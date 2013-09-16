In this modern-day twist on Washington Irving's classic, ICHABOD CRANE is resurrected and pulled two and a half centuries through time to find that the world is on the brink of destruction, forcing him to team up with a contemporary police officer to unravel a mystery that dates back to the founding fathers.more
In this modern-day twist on Washington Irving's classic, ICHABOD ...More
Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $12.49/month.
In this modern-day twist on Washington Irving's classic, ICHABOD CRANE is resurrected and pulled two and a half centuries through time to find that the world is on the brink of destruction, forcing him to team up with a contemporary police officer to unravel a mystery that dates back to the founding fathers.
About this Show
Sleepy Hollow
In this modern-day twist on Washington Irving's classic, ICHABOD CRANE is resurrected and pulled two and a half centuries through time to find that the world is on the brink of destruction, forcing him to team up with a contemporary police officer to unravel a mystery that dates back to the founding fathers.