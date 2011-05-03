Watch thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.
The Amazing World of Gumball
TVY7 • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2011)
Gumball’s world is pretty run-of-the-mill. He’s chased around school by a T-Rex. He has a friend named Anton who’s a piece of toast. He’s got a crush on Penny, a peanut with antlers. His dad is a 6’4” bunny. His mom works at a Rainbow Factory. And his brother is a goldfish named Darwin. Yup, everything looks perfectly normal here.
Adventure Time
TVPG • Family, Animation • TV Series (2010)
It's one crazy adventure after another for human boy, Finn, and his best friend, Jake, a 28-year old dog with magical powers. They're out to have the most fun possible and they sure do find it exploring the Land of Ooo! Whether it's saving Princess Bubblegum, battling zombie candy, taunting the Ice King or rocking out with Marceline the Vampire Queen, with Finn and Jake it's always ADVENTURE TIME!
Regular Show
TVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2010)
Mordecai – a sarcastic blue jay, and Rigby – a somewhat responsible raccoon, are best friends. They even work together at a park owned by Pops, a big lollipop-headed guy. Which seems normal enough. They’ve got a cranky gumball machine for a boss and they work alongside a Zen-like yeti named Skips. Yep. Everything is as regular as can be.
Grown-ish
TV14 • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (2018)
Follow Zoey Johnson as she heads to college and begins her hilarious journey to adulthood.
Good Trouble
TV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2019)
Callie and Mariana Adams Foster venture to Los Angeles to start their adult lives and embark on their separate but intertwined journeys to change the world.
One Tree Hill
TV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2003)
In a small North Carolina town, two estranged half brothers carry on very different lives. Basketball prodigy Nathan Scott has inherited the throne of high school popularity once held by his father, Dan, while Lucas Scott, also a talented player, stays an outsider. Spending nights shooting hoops on a riverfront court, Lucas remains the son Dan never acknowledged. Now, Lucas' and Nathan's paths intersect for the first time.
Catfish: The TV Show
TVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2012)
Catfish: The TV Show brings together couples who've interacted solely through LCD screens. Over the course of months they've supposedly fallen in love -- but what will happen when they meet in real life for the first time?
Jersey Shore
TV14 • Reality, Teen • TV Series (2009)
Young adults move into a summer share to indulge in everything Seaside Heights, New Jersey has to offer. Jersey Shore uncovers sometimes surprising, often hilarious and usually over-the-top personalities.
Steven Universe
TVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2014)
Steven Universe is about the misadventures of a boy named Steven, the ultimate "little brother" to a team of magical guardians of humanity—the Crystal Gems. Steven may not be as powerful as the Crystal Gems. Or as savvy. But that doesn't stop him from joining Garnet, Amethyst and Pearl on their magical adventures and somehow finding a way to save the day!
The Thundermans
TVG • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2013)
The Thundermans are just like any other American family, but they're superheroes! Watch this super family battle some serious sibling rivalry and eventually work together to use their extraordinary powers to create an ordinary life!
Beyond Scared Straight
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2011)
Beyond Scared Straight profiles the new approach to keeping today's teens from becoming tomorrow's prisoners. The power of the original Scared Straight! program has inspired dozens of inmate-run intervention programs in men's and women's prisons across the country. These youthful offender programs put boys and girls of all ethnicities and backgrounds, ranging in age from 11-18, into intensive one-day in-prison sessions that show them the realities of life behind bars.
America's Next Top Model
TVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2011)
Young women of various backgrounds, shapes and sizes compete to prove that they can make it in the high-stress, high-stakes world of modeling. With mentoring by supermodel Tyra Banks and exposure to prolific fashion-industry gurus, the finalists compete in an accelerated modeling boot camp. Participants learn to master complicated catwalks, fashion photo shoots and perfect publicity skills, all under 24-hour-a-day surveillance of the cameras that chronicle every move.
Marvel's Runaways
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2017)
Every teenager thinks their parents are evil. What if you found out they actually were? Marvel’s Runaways is the story of six diverse teenagers who can barely stand each other but who must unite against a common foe – their parents.
Smallville
TV14 • Action, Family • TV Series (2001)
After a meteor shower bursts from the heavens, raining destruction on the unsuspecting citizens of Smallville, years pass, and the healing process leaves the town's inhabitants with scars and secrets. From the ashes of tragedy, a popular yet awkward teen attempts to decipher the meaning of his life and his clouded past.
Baby Daddy
TV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2012)
A young man becomes a surprise dad to a baby girl when she's left on his doorstep by an ex-girlfriend. He decides to raise the baby with the help of his mother, his brother Danny, his best buddy Tucker and his close female friend, Riley, who harbors a secret crush on him.
The Secret Life of the American Teenager
TV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2008)
Secrets are hard to keep, especially in high school. Meet the students of Grant High. Grace sneaks around behind her parent’s back to see her boyfriend, Jack. Jack cheats on Grace with Adrian, who’s really in love with Ricky. And Ricky has one night with Amy that leads to the biggest secret of all. Don’t miss even one episode of this bold ABC Family original series from the creator of 7th Heaven that explores an unexpected teen pregnancy with sensitivity and heart.
Buffy the Vampire Slayer
TVPG • Drama, Teen • TV Series (1997)
Buffy the Vampire Slayer is a comedy-action series that chronicles the adventures of Buffy Summers, a teenage girl who is gifted with the strength and skill to hunt vampires.
MasterChef Junior
TVPG • Reality, Family • TV Series (2013)
Kids between the ages of 8 and 13 compete in a series of challenges and cook-offs.
Veronica Mars
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2019)
In the wealthy, seaside community of Neptune, the rich and powerful make the rules. They own the town and are desperately trying to keep their dirty little secrets just that...secret. Unfortunately for them, there's Veronica Mars, a smart, fearless private investigator dedicated to solving the town's toughest mysteries.
Siren
TV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2018)
The hour-long drama takes us inside Bristol Cove – a coastal town known for its legend of once being home to mermaids. When the arrival of a mysterious girl (played by Eline Powell) proves this folklore all too true, the battle between man and sea takes a very vicious turn as these predatory beings return to reclaim their right to the ocean.
Sabrina: The Teenage Witch
TVG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (1996)
Sabrina is a normal teenager, except for one thing -- she's a witch! Guided by her aunts, who come from a long line of witches, and Salem, a mischievous warlock doing penance as a black cat, Sabrina continually struggles to harness her powers while wittingly wreaking havoc on friends and foes alike. While struggling through the growing pains associated with being a witch and getting into lots of harmless trouble along the way, Sabrina realizes that magic is not quite as easy as pointing your finger.
Shadowhunters
TV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2016)
Clary Fray finds out on her 18th birthday that she is not who she thinks she is but rather comes from a long line of Shadowhunters--human-angel hybrids who hunt down demons. When her mother Jocelyn is kidnapped, Clary is thrown into the world of demon hunting with mysterious Shadowhunter Jace and her best friend, Simon. Now living among faeries, warlocks, vampires and werewolves, Clary begins a journey of self-discovery as she learns more about her past and what her future may hold.
Awkward.
TV14 • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2011)
From a secret relationship with a popular guy, to being undermined by a mean girl, & parents who just don't get it - Jenna's misfortune will eventually serve as the catalyst for amazing change, but it's not without some missteps and mishaps along the way.
The O.C.
TV14 • Drama, Romance • TV Series (2003)
In The O.C., the lives of a group of friends and families are forever changed when an outsider arrives to their affluent community of Newport Beach in Orange County, California. From Josh Schwartz, the executive producer of Gossip Girl and Chuck, the series became a pop-culture phenomenon with its mix of heart, humor, drama and romance.
Beverly Hills 90210
TVPG • Drama, Teen • TV Series (1990)
The show focuses on the assimilation of a solid, value-oriented Midwestern family into an accelerated Beverly Hills lifestyle. The show explores the realities and myths of social classes in Beverly Hills while at the same time exposing the strains this lifestyle can put on family relationships.
The Gifted
TVPG • Action, Drama • TV Series (2017)
Family adventure series THE GIFTED, from 20th Century Fox Television in association with Marvel Television, tells the story of a suburban couple whose ordinary lives are rocked by the sudden discovery that their children possess mutant powers. Forced to go on the run from a hostile government, the family joins up with an underground network of mutants and must fight to survive.
Daria
TV14 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (1997)
The people of Lawndale just don't get Daria Morgendorffer. See, Daria was born alienated, and now she's just trying to make it through high school with as little human contact as possible. Daria lacks enthusiasm, but she makes up for it with sarcasm.
Looking for Alaska
TVMA • Drama, Romance • TV Series (2019)
Teenager Miles enrolls in boarding school to try to gain a deeper perspective on life; after an unexpected tragedy, Miles and his friends try to make sense of what they have been through.
Utopia Falls
TVPG • Drama, Kids • TV Series (2020)
In a genre bending take on a coming of age story, a group of teens in a distant future colony uncover an ancient forbidden archive of historical, cultural and musical relics. This discovery forces them to question everything they’ve been taught, and use the power of music to ignite change in their reality to expose the truth.
Saved by the Bell
TVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (1988)
A TV show centered on six students and their years at Bayside High School in Palisades, California.
Melissa & Joey
TV14 • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2010)
In this hilarious new ABC Family original series, Mel (Melissa Joan Hart) is a former wild child turned local politician. When her sister ends up in prison and her brother-in-law goes on the lam, she takes in her teenaged niece and nephew. Spread too thin to manage by herself, help comes in the unlikely form of Joe (Joey Lawrence), a former stockbroker who is out of work. Desperate for a job, he moves in and becomes the family’s manny.
The Hills
TVPG • Reality, Teen • TV Series (2006)
The Hills follows Lauren (“LC” from Laguna Beach) as she makes the move from her O.C. digs to Los Angeles, where she will chase her dreams on entering the fashion business while balancing a full course load at college and a full social calendar.
Make It or Break It
TVPG • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2009)
Make It or Break It is a relationship drama set in the high stakes world of competitive gymnastics. The series follows a group of elite teenage gymnasts as they deal with parents, boyfriends, coaches, rivalry and betrayal. Payson is the extremely focused serious gymnast. Kaylie comes from a privileged background and doesn't think the team's rules apply to her. Lauren is highly competitive and will stop at nothing to win. Newcomer Emily attracts the attention of everyone when she arrives at the gym wearing an old leotard with gymnastics moves beyond compare. Don’t miss even one episode of this exciting new ABC Family original series!
Ugly Betty
TVPG • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2006)
In the superficial world of high fashion, image is everything. Styles come and go, and the only constants are the super thin beauties who wear them. How can an ordinary girl from Queens possibly fit in?
Dawson's Creek
TV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (1998)
Provocative drama about the coming-of-age of a group of teenage best friends in a small New England coastal town. Dawson Leery seems to have the perfect life. An aspiring filmmaker, he soon finds out that growing up isn't as simple and clear-cut as the Steven Spielberg movies he so idolizes. The arrival of Jennifer, the attractive new girl in town, puts a barrier between Dawson and his longtime best friend, Josephine ("Joey")--a local girl who lives across the pond with her pregnant sister and her sister's black boyfriend. He also must deal with good buddy Pacey's obsession with the school's attractive new teacher. Things won't be so quiet in this small town.
Every Witch Way
TVG • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2013)
Upon moving to her new home in Miami, strange things start happening to Emma as she meets her new crush, Daniel, and her new enemy, Maddie. Things get even trickier after she discovers she's a witch with magical powers!
Light as a Feather
TV14 • Drama, Horror • TV Series (2018)
An innocent game of “Light as a Feather, Stiff as a Board” goes wrong when the five teen girls who played start dying off in the exact way that was predicted, forcing the survivors to figure out why they’re being targeted - and whether the evil force hunting them down is one of their own.
Greek
TV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2007)
Greek follows the story of Casey and Rusty Cartwright as they navigate their way through Greek life at the fictional Cyprus-Rhodes University. Casey has it all—good looks, popular boyfriend, sisterhood in the most elite sorority—but her party life is turned upside down when her younger brother Rusty arrives on campus and insists on rushing a fraternity. Don’t miss even one episode of this exciting ABC Family original series!
My Super Sweet 16
TVPG • Reality, Teen • TV Series (2005)
From Sweet Sixteens to Quinceañeras and Bat Mitzvahs to Bro Mitzvah's this series will follow one millenial's outrageous adventure as they plot, plan, and prep the party of a liftetime.
Dimension 404
TV14 • Teen, Science Fiction • TV Series (2017)
In the darkest depths of cyberspace, there is another world. A lost dimension, home to wonders unseen, terrors unspeakable, and stories unlike any ever told.
Dimension 404 is a science fiction anthology that explores the wonders - and terrors - of our digital age. From outrageous horror comedy to mind-bending action adventure, each episode tells a weird and wild sci-fi tale where the twist ending... is just the beginning.
Do not click back. Do not reload. You have reconnected... to Dimension 404.
Misfits
TVMA • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2009)
Meet Kelly, Nathan, Curtis, Alisha and Simon, five unruly teenagers forced to do community service as payback for their crimes. When a freak electrical storm hits their town, strange things begin to happen to them and they soon realize they've turned into superheroes. Each of them possess a power they didn't choose or want, a power which reveals each of their deepest, darkest insecurities. But while they just want to finish their community service and get through the challenges of everyday teenage life, fate has another task in store for them - they must save their town from the evil that has descended upon it. If you think life's tough for your average superhero, it's even tougher when you have a curfew...
Wolfblood
TVPG • Drama, Kids • TV Series (2013)
Being a teenager is hard enough. Being a Wolfblood teenager is ten times more complicated. 14-year-old Maddy loves her abilities - heightened senses, being faster, stronger and more graceful - but hates the secrets that come with them.
Roswell
TVPG • Drama, Fantasy • TV Series (1999)
Human/Alien hybrids, must hide their alien sides to fit into their New Mexico-high school, while attempting to learn about their past, their gifts, and love as outsiders. Their destinies clash with their feelings as they discover the extraordinary circumstances that led them to Earth, and may eventually lead them home.
Doogie Howser, M.D.
TVPG • Drama, Comedy • TV Series (1989)
Douglas Howser is a doctor. He is also a 16-year-old genius, he graduated college at age 10 and finished medical school at age 14. But he is still a teenager, with normal teenage friends and problems. Like all adolescents, he feels that his father doesn't understand him. He is just learning to drive, and just starting to pay attention to girls even while consulting on serious medical causes like heart transplants. It's a funny and touching story about growing up with more than the usual responsibilities and demands.
Saved by the Bell: The College Years
TVPG • Family, Sitcom • TV Series (1993)
The Kids from Bayside go off to college
East Los High
TV14 • Latino, Drama • TV Series (2013)
East Los High is a breakthrough Hulu Original that centers around romance, dance, and the struggle of a group of Latino teens living in East Los Angeles.
The Unsettling
TV14 • Drama, Teen • TV Series (2019)
Becca, a 16 year-old girl, tries to adjust to her new foster home and family, but strange things start to happen around her, and she is uncertain about who or what is responsible.
Saved by the Bell: Hawaiian Style
TVPG • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (1992)
Kelly's grandfather invites the kids to his hotel in Hawaii. Unfortunately, his hotel is in danger for being bought out for larger development.
All Night
TV14 • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2018)
After their graduation, the class of 2018 gathers to celebrate their last night together at their local rec center for “Grad Night,” an all-night party with dancing, karaoke, games—and a rule that no one can come in or out for twelve full hours. For most the night signals their last chance to accomplish some high school dream: Nerdy Cody wants to make his mark on the school, and popular Roni wants to finally lose her virginity to her boyfriend Oz. Valedictorian Melinda plans to sneakily sell alcohol to her classmates at the party to pay her tuition, and every-girl Deanna gets ready to finally admit her feelings for her best friend Fig, who only has eyes for Roni. As the night goes on, the kids’ quests overlap, intertwine, and -in some cases- implode. What would you do with your last night in high school?
The Fades
TV14 • Teen, Fantasy • TV Series (2011)
Seventeen-year-old Paul is haunted by apocalyptic dreams. Worse still, Paul is starting to see the Fades, spirits of the dead, all around him. The fate of humanity now rests in his hands.
