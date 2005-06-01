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Family

TV for You
Dancing with the StarsDancing with the Stars
“Dancing with the Stars” is the hit series hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough in which celebrities are paired with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.
TVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2005)
Gilmore GirlsGilmore Girls
Welcome to Stars Hollow, Connecticut, a charming, small and slightly off-center town known for green lawns, clapboard houses - and enough quirky characters to fill every hayride, parade and picnic for miles. It's here that we meet headstrong 32-year-old Lorelai Gilmore, who carves out a comfortable, warm, caffeine-filled life for herself and her equally willful teenage daughter, Rory. But when Rory's attention turns from dreams of private school and Harvard to thoughts of boys and adolescent self-reliance, single mom Lorelai begins noticing more of her own rebellious youth, only 16 years ago, in Rory.
TV14 • Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2000)
Modern FamilyModern Family
Today's American families come in all shapes and sizes. The cookie cutter mold of man + wife + 2.5 kids is a thing of the past, as it becomes quickly apparent in the bird's eye view of ABC's half-hour comedy, which takes an honest and often hilarious look at the composition and complexity of modern family life.
TV14 • Family, Sitcom • TV Series (2009)
Steven UniverseSteven Universe
Steven Universe is about the misadventures of a boy named Steven, the ultimate "little brother" to a team of magical guardians of humanity—the Crystal Gems. Steven may not be as powerful as the Crystal Gems. Or as savvy. But that doesn't stop him from joining Garnet, Amethyst and Pearl on their magical adventures and somehow finding a way to save the day!
TVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2014)
Malcolm in the MiddleMalcolm in the Middle
The Cleavers they ain't. Mom is a screaming control freak, Dad is a goofy human hairball, oldest son Francis escaped the family at a young age, Reese is just criminal, Dewey is a space cadet and young Jamie is the scapegoat. The middle kid, Malcolm (who delivers the narrative for the capers of this whacked-out clan) is a brainiac who doesn't want to be burdened by his genius.
TVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2000)
Regular ShowRegular Show
Mordecai – a sarcastic blue jay, and Rigby – a somewhat responsible raccoon, are best friends. They even work together at a park owned by Pops, a big lollipop-headed guy. Which seems normal enough. They’ve got a cranky gumball machine for a boss and they work alongside a Zen-like yeti named Skips. Yep. Everything is as regular as can be.
TVPG • Family, Teen • TV Series (2010)
The Golden GirlsThe Golden Girls
The Golden Girls is the story of four older women who share a house in Miami Beach, Florida. Bea Arthur plays Dorothy, a divorced school teacher, with a sardonic wit. Rue McClanahan plays Blanche, a man-hunting Southern Belle. Betty White plays Rose, a very sweet woman who is somewhat spacey. Rounding out the trio is Estelle Getty, playing Dorothy's outspoken mother, Sophia.
TVPG • Family, Classics • TV Series (1985)
Adventure TimeAdventure Time
It's one crazy adventure after another for human boy, Finn, and his best friend, Jake, a 28-year old dog with magical powers. They're out to have the most fun possible and they sure do find it exploring the Land of Ooo! Whether it's saving Princess Bubblegum, battling zombie candy, taunting the Ice King or rocking out with Marceline the Vampire Queen, with Finn and Jake it's always ADVENTURE TIME!
TVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2010)
The Amazing World of GumballThe Amazing World of Gumball
The Amazing World of Gumball revolves around the life of Gumball Watterson, a 12-year-old cat who attends middle school in the fictional city of Elmore. Accompanied by his adoptive goldfish brother and best friend Darwin, he frequently finds himself involved in various shenanigans around the city, during which he interacts with his other family members, sister Anais and parents Nicole and Richard, and an extended supporting cast of characters. With relatable themes and a unique cast of characters, The Amazing World of Gumball exemplifies the funny, amazing, sweet and optimistic side of kids’ everyday life. Injected with a good deal of humor and unpredictable nonsense, Gumball’s world reflects the modern family and everyday issues that kids understand.
TVY7 • Family, Cartoons • TV Series (2011)
M*A*S*HM*A*S*H
A fast-paced and fun-filled series relating the antics of a mobile army surgical hospital crew during the Korean war. They are basically dedicated surgeons who turn to humor as relief from the front-line operating room.
TVPG • Adventure, Family • TV Series (1972)
RebaReba
Country superstar Reba McEntire made her first foray into series television on REBA, an edgy comedy that takes aim at the all-American family with a spirited look at suburban dysfunction. The family members of REBA certainly aren't candidates for a Rockwell portrait, but they muddle through their domestic lives the only way they know how - with brutal honesty and bare-knuckled poise. REBA will make you laugh as it wins your heart. REBA was created by Allison M. Gibson (Home Improvement, Boy Meets World). Kevin Abbott (Roseanne) serves as executive producer with Mindy Schultheis (Titus), Michael Hanel (Titus) and Matt Berry (Roseanne) and Don Beck. Chris Case, Pat Bullard, Reba McEntire, Patti Carr & Lara Runnels serve as co-executive producers for Twentieth Century Fox Television and Acme Productions. REBA is produced by Twentieth Century Fox Television and is distributed by Twentieth Century Fox Television Distribution.
TVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2001)
MasterChefMasterChef
A culinary competition series that searches for the best home cooks in America, and through a series of exciting elimination rounds, will turn one of them into a culinary master.
TV14 • Family, Reality • TV Series (2010)
Last Man StandingLast Man Standing
Mike Baxter is a happily married father of three daughters who finds himself the odd man out as he tries to maintain his manliness in a home surrounded by women. Mike tries to escape all the female drama at home in the warm, manly embrace of his job at the Outdoor Man store, a sporting goods emporium where he is marketing director. He also revels in his Outdoor Man vlog, which he uses as a pulpit for his opinions -- which often have nothing to do with the store's merchandise. When he's supposed to be selling mountain bikes or kayaks, he somehow ends up spouting off about the environment, health care, international politics or any other topic occupying his mind.
TVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2011)
Totally '90s HouseTotally '90s House
It's a nostalgia-fueled renovation competition as two teams of beloved '90s television icons tour America in search of a gloriously time-capsuled house to renovate. And once the teams have each selected their '90s house, they'll go head-to-head to find out who's the best at bringing these retro homes into the 21st century.
TVPG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2026)
Scariest House in AmericaScariest House in America
Comedian Retta travels across the country to courageously tour homes full of haunts, frights and scares. After crowning the most terrifying house of them all, designer Alison Victoria surprises the homeowners with a scary-good $150,000 renovation!
TV14 • Family, Home & Garden • TV Series (2024)
Botched HomesBotched Homes
From shoddy workmanship to DIY fails, general contractor and master craftsman Charlie Kawas rights the wrongs in South Florida's most botched renovations. With the help of expert designer, Courtney Ibars, and his five-star crew, Charlie turns unfixable disasters into dream homes.
TVPG • Family, Home & Garden • TV Series (2026)
SurvivorSurvivor
Sixteen castaways sign up to be marooned on a tropical island in the ultimate battle for survival -- and a $1 million prize.
TVPG • Family, Adventure • TV Series (2000)
Bobby Flay's The LineBobby Flay's The Line
Culinary icon Bobby Flay and his home team of celebrity chefs reveal the high-pressure reality of what it takes to work the line and execute a real restaurant service as they face off against a visiting line from an elite restaurant. The dueling lines deliver dishes to a dining room filled with guests who eat and rate each plate. As the ratings roll in, the lines can choose to pivot on the fly to increase their scores. The home team's reputation is at stake. If they win, they'll secure their title as the best chefs in the biz. But, if the visiting team prevails, they'll walk away with $25,000.
TVPG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2026)
Movies for You
RatatouilleG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2007)
Willy Wonka and the Chocolate FactoryTVPG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (1971)
BatmanPG-13 • Family, Drama • Movie (1989)
Spider-ManPG-13 • Family, Adventure • Movie (2002)
The Princess BridePG • Adventure, Family • Movie (1987)
Spider-Man 3PG-13 • Family, Adventure • Movie (2007)
HolesPG • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2003)
Ice Age: The MeltdownPG • Family, Adventure • Movie (2006)
WickedPG • Musicals, Fantasy • Movie (2024)
Nanny McPhee ReturnsPG • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (2010)
Ice Age: Dawn of the DinosaursPG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2009)
Gnomeo & JulietG • Adventure, Family • Movie (2011)
The BoxtrollsPG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2014)
PanPG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2015)
HopPG • Holiday, Comedy • Movie (2011)
Dr. Seuss' Horton Hears a Who!G • Kids, Adventure • Movie (2008)
The Secret Life of PetsPG • Kids, Comedy • Movie (2016)
Charlie and the Chocolate FactoryTVPG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (2005)
HalloweentownTVPG • Kids, Drama • Movie (1998)
Popular
Dancing with the StarsTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2005)
Charlie and the Chocolate FactoryTVPG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (2005)
Modern FamilyTV14 • Family, Sitcom • TV Series (2009)
Gilmore GirlsTV14 • Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2000)
Willy Wonka and the Chocolate FactoryTVPG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (1971)
MasterChefTV14 • Family, Reality • TV Series (2010)
PanPG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2015)
The Golden GirlsTVPG • Family, Classics • TV Series (1985)
HopPG • Holiday, Comedy • Movie (2011)
Nanny McPhee ReturnsPG • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (2010)
BatmanPG-13 • Family, Drama • Movie (1989)
Scariest House in AmericaTV14 • Family, Home & Garden • TV Series (2024)
Totally '90s HouseTVPG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2026)
Bobby Flay's The LineTVPG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2026)
M*A*S*HTVPG • Adventure, Family • TV Series (1972)
The Amazing World of GumballTVY7 • Family, Cartoons • TV Series (2011)
Adventure TimeTVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2010)
WickedPG • Musicals, Fantasy • Movie (2024)
Regular ShowTVPG • Family, Teen • TV Series (2010)
Malcolm in the MiddleTVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2000)
RebaTVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2001)
SurvivorTVPG • Family, Adventure • TV Series (2000)
Last Man StandingTVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2011)
Steven UniverseTVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2014)
RatatouilleG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2007)
HalloweentownTVPG • Kids, Drama • Movie (1998)
Botched HomesTVPG • Family, Home & Garden • TV Series (2026)
Roast My RentalTVPG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2026)
Teen Titans Go!TVPG • Super Heroes, Adventure • TV Series (2013)
Celebrity Family FeudTVPG • Family, Game Shows • TV Series (2008)
SmallvilleTV14 • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2001)
Food ParadiseTVPG • Family, Travel • TV Series (2008)
My Name Is EarlTV14 • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2005)
Full HouseTVG • Family, Sitcom • TV Series (1987)
ChoppedTVG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2009)
Once Upon a TimeTVPG • Fantasy, Family • TV Series (2011)
Dance MomsTVPG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2010)
The GoldbergsTVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2013)
Beat ShazamTVPG • Family, Music • TV Series (2017)
Ice Age: Dawn of the DinosaursPG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2009)
Everybody Hates ChrisTVPG • Family, Black Stories • TV Series (2005)
Dr. Seuss' Horton Hears a Who!G • Kids, Adventure • Movie (2008)
America's Funniest Home VideosTVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (1990)
Say Yes to the DressTVPG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2014)
House HuntersTVG • Family, Reality • TV Series (1999)
Gnomeo & JulietG • Adventure, Family • Movie (2011)
Ghost AdventuresTVPG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2010)
American HousewifeTVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2016)
Diners, Drive-Ins and DivesTVG • Family, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2006)
The Secret Life of PetsPG • Kids, Comedy • Movie (2016)
Home ImprovementTVPG • Family, Sitcom • TV Series (1991)
Family MattersTVG • Family, Black Stories • TV Series (1989)
MasterChef JuniorTVPG • Family, Teen • TV Series (2013)
My Wife and KidsTVPG • Black Stories, Family • TV Series (2001)
A Very Haunted RenovationTVPG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2026)
The BoxtrollsPG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2014)
Ice Age: The MeltdownPG • Family, Adventure • Movie (2006)
Sabrina: The Teenage WitchTVG • Fantasy, Family • TV Series (1996)
Guy's Grocery GamesTVPG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2013)
Fresh off the BoatTV14 • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2015)
Bewitched (1964)TVG • Family, Classics • TV Series (1964)
HeartlandTVPG • International, Family • TV Series (2007)
HolesPG • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2003)
Kitchen UndercoverTVPG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2026)
Beat Bobby FlayTVG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2017)
Switched at BirthTV14 • Family, Teen • TV Series (2011)
Spider-ManPG-13 • Family, Adventure • Movie (2002)
How It's MadeTVG • Family, Documentaries • TV Series (2001)
The Princess BridePG • Adventure, Family • Movie (1987)
Spider-Man 3PG-13 • Family, Adventure • Movie (2007)
Newly Added Movies
Butterfly TaleG • Kids, Comedy • Movie (2023)
Madagascar: a Little Wild - Holiday Goose ChaseG • Family, Animation • Movie (2021)
Sonic the HedgehogPG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2020)
Madagascar: A Little Wild - A Fang-Tastic HalloweenTVG • Family, Cartoons • Movie (2020)
A-Z
1000% Me: Growing Up MixedTVG • Family, Documentaries • Movie (2023)
A.R.C.H.I.E. 2: Mission ImpawsiblePG • Action, Kids • Movie (2018)
The Addams FamilyPG-13 • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (1991)
Addams Family ValuesTVPG • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (1993)
Adventure TimeTVPG • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2010)
Adventure Time: Side QuestsTVPG • Family, Kids • TV Series (2026)
All Dogs Go to HeavenG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (1989)
The Amazing RaceTVPG • Travel, Family • TV Series (2001)
The Amazing World of GumballTVY7 • Family, Cartoons • TV Series (2011)
America's Funniest Home VideosTVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (1990)
American HousewifeTVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2016)
The Animated Adventures of Tom SawyerTVG • Kids, Adventure • Movie (1998)
Arlo: The Burping PigG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2016)
Au Revoir Les EnfantsPG • Drama, Family • Movie (1987)
Bark RangerPG • Adventure, Kids • Movie (2015)
BatmanPG-13 • Family, Drama • Movie (1989)
Be My Guest with Ina GartenTVG • Family, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2022)
Beachfront Bargain HuntTVG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2013)
Beat Bobby FlayTVG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2017)
Beat ShazamTVPG • Family, Music • TV Series (2017)
The Bernie Mac ShowTVPG • Black Stories, Family • TV Series (2001)
Bernie the DolphinG • Family, Drama • Movie (2018)
The Best Thing I Ever AteTVPG • Family, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2009)
Bewitched (1964)TVG • Family, Classics • TV Series (1964)
Big Family, Big CityTVPG • Family, Documentaries • Movie (2025)
The Biggest Little FarmPG • Family, Documentaries • Movie (2018)
Bizarre Foods With Andrew ZimmernTVPG • Travel, Family • TV Series (2006)
Black-ishTVPG • Black Stories, Family • TV Series (2014)
Blippi and the Holiday Snow GlobeTVY • Family, Kids • Movie (2021)
Bob Ross - The Joy of PaintingTVG • Family, Classics • TV Series (1983)
Bobby Flay's The LineTVPG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2026)
Boonie Bears: Back to EarthTVG • Kids, Comedy • Movie (2023)
Botched HomesTVPG • Family, Home & Garden • TV Series (2026)
The BoxtrollsPG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2014)
BunheadsTV14 • Family, Drama • TV Series (2012)
BUNK'DTVG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2015)
Cake BossTVPG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2009)
Cake Boss: Next Great BakerTVG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2010)
Cake WarsTVG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2015)
Candified: Home for the HolidaysTVPG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2021)
Caribbean LifeTVG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2014)
Celebrity Family FeudTVPG • Family, Game Shows • TV Series (2008)
Charlie and the Chocolate FactoryTVPG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (2005)
Cheaper by the DozenPG • Comedy, Family • Movie (2003)
Cheaper by the Dozen 2PG • Comedy, Family • Movie (2005)
The Cheetah GirlsTVG • Kids, Drama • Movie (2003)
The Cheetah Girls 2TVG • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2006)
Chestnut: Hero of Central ParkG • Family, Drama • Movie (2004)
ChoppedTVG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2009)
Chopped JuniorTVG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2015)
Christmas BelleTVPG • Family, Drama • Movie (2013)
Christmas with the KranksPG • Family, Holiday • Movie (2004)
The CircusG • Family, Comedy • Movie (1928)
Classical BabyTVY • Family, Kids • TV Series (2005)
Cowgirls n' AngelsPG • Sports, Family • Movie (2012)
Cowgirls n' Angels: Dakota's SummerPG • Drama, Kids • Movie (2014)
Craig Before the CreekTVY7 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2023)
CrashersTVPG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2026)
The Croods: Family TreeTVY7 • Family, Adventure • TV Series (2021)
Cupcake WarsTVG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2010)
Cutthroat KitchenTVG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2013)
Daddy's HomePG-13 • Comedy, Family • Movie (2016)
Dance MomsTVPG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2010)
Dancing with the StarsTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2005)
Dangie Bros Extreme EssentialsTVG • Family, Kids • TV Series (2023)
The DaytrippersR • Comedy, Family • Movie (1996)
DescendantsTVG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (2015)
Descendants 2TVG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2017)
Descendants 3TVG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (2019)
Descendants: The Rise of RedTVG • Fantasy, Family • Movie (2024)

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