Fifteen escaped from Grace Field House, finally getting a chance at freedom. Instead, the outside world is almost too cruel to face. But the search for better lives and a promise to save their family still trapped imbue the kids with strength and courage.
Lost
TV14 • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2004)
ABC's LOST explores the destiny of the passengers of Oceanic Flight 815 who crashed on an island. The survivors not only have to rely on each other, but also cope with the secrets the mysterious island holds. Some become friends, others enemies and some stories remain to be told. There's much more than meets the eye, as it becomes apparent that everyone is somehow connected and that everyone has a purpose.
Ghost Adventures
TVPG • Reality, Family • TV Series (2010)
The Ghost Adventures team investigates the most notorious haunted places around the world. Can you handle the lockdown?
Revenge
TV14 • Drama, Mystery • TV Series (2011)
Emily Thorne (Emily Van Camp) is new to the Hamptons. She's met some of her wealthy neighbors, has made a few new friends and seemingly blends into the town. But something is a little odd about a young girl living in a wealthy town all on her own, and the truth is that Emily isn't exactly new to the neighborhood. In fact, this was once her old neighborhood, until something bad happened that ruined her family and their reputation. Now Emily is back, and she's returned to right some of those wrongs in the best way she knows how – with a vengeance.
The X-Files
TV14 • Drama, Cops & Detectives • TV Series (1993)
The truth is out there. FBI agents Scully and Mulder seek it in this sci-fi phenomenon about their quest to explain the seemingly unexplainable. Their strange cases include UFO sightings, alien encounters and abductions, and just about everything else among the paranormal.
Tokyo Ghoul
TVMA • Horror, Science Fiction • TV Series (2014)
Two years after the raid on Anteiku, the CCG selects Haise Sasaki to lead an unruly team of humans infused with ghoul powers. Known as the Quinx Squad, they'll walk the line between humans and ghouls to rid the world of its most daunting threat.
30 Coins
TVMA • Drama, International • TV Series (2020)
From Alex de la Iglesia comes this bone-chilling horror series starring Eduard Fernandez as a priest who is exiled to a small Spanish town.
The Purge
TVMA • Action, Drama • TV Series (2018)
Once a year, any and all crime – including murder – is legal in America for a period of 12 hours.
American Horror Story
TVMA • Drama, Horror • TV Series (2011)
American Horror Story is an anthology horror drama series created and produced by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. The Emmy® and Golden Globe® winning franchise is produced by Twentieth Century Fox Television.
Fear the Walking Dead
TVMA • Drama, Science Fiction • TV Series (2015)
Fear the Walking Dead AMC’s new companion series to The Walking Dead, goes back to the beginning of the zombie apocalypse in Los Angeles, to a time when life as everyone knew it was upended for reasons unknown.
Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
TVMA • Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2020)
1938 Los Angeles is a time and place deeply infused with social and political tension. When a grisly murder shocks the city, Detective Tiago Vega and his partner Lewis Michener become embroiled in an epic story that reflects the rich history of Los Angeles: from the building of the city's first freeways and its deep traditions of Mexican-American folklore, to the dangerous espionage actions of the Third Reich and the rise of radio evangelism. Before long, Tiago and his family are grappling with powerful forces that threaten to tear them apart.
Castle Rock
TVMA • Drama, Horror • TV Series (2018)
Misery has arrived. Lizzy Caplan plays a young Annie Wilkes from Stephen King’s MISERY. In season two of this psychological-horror series set in the Stephen King multiverse, Castle Rock combines the mythological scale and intimate character storytelling of King’s best-loved works, weaving an epic saga of darkness and light, played out on a few square miles of Maine woodland. The fictional Maine town of Castle Rock has figured prominently in King’s literary career: Cujo, The Dark Half, IT and Needful Things, as well as novella The Body and numerous short stories such as Rita Hayworth and The Shawshank Redemption, are either set there or contain references to Castle Rock.
Outcast
TVMA • Drama, Horror • TV Series (2016)
A small-town pariah returns home to battle the otherworldly forces that scarred him as a child--and are threatening the town again.
The Strain
TVMA • Fantasy, Thriller • TV Series (2014)
The Strain is a high concept thriller that tells the story of Dr. Ephraim Goodweather, the head of the Center for Disease Control Canary Team in New York City. He and his team are called upon to investigate a mysterious viral outbreak with hallmarks of an ancient and evil strain of vampirism. As the strain spreads, Eph, his team, and an assembly of everyday New Yorkers wage war for the fate of humanity itself.
Co-Creators, Executive Producers and Writers Guillermo del Toro and Chuck Hogan co-wrote the pilot script for The Strain, which was directed by del Toro. Emmy® Award winning Writer and Producer Carlton Cuse serves as Executive Producer/Showrunner and Writer. Gary Ungar also serves as Executive Producer. An FX Networks Original Series.
Helstrom
TVMA • Drama, Horror • TV Series (2020)
Daimon and Ana Helstrom are the son and daughter of a mysterious and powerful serial killer. The siblings have a complicated dynamic as they track down the terrorizing worst of humanity — each with their attitude and skills.
Evil Talks: Chilling Confessions
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2018)
What if you could be a fly on the wall for the most chilling conversations in the history of crime? What if you could hear these conversations, word for word, exactly as they really happened? What if you could experience evil verbatim?
Penny Dreadful
TVMA • Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2014)
Some of literature's most terrifying characters, including Dr. Frankenstein, Dorian Gray, and iconic figures from the novel Dracula are lurking in the darkest corners of Victorian London. Penny Dreadful is a frightening psychological thriller that weaves together these classic horror origin stories into a new adult drama.
Rig 45
TVMA • Thriller, Drama • TV Series (2018)
A damage regulator from Benthos Oil is sent out to Rig 45 two days before Christmas to investigate a fatality, which may not be an accident.
Monsterland
TVMA • Horror • TV Series (2020)
Encounters with mermaids, fallen angels, and other strange beasts drive broken people to desperate acts in Monsterland, an anthology series based on the collection of stories from Nathan Ballingrud’s North American Lake Monsters.
Todd Mcfarlane's Spawn
TVMA • Action, Animation • TV Series (2017)
HBO's animated series based on the popular comic books about a dead C.I.A. assassin who returns to life as a superhuman hell spawn.
Top of the Lake
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2013)
This powerful and haunting story from Oscar winning writer/director Jane Campion follows the story of a detective (Elisabeth Moss) who investigates the disappearance of a 12-year-old pregnant daughter of a local drug lord.
NOS4A2
TVMA • Drama, Mystery • TV Series (2019)
Based on Joe Hill's New York Times best-selling novel, NOS4A2 is a different kind of vampire story.
Blood Runs Cold
TV14 • Documentaries, Mystery • TV Series (2018)
The stories of people who go to unimaginable lengths to solve the crimes that claimed the lives of their loved ones.
Scream Queens
TV14 • Comedy, Mystery • TV Series (2015)
SCREAM QUEENS is a new genre-bending comedy-horror anthology series. The series, produced by 20th Century Fox Television, is from Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Ian Brennan and Dante Di Loreto, the executive producers of GLEE and “American Horror Story.” The first installment in the new anthology series revolves around a college campus which is rocked by a series of murders.
The House
TV14 • Horror • TV Series (2017)
Constructed from the wood of the Tree of Knowledge, The House moves through time and space, manifesting evil. Step inside its walls in this Halloween anthology series celebrating the horror storytelling tradition, from matinee chills to otherworldly terror.
BuzzFeed Unsolved: Supernatural
TVMA • Horror, Supernatural • TV Series (2016)
Ryan, ever the believer, embarks on a quest to convince his skeptical friend Shane that the paranormal exists by investigating the evidence around the most notorious supernatural folklore.
Legends
TVMA • Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2014)
A deep-cover operative named Martin Odum has an uncanny ability to transform himself into a different person for each job. But his own identity comes into question when a mysterious stranger suggests that Martin isn't who he thinks he is.
Witches of East End
TV14 • Drama, Fantasy • TV Series (2013)
Inspired by Melissa de la Cruz's New York Times best-selling novel, "Witches of East End" centers on the mysterious Beauchamp family: free-spirited artist Joanna and her two grown daughters, wild-child bartender Freya and shy librarian Ingrid, both of whom are unaware that they are gifted (and cursed) with a magical birthright.
High School of the Dead
TVMA • Action, Horror • TV Series (2010)
From Director Tetsuro Araki (Deathnote, Black Lagoon), and adapted from the highly successful manga of the same name by Daisuke Sato, comes one of the hottest new shows of the Summer, High School of the Dead. A deadly new disease is ravaging the world, turning the populace into mindless zombies, and the number of infected is skyrocketing by the second.
Freakish
TV14 • Drama, Science Fiction • TV Series (2016)
A group of students trapped in a high school must fight for survival when predatory mutant freaks take over after a meltdown at the local chemical plant.
Soul Eater
TV14 • Action, Adventure • TV Series (2008)
Maka's a Meister and Soul is her Weapon. When they battle the forces of evil - they're a freakin' lethal team. That's when Soul transforms - literally - into a razor-sharp scythe. That's when Maka unleashes the slayer within, wielding her partner against witches, werewolves, and zombies that feed on innocent souls.
Halfworlds
TVMA • Fantasy, Thriller • TV Series (2017)
Delve into the underworld of mythological demons that inhabit the back alleys of Jakarta in this series.
Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency
TV14 • Drama, Mystery • TV Series (2016)
Welcome to the world of Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency; a trippy mystery that thrusts a reluctant sidekick into the bizarre world of an unconventional detective who believes in the interconnectedness of all things.
Hannibal
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2013)
One of the most fascinating literary characters comes to life on television for the first time: psychiatrist-turned-serial-killer, Dr. Hannibal Lecter. In this drama from Bryan Fuller ("Pushing Daisies," "Heroes"), based on the characters from Thomas Harris' classic novels, we see where this incredible story began.
Light as a Feather
TV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2018)
An innocent game of “Light as a Feather, Stiff as a Board” goes wrong when the five teen girls who played start dying off in the exact way that was predicted, forcing the survivors to figure out why they’re being targeted - and whether the evil force hunting them down is one of their own.
The Exorcist
TV14 • Drama, Mystery • TV Series (2016)
A family gets entangled with the Catholic Church when it suspects a demonic presence in its home.
Blood-C
TVMA • Action, Horror • TV Series (2011)
Saya's cheerful, clumsy exterior makes her well-liked at school, and she works hard to help out at her father's shrine. However, her sunny disposition hides a secret: she spends her nights wielding a sacred blade against demonic monsters.
Ash vs Evil Dead
TVMA • Comedy, Horror • TV Series (2015)
Three decades of relative calm are shattered when an act of stoned stupidity unleashes Deadite mayhem back into the life of braggart Ash Williams.
Hellsing
TVMA • Action, Horror • TV Series (2001)
The vampire Alucard and his servant Seras Victoria protect the British Empire from ghouls and satanic freaks. Together, they haunt the shadows as a sinister force of good - and tonight the streets of England shall flow with the blood of their evil prey.
Stan Against Evil
TV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2016)
172 demons have been unleashed on the residents of Williard's Mill as payback for a massive witch-burning hundreds of years ago. Evie, the new sheriff in town, needs to work with the former sheriff, Stan Miller, who was forced to retire.
Folklore
TVMA • Drama, Horror • TV Series (2019)
Follow six tales of horror from six Asian countries in this series based on folklore from each country.
Damien
TV14 • Drama, Horror • TV Series (2016)
Damien, is a follow-up to the classic horror film, The Omen. The show follows the adult life of Damien Thorn, the mysterious child from the 1976 motion picture, who has grown up seemingly unaware of the satanic forces around him. Haunted by his past, Damien must now come to terms with his true destiny - that he is the Antichrist.
Parasyte: The Maxim
TVMA • Animation, Science Fiction • TV Series (2014)
One night, a quiet invasion takes place. Across the world, alien beings, known as Parasytes, fall to earth and begin possessing humans one by one with the rest of humanity none the wiser. Shinichi Izumi is one such victim. But when his would-be invader fails to take over his brain, and takes root in his arm, Shinichi finds himself forced to share his body with a horrific creature that has a mind and an agenda all its own.
Diabolik Lovers
TVMA • Romance, Animation • TV Series (2013)
Yui Komori used to see dead people. But as troubling as past glimpses of spirits and psychic phenomena may have been, they pale into insignificance compared to what she’s about to discover once she’s forced to transfer to a new school. Because it turns out that her own history is very different from what she thought it was, and she has a very different kind of family waiting for her. Now she’ll be sharing her living space with six very attractive young men, though not a single one is human.
Paradox
TV14 • Adventure, Action • TV Series (2009)
Detective Inspector Rebecca Flint meets space scientist Dr Christian King when a series of images are transmitted from space into his laboratory. The team races against time to put together the clues and try to prevent almost certain tragedy.
Dead by Dawn
TV14 • Documentaries, Science & Technology • TV Series (2019)
At night, mother nature reveals her sadistic side. As mysterious monsters come out to feed on the weak… anything can become prey. To survive you’ll have to be smart, fast and lucky or you might find yourself dead by dawn.
The Secret of Crickley Hall
TV14 • Drama, Horror • TV Series (2012)
A year after their little boy goes missing, Gabe and Eve and their two daughters move to Crickley Hall to try and escape the past. Strange things start to happen and Eve hears the voice of her missing son as time shifts between present day and 1943.
Apple Tree Yard
TVMA • Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2017)
What could have brought a pathologically law-abiding eminent geneticist into the dock at the Old Bailey on charges of complicity in a violent crime? More importantly, could this case lead to a highly compromising lie being exposed? Apple Tree Yard is a stunning psychological thriller about a respected female scientist and the single irrational act that leads to her standing trial for murder.
Prey
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2014)
Prey is a high-octane drama about men on the run and the hard-working detective tasked with finding them. Detective Sergeant Susan Reinhardt is called to the case to track down the suspect and find the truth.
Juda
Adventure, Action • TV Series (2017)
Juda is a low-life gambler hustling a living in the murky depths of the criminal underworld. Borrowing money from the French mafia for a seat at a high-stakes Romanian poker game he wins big, only for his luck to run out when he is robbed and bitten by a seductive vampiress. Unbeknownst to her she has broken the cardinal rule of her forefathers by drinking Jewish blood and begun her own path to mortality. Facing a race against time she must choose; exterminate Juda within eight days before his transition is complete and her own fate and that of her clan is endangered, or save him and risk everything. What follows is a sweeping tale of an unwilling hero’s journey to redemption, true friendship and forbidden love as Juda is hunted by Romanian vampires, Israeli cops and French mobsters whilst running from his own fate of becoming immortal.
Shiki
TV14 • Fantasy, Horror • TV Series (2010)
noitaminA - the top-rated midnight anime block in Japan, airing on Japan's leading broadcaster, Fuji Television - presents Shiki, a horror tale set in an isolated village with ancient traditions - and a populace plagued by death.
Rosario + Vampire
TVMA • Action, Comedy • TV Series (2008)
Tsukune's grades are keeping him out of the schools he wants to attend. When one finally lets him in, all of the other students are hiding supernatural secrets beneath their human disguises! That's when he meets Moka, a beautiful vampire!
Hellsing Ultimate
TVMA • Action, Horror • TV Series (2006)
The vampire Alucard defends the British Empire against undead freaks. When he offers policewoman Seras Victoria a second chance after she's cut down in the line of duty, she's reborn as the monster's blood-sucking servant.
In the Flesh
TV14 • Drama, Horror • TV Series (2013)
A war breaks out as humans battle to rid the planet of brain eating Zombies. After the living win, scientists subdue the Zombies and release these Partially Deceased Syndrome (PDS) sufferers back into the community.
Intruders
TVMA • Drama, Mystery • TV Series (2014)
Based on Michael Marshall Smith's novel and written by Glen Morgan, Intruders is a paranormal thriller starring Mira Sorvino, John Simm, and James Frain about a secret society devoted to chasing immortality by seeking refuge in the bodies of others.
Vampire Knight
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2008)
Yuki Cross is a first-year general education student at Cross Academy. As a member of the Disciplinary Committee, along with her childhood friend Zero Kiryu, her duty is to keep the infatuated Day Class students from chasing the beautiful Night Class students, all while performing the important task of protecting the secret of the Night Class. The secret…that all members of the Night Class are vampires!! The creation of the Night Class was an effort formed to end the long history of conflict by promoting a peaceful coexistence between human beings and vampires. As Guardians, Yuki and Zero are given the vital role of protecting the coexistence of the Day Class and the Night Class. Unlike Zero, who sees the vampires as enemies, Yuki believes vampires and humans can coexist.
Is This a Zombie?
TVMA • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2011)
Ayumu was murdered by a serial killer and resurrected as a zombie by a cute little Necromancer. Then he got mixed up with a magical girl and a vampire ninja! With a harem like this, Ayumu could end up even deader before figuring out who killed him!
Afterlost
TV14 • Adventure, Action • TV Series (2019)
The entire population of a city disappeared--vanished without a trace. Yuki, the sole survivor, joins Takuya, a contract courier, on a perilous journey to find answers within the newly named ghost town "Lost".
Bite Size Halloween
Horror • TV Series (2020)
A series of stand-alone horror shorts ranging from the terrifying to the ridiculous.
The Fades
TV14 • Teen, Fantasy • TV Series (2011)
Seventeen-year-old Paul is haunted by apocalyptic dreams. Worse still, Paul is starting to see the Fades, spirits of the dead, all around him. The fate of humanity now rests in his hands.
Bedlam
TV14 • Drama, Horror • TV Series (2011)
They think Bedlam Heights is the best address in the world, but little do they know their new home has a harrowing past.
Inside No. 9
TV14 • Drama, Sitcom • TV Series (2014)
A collection of darkly comic tales from the minds of the League of Gentlemen writers.
Haunted Screens
TVPG • Horror • TV Series (2017)
Enjoy the spooky sights and sounds of Halloween from the comfort and safety of your home.
Dante's Cove (2005)
TVMA • LGBTQ+, Drama • TV Series (2005)
The sexy, young residents of a peaceful beachside town are plunged into a world of intrigue, secrets and shifting romantic ties when their town's sinister, supernatural past comes alive.
Deutschland 83
Drama, Thriller • TV Series (2015)
Deutschland 83 follows Martin Rauch, a young spy caught between two worlds, who is sent by the East German Intelligence Service (the HVA) to discover NATO’s military intentions. Set against a backdrop of fervent political feeling and the threat of nuclear war, Martin must leave everything he knows for a new life undercover in the West. But nothing and no one is as they seem. Every friend is a potential enemy; every enemy a possible asset. And the stakes couldn’t be higher. Deutschland 83 is the first German-language series to be broadcast on an American network – with wall-to-wall critical acclaim from the US press.
Witchblade
TVMA • Action, Science Fiction • TV Series (2006)
Masane's fate is altered after uniting with the Witchblade, an ancient weapon of ecstasy and pain that penetrates the body and mind. Forced into the service of the Doji Group and hunted by the NSWF, Masane's greatest battle will be for her soul.
Fear the Walking Dead en Español
TVMA • Latino, Drama • TV Series (2015)
Compartiendo universo con ‘The Walking Dead’, ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ es un drama que explora el comienzo del apocalipsis zombi a través de los ojos de una familia desestructurada. Ambientada en Los Angeles, una ciudad donde la gente acude a escapar de su pasado y a enterrar sus secretos, un extraño brote amenaza a destruir la poca estabilidad que la consejera escolar Madison Clark y el profesor de inglés, Travis Manawa, han logrado construir. La presión cotidiana de sacar adelante dos familias, con hijos resentidos, pasa a un segundo plano cuando la sociedad comienza a descomponerse. Una evolución forzada en la que solo sobreviven los más fuertes, obliga a la familia Clark a empezar de cero y a aceptar sus secretos más oscuros.
El embarcadero
Drama, Mystery • TV Series (2019)
High-profile architect Alexandra faces her worst nightmare when she gets a call from local cop Conrado to identify her husband Oscar's body, found on a pier. She soon finds out there was more to his life than she knew.
Puertas al Mas Alla
TVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2012)
Discovery Channel presenta historias paranormales reales para las cuales la ciencia no ha encontrado explicación, a pesar de haber dejado una profunda cicatriz en las personas que las han vivido. ¡No te pierdas esta serie que te hará temblar de miedo!
xxxHolic
TVPG • Drama, Horror • TV Series (2006)
There is no such thing as coincidence, there is only the inevitable…
Watanuki has been haunted by dark spirits his entire life, a curse flowing through his bloodline preventing peace.
Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
Enhanced Cloud DVR
Unlimited Screens
HBO®
SHOWTIME®
CINEMAX®
STARZ®
Entertainment Add-on
Español Add-on
Español Add-on
$4.99/month
Enjoy a collection of popular favorites in Spanish – CNN en Español, Discovery en Español, Discovery Familia, ESPN Deportes, History Channel en Español, and Universo.
Entertainment Add-on
$7.99/month
Stay current with additional news, entertainment, and lifestyle programming from American Heroes Channel, CNBC World, Cooking Channel, Crime + Investigation, Destination America, Discovery Family, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Military History Channel, and Science.
Due to streaming rights, a few shows with an ad break before and after. Which shows?