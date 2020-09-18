Watch thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.
New subscribers only.
Mystery
Popular
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (1999)
This hard-hitting and emotional series from NBC's "Law & Order" brand chronicles the life and crimes of the Special Victims Unit of the New York City Police Department, an elite squad of detectives who investigate sexually based crimes.
Inheritance
TVMA • Drama, Mystery • Movie (2020)
A patriarch of a powerful family dies, leaving his wife and daughter with a secret inheritance that threatens to destroy their lives.
Westworld
TVMA • Drama, Mystery • TV Series (2016)
In this series set in a futuristic fantasy park modeled after the Wild West, a group of android 'hosts' begin to deviate from their scripts.
Don't Let Go
R • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2019)
A detective receives a call from his recently murdered niece in this supernatural murder-mystery.
Bones
TV14 • Medical, Drama • TV Series (2005)
Inspired by the real-life forensic anthropologist and best-selling novelist Kathy Reichs, BONES is a darkly amusing investigative drama centered on Dr. Temperance Brennan, a forensic anthropologist who writes novels on the side.
True Blood
TVMA • Drama, Mystery • TV Series (2008)
HBO hit drama series about a perky telepathic waitress (Anna Paquin) in a near-future in which vampires live among us.
Dora and the Lost City of Gold
PG • Comedy, Latino • Movie (2019)
Having spent most of her life exploring the jungle, nothing could prepare Dora for her most dangerous adventure yet -- high school. Accompanied by a ragtag group of teens and Boots the monkey, Dora embarks on a quest to save her parents while trying to solve the seemingly impossible mystery behind a lost Incan civilization.
The Intruder
PG-13 • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2019)
A young married couple buy a beautiful house on several acres of land, only to find that the man they bought it from refuses to let go of the property.
Pokémon Detective Pikachu
PG • Action, Comedy • Movie (2019)
When ace detective Harry Goodman goes missing, his son embarks on a journey with Detective Pikachu to find him.
Holmes & Watson
PG-13 • Comedy, Mystery • Movie (2018)
A funny take on Arthur Conan Doyle's classic mysteries starring Will Ferrell as Sherlock Holmes and John C. Reilly as Doctor Watson.
Witches in the Woods
TVMA • Drama, Mystery • Movie (2019)
A group of friends turn on each other while stranded in the mountains.
CSI: Crime Scene Investigation
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2000)
"CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" is a fast-paced drama about a team of forensic investigators trained to solve crimes by examining the evidence. They are on the case 24/7, scouring the scene, collecting the irrefutable evidence and finding the missing pieces that will solve the mystery.
Lost
TV14 • Adventure, Drama • TV Series (2004)
ABC's LOST explores the destiny of the passengers of Oceanic Flight 815 who crashed on an island. The survivors not only have to rely on each other, but also cope with the secrets the mysterious island holds. Some become friends, others enemies and some stories remain to be told. There's much more than meets the eye, as it becomes apparent that everyone is somehow connected and that everyone has a purpose.
Big Little Lies
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2017)
Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman and Shailene Woodley star in this series about three mothers whose lives unravel to the point of murder.
American Gods
TVMA • Drama, Fantasy • TV Series (2017)
Shadow Moon is released from prison early following the death of his wife; mysterious con artist Mr. Wednesday recruits Shadow to be his bodyguard.
Prison Break
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2005)
Convinced that his wayward brother Lincoln Burrows (Dominic Purcell) was wrongly convicted of the sensational murder of the Vice President's brother, which landed him on Fox River State Penitentiary's death row, a desperate Michael Scofield (Wentworth Miller) attempted a daring bank robbery in order to get himself incarcerated in Fox River with Lincoln. Michael, an engineer with access to the prison's structural design, then masterminded an elaborate plan to free Lincoln by pulling off the ultimate Prison Break.
I'll Be Gone In The Dark
TVMA • Documentaries, Mystery • TV Series (2019)
Documentary series based on Michelle McNamara’s account of the 1970s and 1980s serial killer dubbed "The Golden State Killer."
Awoken
Mystery, Thriller • Movie (2019)
A young medical student tries to cure her brother of a terminal sleeping illness.
Boo!
TVMA • Drama, Mystery • Movie (2018)
What is dismissed as a harmless Halloween prank results in a fercious curse that ruins the lives of one suburban family.
Blindspot
TV14 • Action, Drama • TV Series (2015)
A vast international plot explodes when a beautiful Jane Doe is discovered naked in Times Square, completely covered in mysterious, intricate tattoos with no memory of who she is or how she got there. But there's one tattoo that is impossible to miss: the name of FBI agent Kurt Weller, emblazoned across her back. "Jane," Agent Weller and the rest of the FBI quickly realize that each mark on her body is a crime to solve, leading them closer to the truth about her identity and the mysteries to be revealed. From Executive Producer Greg Berlanti ("The Mysteries of Laura," "The Flash," "Arrow").
CSI: Miami
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2002)
Inspired by the top-rated series "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," "CSI: Miami" is a drama that follows a South Florida team of forensic investigators who use both cutting-edge scientific methods and old-fashioned police work to solve crimes. Horatio Caine, a former homicide detective, heads a group of investigators who work crimes amid the steamy tropical surroundings and cultural crossroads of Miami. His team includes Calleigh Duquesne, a bilingual Southern beauty with a specialty in ballistics; Eric Delko, an underwater recovery expert who knows all the twists and turns of the Florida waterways, and Ryan Wolfe, a former patrol officer who specializes in blood and trace evidence. Rounding out the team is Natalia Boa Vista, the enigmatic DNA specialist and helping Horatio with cases is Det. Frank Tripp, a tough yet thorough police officer. The newest addition to the team is crime scene photographer Walter Simmons who uses his analytical skills to help Horatio in solving criminal puzzles. Together, these investigators collect and analyze the evidence to solve the crimes and to avenge those who cannot speak for themselves - the victims.
The House With a Clock in Its Walls
PG • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2018)
A boy and his magical uncle try to locate a clock with unfathomable power.
The Postcard Killings
Drama, Mystery • Movie (2020)
In The Postcard Killings, based on the James Patterson and Liza Marklund #1 New York Times bestselling novel, NY Detective Jacob Kanon’s (Jeffery Dean Morgan) world is destroyed when his daughter and son-in-law are brutally murdered in London.
Motherless Brooklyn
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2019)
A private detective with Tourette syndrome uncovers political corruption while trying to solve the murder of his mentor in 1950s New York.
Ghost Whisperer
TVPG • Family, Drama • TV Series (2005)
A young woman communicates with restless spirits of the dead to help them resolve the conflicts that are preventing them from passing over.
Disappeared
TVPG • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2012)
Disappeared is a gripping series that focuses on missing person cases. Each story traces the time immediately before the individual vanished for clues about the disappearance. Often hidden beneath seemingly everyday behavior and actions are hints about what may have driven someone to voluntarily vanish or evidence of foul play.
True Detective
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2014)
From HBO comes this searing crime drama series that follows troubled cops and the intense investigations that drive them to the edge.
The Bay
R • Horror, Drama • Movie (2012)
In this terrifying eco-horror tale, a mysterious parasitic outbreak wreaks havoc on a small seaside town.
Revenge
TV14 • Drama, Mystery • TV Series (2011)
Emily Thorne (Emily Van Camp) is new to the Hamptons. She's met some of her wealthy neighbors, has made a few new friends and seemingly blends into the town. But something is a little odd about a young girl living in a wealthy town all on her own, and the truth is that Emily isn't exactly new to the neighborhood. In fact, this was once her old neighborhood, until something bad happened that ruined her family and their reputation. Now Emily is back, and she's returned to right some of those wrongs in the best way she knows how – with a vengeance.
Looking Glass
R • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (2018)
A couple buy a desert motel where they find that strange, mysterious events occur.
The Girl in the Spider's Web
R • Drama, Mystery • Movie (2018)
Fired from the National Security Agency, Frans Balder recruits hacker Lisbeth Salander to steal FireWall, a computer program that can access codes for nuclear weapons worldwide. The download soon draws attention from an NSA agent who traces the activity to Stockholm. Further problems arise when Russian thugs take Lisbeth's laptop and kidnap a math whiz who can make FireWall work. Now, Lisbeth and an unlikely ally must race against time to save the boy and recover the codes to avert disaster.
Da Vinci's Demons
TVMA • Action, Drama • TV Series (2013)
Eventually he becomes the most famous artist of all time -- a mythic figure in history -- but the path that forged Leonardo da Vinci's gift of superhuman genius is fraught with conflict as he searches for the truth and seeks to expose those who suppress it. He yearns for knowledge and his true calling, but the 25-year-old da Vinci is haunted by the absence of his mother and the disdain of his father; and as the ultimate free thinker in Renaissance Florence, he struggles to live within the confines of his own reality and time. A visionary -- both ostracized and celebrated for his ideas -- da Vinci begins not only to see the future, but to invent it.
Prometheus
TVMA • Adventure, Mystery • Movie (2012)
A team of explorers believe they have discovered a clue to the origins of mankind on Earth, leading them on a journey to the darkest corners of the universe.
A Simple Favor
R • Comedy, Mystery • Movie (2018)
"A Simple Favor," directed by Paul Feig, centers around Stephanie (Anna Kendrick), a mommy vlogger who seeks to uncover the truth behind her best friend Emily's (Blake Lively) disappearance.
Psychic Kids
TVPG • Reality, Drama • TV Series (2019)
Ten years ago, "Psychic Kids" chronicled the journeys of children who were learning to control their extraordinary abilities – and it changed their lives
Scream Queens
TV14 • Comedy, Mystery • TV Series (2015)
SCREAM QUEENS is a new genre-bending comedy-horror anthology series. The series, produced by 20th Century Fox Television, is from Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Ian Brennan and Dante Di Loreto, the executive producers of GLEE and “American Horror Story.” The first installment in the new anthology series revolves around a college campus which is rocked by a series of murders.
The Clovehitch Killer
Mystery, Thriller • Movie (2018)
A picture-perfect family is shattered when the work of a serial killer hits too close to home. Dylan McDermott stars in this chilling portrait of all-American evil.
The Burbs
PG • Comedy, Mystery • Movie (1989)
A comic tale about a week in the life of a thirtyish suburban father who chooses to spend his vacation at his home in the suburbs among neighbors from Hell!
Dark Places
R • Drama, Mystery • Movie (2015)
A woman must relive the brutal killing of her family as a child .
The Happytime Murders
R • Comedy, Mystery • Movie (2018)
A human and a puppet detective join forces to solve a series of murders.
The Nice Guys
R • Action, Comedy • Movie (2016)
Russell Crowe and Ryan Gosling team up as detectives on the case of a missing girl in the seedy world of 1977 L.A.
The Captive
R • Drama, Mystery • Movie (2014)
After a man's daughter vanishes mysteriously, his life falls apart.
Numb3rs
TV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2005)
Rob Morrow ("Northern Exposure"), David Krumholtz ("Ray"), Judd Hirsch (“Taxi”) and Peter MacNicol (“Ally McBeal”) star in the drama series, NUMB3RS. Inspired by actual events, the drama follows an FBI agent who recruits his mathematical genius brother to help the Bureau solve a wide range of challenging crimes in Los Angeles.
Goodnight Mommy
R • Drama, Mystery • Movie (2014)
In this terrifying thriller, twin boys play a dangerous game of make-believe that blurs the line between nightmare and reality as they start to doubt whether their mother, recovering from cosmetic surgery, is really who she says she is.
Murdoch Mysteries
TV14 • Drama, Mystery • TV Series (2008)
Set in early 20th century Toronto, Murdoch Mysteries explores the intriguing world of William Murdoch, a detective who pioneers innovative forensic techniques to solve some of the city’s most gruesome crimes.
BuzzFeed Unsolved: True Crime
TV14 • Crime, Mystery • TV Series (2017)
Conspiracy theory enthusiast Ryan deep-dives into mysteries surrounding notorious unsolved crimes, in order to convince his dubious friend Shane that, sometimes, the evidence isn’t always as it seems.
Dexter
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2006)
He's smart. He's lovable. He's Dexter Morgan, America's favorite serial killer, who spends his days solving crimes and nights committing them. Golden Globe winner Michael C. Hall stars in the hit Showtime Original Series.
Prisoners
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2013)
The abduction of two children prompts father Hugh Jackman to take matters into his own hands in this harrowing thriller.
Sleepy Hollow
TV14 • Drama, Adventure • TV Series (2013)
In this modern-day twist on Washington Irving's classic, ICHABOD CRANE is resurrected and pulled two and a half centuries through time to find that the world is on the brink of destruction, forcing him to team up with a contemporary police officer to unravel a mystery that dates back to the founding fathers.
Unusual Suspects
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2010)
Just when you thought you knew who did it, a tip comes in that changes the direction of the case and shifts suspicions. Find out who really did it on Unusual Suspects.
Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
Enhanced Cloud DVR
Unlimited Screens
HBO®
SHOWTIME®
CINEMAX®
STARZ®
Entertainment Add-on
Español Add-on
Español Add-on
$4.99/month
Enjoy a collection of popular favorites in Spanish – CNN en Español, Discovery en Español, Discovery Familia, ESPN Deportes, History Channel en Español, and Universo.
Entertainment Add-on
$7.99/month
Stay current with additional news, entertainment, and lifestyle programming from American Heroes Channel, CNBC World, Cooking Channel, Destination America, Discovery Family, Discovery Life, DIY Network, FYI, LMN, and Science.
Due to streaming rights, a few shows with an ad break before and after. Which shows?