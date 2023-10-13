1 season available (5 episodes)

Goosebumps

Inspired by R.L. Stine's worldwide best-selling book series, “Goosebumps” follows a group of five high schoolers as they embark on a shadowy and twisted journey to investigate the tragic passing three decades earlier of a teen named Harold Biddle — while also unearthing dark secrets from their parents’ past.more

Starring: Justin LongRachael HarrisZack Morris

Creators: Nicholas StollerRob Letterman

TV14HorrorComedyFantasyTV Series2023

Goosebumps S1 - Trailer

Inspired by R.L. Stine's worldwide best-selling book series, “Goosebumps” follows a group of five high schoolers as they embark on a shadowy and twisted journey to investigate the tragic passing three decades earlier of a teen named Harold Biddle — while also unearthing dark secrets from their parents’ past.

