Westworld
TVMA • Drama, Mystery • TV Series (2016)
In this series set in a futuristic fantasy park modeled after the Wild West, a group of android 'hosts' begin to deviate from their scripts.
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (1998)
This hard-hitting and emotional series from NBC's "Law & Order" brand chronicles the life and crimes of the Special Victims Unit of the New York City Police Department, an elite squad of detectives who investigate sexually based crimes.
Manifest
TV14 • Drama, Mystery • TV Series (2018)
When Flight 828 lands in New York after a turbulent but routine flight, all 191 souls on board are astonished to discover they've been missing for five years, their friends and families moved on without them, and their lives will never be the same.
Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2020)
Former NYPD detective and forensic genius Lincoln Rhyme was at the top of his game until a serious accident at the hands of a notorious serial killer forced him out of the field. When Amelia Sachs, an intuitive young officer who has a gift for pro?ling, finds herself hot on the killer's trail, Rhyme finds a partner for this new game of cat and mouse. As the unlikely detective duo join forces to crack the city's most confounding cases, they must also race to take down the enigmatic killer who brought them together. Inspired by the best-selling book "The Bone Collector."
Bones
TV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2005)
Inspired by the real-life forensic anthropologist and best-selling novelist Kathy Reichs, BONES is a darkly amusing investigative drama centered on Dr. Temperance Brennan, a forensic anthropologist who writes novels on the side.
True Blood
TVMA • Drama, Mystery • TV Series (2008)
HBO hit drama series about a perky telepathic waitress (Anna Paquin) in a near-future in which vampires live among us.
Big Little Lies
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2017)
Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman and Shailene Woodley star in this series about three mothers whose lives unravel to the point of murder.
CSI: Crime Scene Investigation
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2000)
"CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" is a fast-paced drama about a team of forensic investigators trained to solve crimes by examining the evidence. They are on the case 24/7, scouring the scene, collecting the irrefutable evidence and finding the missing pieces that will solve the mystery.
Lost
TV14 • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2004)
ABC's LOST explores the destiny of the passengers of Oceanic Flight 815 who crashed on an island. The survivors not only have to rely on each other, but also cope with the secrets the mysterious island holds. Some become friends, others enemies and some stories remain to be told. There's much more than meets the eye, as it becomes apparent that everyone is somehow connected and that everyone has a purpose.
True Detective
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2014)
From HBO comes this searing crime drama series that follows troubled cops and the intense investigations that drive them to the edge.
American Gods
TVMA • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2017)
Shadow Moon is released from prison early following the death of his wife; mysterious con artist Mr. Wednesday recruits Shadow to be his bodyguard.
Prison Break
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2005)
Convinced that his wayward brother Lincoln Burrows (Dominic Purcell) was wrongly convicted of the sensational murder of the Vice President's brother, which landed him on Fox River State Penitentiary's death row, a desperate Michael Scofield (Wentworth Miller) attempted a daring bank robbery in order to get himself incarcerated in Fox River with Lincoln. Michael, an engineer with access to the prison's structural design, then masterminded an elaborate plan to free Lincoln by pulling off the ultimate Prison Break.
Blindspot
TV14 • Crime, Drama • TV Series (2015)
A vast international plot explodes when a beautiful Jane Doe is discovered naked in Times Square, completely covered in mysterious, intricate tattoos with no memory of who she is or how she got there. But there's one tattoo that is impossible to miss: the name of FBI agent Kurt Weller, emblazoned across her back. "Jane," Agent Weller and the rest of the FBI quickly realize that each mark on her body is a crime to solve, leading them closer to the truth about her identity and the mysteries to be revealed. From Executive Producer Greg Berlanti ("The Mysteries of Laura," "The Flash," "Arrow").
Disappeared
TVPG • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2012)
Disappeared is a gripping series that focuses on missing person cases. Each story traces the time immediately before the individual vanished for clues about the disappearance. Often hidden beneath seemingly everyday behavior and actions are hints about what may have driven someone to voluntarily vanish or evidence of foul play.
Nostradamus Effect
TV14 • Documentaries, Mystery • TV Series (2009)
How do real-life happenings correlate with a particular prophecy? That's the question posed in this series, and the answers come from experts who deconstruct the prophecies of Nostradamus as well as ones from the Bible, mythology, hieroglyphs and other ancient texts to identify links between age-old predictions and events of today.
CSI: Miami
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2002)
Inspired by the top-rated series "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," "CSI: Miami" is a drama that follows a South Florida team of forensic investigators who use both cutting-edge scientific methods and old-fashioned police work to solve crimes. Horatio Caine, a former homicide detective, heads a group of investigators who work crimes amid the steamy tropical surroundings and cultural crossroads of Miami. His team includes Calleigh Duquesne, a bilingual Southern beauty with a specialty in ballistics; Eric Delko, an underwater recovery expert who knows all the twists and turns of the Florida waterways, and Ryan Wolfe, a former patrol officer who specializes in blood and trace evidence. Rounding out the team is Natalia Boa Vista, the enigmatic DNA specialist and helping Horatio with cases is Det. Frank Tripp, a tough yet thorough police officer. The newest addition to the team is crime scene photographer Walter Simmons who uses his analytical skills to help Horatio in solving criminal puzzles. Together, these investigators collect and analyze the evidence to solve the crimes and to avenge those who cannot speak for themselves - the victims.
Dublin Murders
TVMA • Crime, Drama • TV Series (2019)
"Dublin Murders" is an eight-part mystery series with a taproot that drops deep down into Ireland's past, foreshadows the present and brings insight to its future.
Revenge
TV14 • Drama, Mystery • TV Series (2011)
Emily Thorne (Emily Van Camp) is new to the Hamptons. She's met some of her wealthy neighbors, has made a few new friends and seemingly blends into the town. But something is a little odd about a young girl living in a wealthy town all on her own, and the truth is that Emily isn't exactly new to the neighborhood. In fact, this was once her old neighborhood, until something bad happened that ruined her family and their reputation. Now Emily is back, and she's returned to right some of those wrongs in the best way she knows how – with a vengeance.
Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery
TV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2017)
Lies, betrayal, and murder - what happened to Caylee Anthony? This three-part special looks inside one of the most controversial murder cases in American history. Explore new revelations in the case that outraged the nation.
Ghost Whisperer
TVPG • Family, Drama • TV Series (2005)
A young woman communicates with restless spirits of the dead to help them resolve the conflicts that are preventing them from passing over.
Murder in the Heartland
TV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2017)
Murder in the Heartland tells both the story of a murder in a small town as well as how the lives of the people close to it were forever transformed in unexpected ways. The townspeople not only become our storytellers, but they also hold the clues to the puzzle that has forever changed their lives and how they understand their home.
Preacher
TVMA • Action, Drama • TV Series (2016)
AMC's Preacher is a supernatural, twisted and darkly comedic drama that follows a West Texas preacher, Jesse Custer, his badass ex-girlfriend, Tulip and an Irish vagabond named Cassidy.
Dexter
TVMA • Crime, Drama • TV Series (2006)
He's smart. He's lovable. He's Dexter Morgan, America's favorite serial killer, who spends his days solving crimes and nights committing them. Golden Globe winner Michael C. Hall stars in the hit Showtime Original Series.
Unusual Suspects
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2010)
Just when you thought you knew who did it, a tip comes in that changes the direction of the case and shifts suspicions. Find out who really did it on Unusual Suspects.
Unsolved Mysteries
TV14 • Documentaries, Drama • TV Series (1988)
This series uses re-enactments and interviews to retell the circumstances of, well, mysteries that are unsolved. Covering crimes, tales of lost love, unexplained history and paranormal events.
The Leftovers
TVMA • Drama, Mystery • TV Series (2014)
A town searches for answers three years after hundreds of their own vanished in a global, rapture-like 'Departure' in this HBO drama series.
Hangar 1: The UFO Files
TVPG • Documentaries, Mystery • TV Series (2014)
For the first time, all of its files have been assembled in an abandoned location in Ohio, called Hangar 1. MUFON is giving H2 complete access to Hangar 1, its case files, as well as every piece of physical evidence they have collected.
The Case That Haunts Me
TV14 • Crime, Mystery • TV Series (2018)
The Case That Haunts Me takes sweeping true crime stories told directly from the detectives who led each case. From mysterious vanishings to twisted family murders, these are the unforgettable cases that disrupt law and order, and keep authorities up at night.
Numb3rs
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2005)
Rob Morrow ("Northern Exposure"), David Krumholtz ("Ray"), Judd Hirsch (“Taxi”) and Peter MacNicol (“Ally McBeal”) star in the drama series, NUMB3RS. Inspired by actual events, the drama follows an FBI agent who recruits his mathematical genius brother to help the Bureau solve a wide range of challenging crimes in Los Angeles.
Da Vinci's Demons
TVMA • Action, Drama • TV Series (2013)
Eventually he becomes the most famous artist of all time -- a mythic figure in history -- but the path that forged Leonardo da Vinci's gift of superhuman genius is fraught with conflict as he searches for the truth and seeks to expose those who suppress it. He yearns for knowledge and his true calling, but the 25-year-old da Vinci is haunted by the absence of his mother and the disdain of his father; and as the ultimate free thinker in Renaissance Florence, he struggles to live within the confines of his own reality and time. A visionary -- both ostracized and celebrated for his ideas -- da Vinci begins not only to see the future, but to invent it.
Children of the Snow
TV14 • Mystery, Crime • TV Series (2019)
More than 40 years ago, four young people were kidnapped and murdered in the suburbs of Detroit. Children of the Snow explores these baffling, unsolved crimes which sparked one of the biggest manhunts in US history.
Killer Unknown
TV14 • Mystery, Crime • TV Series (2018)
Killer Unknown follows an active investigation in real time, as a special task force cracks open the cold cases of Tulsa County, starting with two of its most terrifying: the 1973 murder Veda Woodson, and the 1998 murder of 16-year-old Dena Ann Dean.
Top of the Lake
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2013)
This powerful and haunting story from Oscar winning writer/director Jane Campion follows the story of a detective (Elisabeth Moss) who investigates the disappearance of a 12-year-old pregnant daughter of a local drug lord.
Murdoch Mysteries
TV14 • Drama, Mystery • TV Series (2008)
Set in early 20th century Toronto, Murdoch Mysteries explores the intriguing world of William Murdoch, a detective who pioneers innovative forensic techniques to solve some of the city’s most gruesome crimes.
Wayward Pines
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2015)
A Secret Service agent travels to Wayward Pines, Idaho, in search of two federal agents who have gone missing. Instead of answers, Ethan's investigation only turns up more questions and he soon learns that he may never get out of Wayward Pines alive.
Natalie Wood: An American Murder Mystery
TV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2018)
A silver screen icon vanishes in open water on a cold November day in 1981. What happened to Natalie Wood on the fateful day she disappears from the yacht she's staying on off Catalina Island with Robert Wagner? In Natalie Wood: An American Murder Mystery
Obsession: Dark Desires
TV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2014)
Obsession: Dark Desires offers intimate access to the emotional scars of those who have suffered as victims of extreme obsession. With their safety and sanity at risk, victims fight to protect themselves and their families from an irrepressible curse.
The Shield
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2002)
Breaking the conventional formula of the cop genre, THE SHIELD plays out in a tough, morally ambiguous world in which the line between good and bad is crossed every day. It focuses on the tension between a group of corrupt but effective cops led by Detective Vic Mackey, a captain with the burden of bringing them down as well as reducing crime in her district, and a City Councilman out for his own political gain.
Alfred Hitchcock Presents
TVPG • Drama, Classics • TV Series (1955)
Alfred Hitchcock presents short stories filled with elements of horror, comedy and suspense.
Cardinal
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2017)
In this atmospheric thriller, demoted Detective John Cardinal (Billy Campbell) is brought back into Homicide when the hunch he wouldn’t let go is proven correct. Now, as he relentlessly tracks a serial killer, he must keep a watchful eye on his new partner, Detective Lise Delorme (Karine Vanasse), who he believes may have a secret agenda, while managing family issues of his own.
Scott Peterson: An American Murder Mystery
TV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2017)
Scott Peterson: An American Murder Mystery looks backs at the case 15 years ago that sent Scott Peterson to prison for the death of his pregnant wife Laci Peterson and their unborn son Conner. Scott Peterson: An American Murder Mystery reexamines the murder and will shed new light on the case, key players, and will get to the bottom of what happened.
Nightwatch
TV14 • Documentaries, Medical • TV Series (2015)
"Nightwatch" follows the dangerous stretch of time (between 9pm until 3am) when emergency responders deal with the busiest shift of the day and the most unnerving cases.
Scream Queens
TV14 • Comedy, Mystery • TV Series (2015)
SCREAM QUEENS is a new genre-bending comedy-horror anthology series. The series, produced by 20th Century Fox Television, is from Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Ian Brennan and Dante Di Loreto, the executive producers of GLEE and “American Horror Story.” The first installment in the new anthology series revolves around a college campus which is rocked by a series of murders.
Agatha Christie's Marple
TV14 • British, Legal • TV Series (2004)
Agatha Christie's crime thrillers featuring the author's much-loved spinster sleuth Miss Jane Marple.
Twin Peaks: The Return
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2017)
One of the most groundbreaking and influential broadcast series of all time, TWIN PEAKS followed the residents of a northwestern town stunned by the murder of homecoming queen Laura Palmer. Twenty-five years later, the story continues...
Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior
TV14 • Crime, Legal • TV Series (2011)
Criminal Minds Suspect Behavior is a drama about an elite team of agents within the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU) who use unconventional methods of investigation and aggressive tactics to capture the nation's most nefarious criminals.
Cold Valley
TV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2018)
COLD VALLEY follows the investigations of Asotin County Sheriff's Detective Jackie Nichols as she attempts to track down a serial killer. Amateur sleuth and victims' family member Gloria Bobertz travels across the country uncovering the suspect's hidden past. Will Jackie and Gloria bring resolution to the crimes before time runs out?
Cold Hearted
TV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2018)
Being in love can make you feel like you're on top of the world. But what happens when that love turns cold as ice? These real-life stories of obsessions, affairs, and love triangles gone wrong show how even devoted lovers can become Cold Hearted.
Timeless
TVPG • Drama, Mystery • TV Series (2016)
This high-octane drama follows an unlikely trio who travel through time to battle a master criminal intent on altering the fabric of human history with potentially catastrophic results.
The Killing
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2011)
An addictive crime drama with dark twists, The Killing tracks the murder of a Seattle teenager and the gripping investigation it sparks.
