmericaTVPG • Lifestyle & Culture, Travel • TV Series (2008)

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