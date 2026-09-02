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Cooking & Food TV

New on Hulu
Bobby Flay's The LineBobby Flay's The Line
Culinary icon Bobby Flay and his home team of celebrity chefs reveal the high-pressure reality of what it takes to work the line and execute a real restaurant service as they face off against a visiting line from an elite restaurant. The dueling lines deliver dishes to a dining room filled with guests who eat and rate each plate. As the ratings roll in, the lines can choose to pivot on the fly to increase their scores. The home team's reputation is at stake. If they win, they'll secure their title as the best chefs in the biz. But, if the visiting team prevails, they'll walk away with $25,000.
TVPG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2026)
Big Burger BattleBig Burger Battle
Andrew Phung hosts a sizzling food competition where the humble hamburger gets a mouthwatering makeover. Each episode, burger-obsessed chefs fire up the grill and unleash their creativity in three high-stakes challenges. In the Fast Food challenge, the chefs transform a mystery ingredient into a crave-worthy, burger-adjacent dish. Then, in the Burger Bucks challenge, a juicy $5,000 prize is up for grabs as the chefs craft an outside-the-box burger featuring a star ingredient that pushes culinary boundaries. Finally, in the Big Burger Elimination challenge, the chefs create a stunning gourmet burger with a delectable side, knowing that one competitor will be sent home by judges Chef Connie DeSousa and burger expert George Motz. In the end, one champion will rise -- grilling, smashing, and frying their way to victory to claim a $25,000 cash prize, an all-inclusive tropical vacation for two, and the coveted title of Big Burger Battle Champion!
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2025)
Halloween Baking ChampionshipHalloween Baking Championship
Comedian John Henson welcomes eight talented bakers into the Halloween Baking Kitchen to face downright spooky challenges and scarily accurate critiques from outrageously costumed judges Carla Hall, Lorraine Pascale and Zac Young. One baker will rise to claim the title of Halloween Baking Champion and a $25,000 prize.
TVPG • Competition, Reality • TV Series (2015)
Chopped JuniorChopped Junior
Little chefs compete to make unforgettable meals from mystery ingredients.
TVG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2015)
ChoppedChopped
Passion and expertise rule the kitchen on the fast-paced new series, Chopped. Hosted by Ted Allen (Food Detectives), the series challenges four up-and-coming chefs to turn a selection of everyday ingredients into an extraordinary three-course meal. After each course, a contestant gets "chopped" until the last man or woman left standing claims victory.
TVG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2009)
Popular
Hell's KitchenTV14 • Cooking & Food, Reality • TV Series (2005)
MasterChefTV14 • Family, Reality • TV Series (2010)
Kitchen NightmaresTV14 • Reality, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2023)
Bobby Flay's The LineTVPG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2026)
Halloween Baking ChampionshipTVPG • Competition, Reality • TV Series (2015)
Halloween WarsTVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2011)
Food ParadiseTVPG • Family, Travel • TV Series (2008)
ChoppedTVG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2009)
Halloween Cookie ChallengeTVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2022)
Next Level ChefTV14 • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2022)
Diners, Drive-Ins and DivesTVG • Family, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2006)
MasterChef JuniorTVPG • Family, Teen • TV Series (2013)
Guy's Grocery GamesTVPG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2013)
Gordon Ramsay's Secret ServiceTV14 • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2025)
Bobby's Triple ThreatTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2022)
Kitchen Nightmares (2007)TV14 • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2007)
The Pioneer WomanTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2011)
Beat Bobby FlayTVG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2017)
The KitchenTVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2014)
Haunted Gingerbread ShowdownTVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2018)
Anthony Bourdain: Parts UnknownTVPG • Travel, Documentaries • TV Series (2013)
PitmastersTVPG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2026)
Be My Guest with Ina GartenTVG • Family, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2022)
Cutthroat KitchenTVG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2013)
Worst Cooks in AmericaTVPG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2010)
Tucci in ItalyTV14 • Documentaries, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2025)
The Great Food Truck RaceTVPG • Family, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2010)
Anthony Bourdain: No ReservationsTVPG • Travel, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2005)
Outrageous PumpkinsTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2019)
Stanley Tucci: Searching for ItalyTVMA • Travel, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2021)
Spring Baking ChampionshipTVG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2015)
Tournament of ChampionsTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2020)
Crime Scene KitchenTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2021)
100 CooksTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2026)
Food Network's Top 10TVPG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2026)
Kids Baking ChampionshipTVG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2015)
Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and BackTV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2018)
BBQ USATVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2022)
Magnolia Table with Joanna GainesTVG • Lifestyle, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2021)
24 in 24: Last Chef StandingTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2024)
Harry Potter: Wizards of BakingTV14 • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2024)
The Mountain KitchenTVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2023)
Wildcard KitchenTV14 • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2024)
Flavortown Food FightTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2026)
Gordon Ramsay's Food StarsTV14 • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2023)
Summer Baking ChampionshipTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2023)
Chopped CastawaysTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2026)
Super Mega CakesTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2025)
Kitchen ChaosTVPG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2026)
Girl Meets FarmTVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2018)
Carnival EatsTVG • Travel, Reality • TV Series (2017)
Holiday Baking ChampionshipTVG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2014)
Valerie's Home CookingTVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2015)
The Best Thing I Ever AteTVPG • Family, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2009)
Eva Longoria: Searching For FranceTV14 • Documentaries, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2026)
F*ck, That's DeliciousTV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2016)
The Lost KitchenTVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2021)
Alex vs AmericaTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2021)
Supermarket StakeoutTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2019)
Magnolia Table: At The FarmTVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2025)
The Food That Built AmericaTVPG • Documentaries, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2019)
Holiday WarsTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2019)
Trisha's Southern KitchenTVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2012)
Family DinnerTVPG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2021)
Guy's Ranch KitchenTVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2017)
UnwrappedTVG • Documentaries, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2005)
The Ultimate Baking ChampionshipTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2026)
BBQ BrawlTVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2019)
Cake WarsTVG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2015)
Baking Championship: Next GenTVG • Competition, Lifestyle • TV Series (2025)
Frequently Binged Cooking & Food
Diners, Drive-Ins and DivesTVG • Family, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2006)
MasterChef JuniorTVPG • Family, Teen • TV Series (2013)
Guy's Grocery GamesTVPG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2013)
Gordon Ramsay's Secret ServiceTV14 • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2025)
Bobby's Triple ThreatTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2022)
Kitchen Nightmares (2007)TV14 • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2007)
Beat Bobby FlayTVG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2017)
The Pioneer WomanTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2011)
The KitchenTVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2014)
Anthony Bourdain: Parts UnknownTVPG • Travel, Documentaries • TV Series (2013)
Haunted Gingerbread ShowdownTVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2018)
Worst Cooks in AmericaTVPG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2010)
Cutthroat KitchenTVG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2013)
Be My Guest with Ina GartenTVG • Family, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2022)
The Great Food Truck RaceTVPG • Family, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2010)
Anthony Bourdain: No ReservationsTVPG • Travel, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2005)
Stanley Tucci: Searching for ItalyTVMA • Travel, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2021)
Spring Baking ChampionshipTVG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2015)
Outrageous PumpkinsTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2019)
Tournament of ChampionsTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2020)
Crime Scene KitchenTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2021)
100 CooksTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2026)
Food Network's Top 10TVPG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2026)
Kids Baking ChampionshipTVG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2015)
Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and BackTV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2018)
BBQ USATVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2022)
24 in 24: Last Chef StandingTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2024)
Holiday Baking ChampionshipTVG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2014)
Magnolia Table with Joanna GainesTVG • Lifestyle, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2021)
The Mountain KitchenTVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2023)
Wildcard KitchenTV14 • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2024)
Harry Potter: Wizards of BakingTV14 • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2024)
Flavortown Food FightTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2026)
Holiday WarsTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2019)
Summer Baking ChampionshipTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2023)
Chopped CastawaysTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2026)
Gordon Ramsay's Food StarsTV14 • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2023)
Kitchen ChaosTVPG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2026)
Super Mega CakesTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2025)
Carnival EatsTVG • Travel, Reality • TV Series (2017)
Girl Meets FarmTVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2018)
The Best Thing I Ever AteTVPG • Family, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2009)
Valerie's Home CookingTVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2015)
F*ck, That's DeliciousTV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2016)
The Lost KitchenTVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2021)
Alex vs AmericaTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2021)
Magnolia Table: At The FarmTVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2025)
Supermarket StakeoutTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2019)
Symon's Dinners Cooking OutTVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2020)
Family DinnerTVPG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2021)
Guy's Ranch KitchenTVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2017)
Trisha's Southern KitchenTVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2012)
The Ultimate Baking ChampionshipTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2026)
BBQ BrawlTVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2019)
The Great American Baking Show: Holiday EditionTVPG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2016)
Cake WarsTVG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2015)
Baking Championship: Next GenTVG • Competition, Lifestyle • TV Series (2025)
Chopped JuniorTVG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2015)
Burgers, Brew & 'QueTVG • Travel, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2015)
Delicious Miss BrownTVG • Lifestyle, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2019)
Restaurant: ImpossibleTVG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2011)
Bizarre Foods With Andrew ZimmernTVPG • Travel, Family • TV Series (2006)
Cake BossTVPG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2009)
Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives OutTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2025)
Sweet Empire: Winter WarsTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2025)
Man v. FoodTVPG • Travel, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2017)
Mary Makes It EasyTVPG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2022)
Last Bite HotelTVPG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2024)
Maneet's EatsTVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2024)
Simply GiadaTVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2022)
Most Liked Cooking & Food
Next Level BakerTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2025)
Tucci in ItalyTV14 • Documentaries, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2025)
Super Mega CakesTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2025)
Holiday Baking ChampionshipTVG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2014)
Tournament of ChampionsTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2020)
Anthony Bourdain: No ReservationsTVPG • Travel, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2005)
Worst Cooks in AmericaTVPG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2010)
Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives OutTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2025)
The Great Food Truck RaceTVPG • Family, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2010)
The Food That Built AmericaTVPG • Documentaries, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2019)
Crime Scene KitchenTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2021)
Spring Baking ChampionshipTVG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2015)
The Great American Baking Show: Holiday EditionTVPG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2016)
Cutthroat KitchenTVG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2013)
24 in 24: Last Chef StandingTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2024)
BBQ BrawlTVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2019)
Kids Baking ChampionshipTVG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2015)
Harry Potter: Wizards of BakingTV14 • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2024)
The Ultimate Baking ChampionshipTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2026)
100 CooksTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2026)
Gordon Ramsay's Food StarsTV14 • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2023)
Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and BackTV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2018)
Baking Championship: Next GenTVG • Competition, Lifestyle • TV Series (2025)
House of KnivesTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2025)
Alex vs AmericaTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2021)
Wildcard KitchenTV14 • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2024)
Flavortown Food FightTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2026)
Summer Baking ChampionshipTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2023)
Secret ChefTVPG • Reality, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2023)
Supermarket StakeoutTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2019)
Chopped CastawaysTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2026)
Sweet Empire: Winter WarsTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2025)
Bizarre Foods With Andrew ZimmernTVPG • Travel, Family • TV Series (2006)
Chef Grudge MatchTVPG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2025)
PitmastersTVPG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2026)
Gordon Ramsay's Ultimate Cookery CourseTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2012)
Stanley Tucci: Searching for ItalyTVMA • Travel, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2021)
Cake BossTVPG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2009)
F*ck, That's DeliciousTV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2016)
Cookie Cupcake CakeTVPG • Competition, Reality and Game Shows • TV Series (2024)
Christmas Cookie ChallengeTVPG • Lifestyle, Reality • TV Series (2015)
Gingerbread Land: The Biggest Little Holiday CompetitionTVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2025)
Gordon Ramsay's Ultimate Home CookingTVPG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2013)
Restaurant: ImpossibleTVG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2011)
Searching for Soul FoodTVMA • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2023)
Chopped JuniorTVG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2015)
Cake WarsTVG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2015)
Tony Shalhoub Breaking BreadTV14 • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2025)
Guy's All-American Road TripTVPG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2022)
Eva Longoria: Searching For FranceTV14 • Documentaries, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2026)
Buddy's Holiday Recipe RumbleCompetition, Reality • TV Series (2024)
Food Network's Top 10TVPG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2026)
Be My Guest with Ina GartenTVG • Family, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2022)
Good EatsTVG • Family, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (1999)
Magnolia Table: At The FarmTVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2025)
Cake ToppersCompetition, Reality and Game Shows • TV Series (2024)
Outrageous PumpkinsTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2019)
UnwrappedTVG • Documentaries, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2005)
Holiday WarsTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2019)
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted ShowdownGame Shows, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2022)
Taste the Nation with Padma LakshmiTV14 • Travel, Reality • TV Series (2020)
Last Bite HotelTVPG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2024)
Bakers vs. FakersTVG • Competition, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2017)
TrueSouthTravel, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2018)
Magnolia Table with Joanna GainesTVG • Lifestyle, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2021)
Iron Chef AmericaTVG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2005)
Gordon Ramsay's Festive Home CookingTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2014)
Girl Meets FarmTVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2018)
Britain's Best Home CookTVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2018)
Carnival EatsTVG • Travel, Reality • TV Series (2017)
A-Z
100 CooksTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2026)
24 in 24: Last Chef StandingTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2024)
Ace of CakesTVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2008)
Alex vs AmericaTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2021)
All on the TableTVPG • Lifestyle, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2022)
Amy Schumer Learns to Cook (Uncensored)TVMA • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2020)
Anthony Bourdain: No ReservationsTVPG • Travel, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2005)
Anthony Bourdain: Parts UnknownTVPG • Travel, Documentaries • TV Series (2013)
Bake It 'Til You Make ItTVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2022)
Baker's DozenTV14 • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2021)
Bakers vs. FakersTVG • Competition, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2017)
Baking Championship: Next GenTVG • Competition, Lifestyle • TV Series (2025)
Barefoot Contessa: Back to BasicsTVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2008)
Battle of the BrothersTVPG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2021)
BBQ BrawlTVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2019)
BBQ HighTVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2024)
BBQ PitmastersTV14 • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2009)
BBQ USATVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2022)
Be My Guest with Ina GartenTVG • Family, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2022)
Beachside BrawlTVPG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2022)
Beat Bobby FlayTVG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2017)
Best Bite in TownTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2024)
The Best Thing I Ever AteTVPG • Family, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2009)
Big Bad Budget BattleTVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2022)
The Big BrunchTVMA • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2022)
Big Burger BattleTVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2025)
The Big Holiday Food FightTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2021)
Big Restaurant BetTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2022)
Big Sky Kitchen With Eduardo GarciaTVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2022)
Bizarre Foods With Andrew ZimmernTVPG • Travel, Family • TV Series (2006)
Bobby and Giada in ItalyTVG • Travel, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2021)
Bobby Flay's The LineTVPG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2026)
Bobby's Triple ThreatTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2022)
Britain's Best Home CookTVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2018)
Buddy vs. ChristmasTVPG • Lifestyle & Culture, Holiday • TV Series (2020)
Buddy's Holiday Recipe RumbleCompetition, Reality • TV Series (2024)
Burgers, Brew & 'QueTVG • Travel, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2015)
Cake BossTVPG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2009)
Cake Boss: Next Great BakerTVG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2010)
Cake ToppersCompetition, Reality and Game Shows • TV Series (2024)
Cake WarsTVG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2015)
Candified: Home for the HolidaysTVPG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2021)
Carnival EatsTVG • Travel, Reality • TV Series (2017)
Celebrity Best Home CookReality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2021)
Chef Boot CampTVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2021)
Chef Dynasty: House of FangTVPG • Documentaries, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2022)
Chef Grudge MatchTVPG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2025)
ChoppedTVG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2009)
Chopped CastawaysTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2026)
Chopped JuniorTVG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2015)
Chrissy & Dave Dine OutTV14 • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2024)
Christmas Cookie ChallengeTVPG • Lifestyle, Reality • TV Series (2015)
Ciao HouseTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2023)
Cookie Cupcake CakeTVPG • Competition, Reality and Game Shows • TV Series (2024)
Crash Course Cuisine with Hudson YangTVPG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2025)
Crime Scene KitchenTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2021)
Cupcake WarsTVG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2010)
Cutthroat KitchenTVG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2013)
Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives OutTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2025)
Delicious Miss BrownTVG • Lifestyle, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2019)
Diners, Drive-Ins and DivesTVG • Family, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2006)
Donna Hay Coastal CelebrationsTVG • Cooking & Food, Reality • TV Series
Duff: Ace of TasteTVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2022)
Eater's Guide to the WorldTV14 • Travel, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2020)
The Elf on the Shelf: Sweet ShowdownTVG • Holiday, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2023)
Eva Longoria: Searching For FranceTV14 • Documentaries, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2026)
Eva Longoria: Searching For MexicoTV14 • Documentaries, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2023)
Eva Longoria: Searching for SpainTV14 • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2025)
Everyday CookingTVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2022)
F*ck, That's DeliciousTV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2016)

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