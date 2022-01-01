About this Show
Stephen King's Storm of the Century
The inhabitants of a sleepy town on a small Maine island find themselves cut off from civilization during the worst snowstorm of the century, only to find terror knocking on their door when an evil stranger comes to town. As streets disappear under the snow, and the little light they have is erased by the fury of the storm, murder follows murder, and the townspeople are faced with making an unthinkable choice for the sake of their children.
Starring: Tim DalyColm FeoreDyllan ChristopherDebrah FarentinoCasey Siemaszko