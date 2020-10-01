Moving to the quiet village of Hinamizawa, Keiichi easily finds friendship amongst his new classmates. Ready for the largest festival of the year, he’s unable to dismiss a looming sense of dread. What dark secrets lie buried in his new home?more
Moving to the quiet village of Hinamizawa, Keiichi easily finds f...More
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Moving to the quiet village of Hinamizawa, Keiichi easily finds friendship amongst his new classmates. Ready for the largest festival of the year, he’s unable to dismiss a looming sense of dread. What dark secrets lie buried in his new home?
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Higurashi: When They Cry - GOU
Moving to the quiet village of Hinamizawa, Keiichi easily finds friendship amongst his new classmates. Ready for the largest festival of the year, he’s unable to dismiss a looming sense of dread. What dark secrets lie buried in his new home?