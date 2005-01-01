TV14 • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2005)
An unscripted culinary boot camp that features the drama of aspiring restaurateurs competing for world-renowned Chef Gordon Ramsay’s approval and the chance to become America’s next culinary star.
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
TVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Family • TV Series (2006)
Guy Fieri drives coast to coast sampling classic road food.
Chopped
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2000)
Passion and expertise rule the kitchen on the fast-paced new series, Chopped. Hosted by Ted Allen (Food Detectives), the series challenges four up-and-coming chefs to turn a selection of everyday ingredients into an extraordinary three-course meal. After each course, a contestant gets "chopped" until the last man or woman left standing claims victory.
MasterChef
TVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2010)
A culinary competition series that searches for the best home cooks in America, and through a series of exciting elimination rounds, will turn one of them into a culinary master.
Kitchen Nightmares
TV14 • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2007)
An unscripted series in which Gordon Ramsay attempts to turn deserted restaurants into the most sought-after venues in town.
Beat Bobby Flay
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2017)
Bobby Flay is no stranger to culinary competitions, whether he's hosting ("Bobby's Dinner Battle") or competing ("Throwdown With Bobby Flay"). In this program he does both. Each half-hour episode begins with two chefs competing to create a dish using an ingredient chosen by Flay. The winner of that challenge -- as determined by a special guest judge -- goes to the second round, in which he or she does battle against chef Flay. To make things a little more fair, the challenger has an advantage by being able to prepare a signature dish that is unknown to Bobby until the start of the round. Once he learns what the dish is, Flay must immediately come up with his own version. A panel determines the winner of the second round through a blind taste test. Food Network regulars Sunny Anderson, Anne Burrell and Giada De Laurentiis are among the judges appearing on the show.
Guy's Grocery Games
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2013)
Guy Fieri pits four talented chefs against one another in a grocery store cooking competition.
Worst Cooks in America
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2010)
Chefs Anne Burrel and Beau MacMillan coach twelve of the worst cooks in America to transform them into gourmands.
Cutthroat Kitchen
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2013)
Chefs get $25,000 and chances to spend that money on helping themselves or sabotaging competitors.
The Kitchen
TVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2014)
Looking for recipes and meal tips from an all-star lineup of Food Network hosts? Then "The Kitchen" is for you. The hourlong show, featuring hosts Sunny Anderson, Katie Lee, Jeff Mauro, Marcela Valladolid and Geoffrey Zakarian, shares simple dinner recipes and family meal tips, plays trivia games, and answers viewer questions in addition to just shooting the breeze about all things food. With a roster that includes a "Food Network Star" winner who specializes in making sandwiches, an Iron Chef, and a Tijuana native who is known for her Mexican cuisine, there's sure to be something of interest for all home cooks in Food Network's "Kitchen."
MasterChef Junior
TVPG • Reality, Family • TV Series (2013)
Kids between the ages of 8 and 13 compete in a series of challenges and cook-offs.
Top Chef
TV14 • Reality, Family • TV Series (2006)
Top Chef offers a fascinating window into the competitive, pressure-filled environment of world class cookery and the restaurant business at the highest level. The series features seventeen aspiring chefs who compete for their shot at culinary stardom and the chance to earn the prestigious title of "Top Chef."
Cake Wars
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2015)
Expert bakers go toe-to-toe to see whose cake creations will earn them the grand prize.
F*ck, That's Delicious
TV14 • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2016)
Rapper Action Bronson returns to his culinary roots to explore great food in the cities he has performed in while touring.
Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2018)
In today's world, everyone can be an amateur food critic on social media, and restaurants often find themselves one bad Yelp review away from shutting their doors. Ramsay will travel throughout the United States to find restaurants on the knife's edge of losing everything. A timer is set, and Ramsay will work around the clock to put these restaurants back on course. With only 24 hours to turn the restaurant around, he'll make the necessary changes that he sees fit - from re-interviewing the staff to see who makes the cut, to renovating the space and updating the menu with signature dishes and first-class service. Additionally, to help him with the task at hand, Ramsay will unveil his secret weapon - Hell on Wheels - a 70-foot-long semi-truck that unfolds into a state-of-the-art, completely self-sustaining mobile kitchen, where he'll re-invent the struggling restaurant's menu, and whip the staff into shape. Then, when the time is up, he'll present the launch of a revamped restaurant.
Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations
TVPG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2005)
Anthony Bourdain uncovers the best in culinary cuisine across the world. At each location, Tony dives headfirst into life's colorful and rich pageant, bringing his intellectual curiosity, empathy, wit and boundless appetite.
Kids Baking Championship
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2015)
Several of the best child bakers in the country will do battle in a series of delicious challenges.
Cupcake Wars
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2010)
Its cupcake vs. cupcake in Food Network's tastiest competition yet! Each week on Cupcake Wars, four of the country's top cupcake bakers face off in three elimination challenges until only one decorator remains. The sweet prize: $10,000 and the opportunity to showcase their cupcakes at the winning gig.
Bizarre Foods With Andrew Zimmern
TVPG • Travel, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2006)
Andrew Zimmern is on a quest to find the world's most unique tastes on Bizarre Foods. As a chef and foodie, Andrew knows that one man's poison is another man's delicacy, but he isn't afraid to poke a little fun at the local fare or himself.
Iron Chef America
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2005)
Based upon the Japanese cult sensation, Iron Chef America carries on the legend of Kitchen Stadium and the famed "secret ingredient." Each week, world-class chefs battle the legendary Iron Chefs of America: Bobby Flay, Mario Batali, Masaharu Morimoto and Cat Cora. Alton Brown serves as Commentator and Mark Dacascos is Chairman.
Cake Boss
TVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2009)
Master baker of Carlo's City Hall Bake Shop in Hoboken, New Jersey, Buddy is the CAKE BOSS. He supervises a team that includes his mother, four older sisters, and three brothers-in-law.
Gordon Ramsay's Ultimate Home Cooking
TVPG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2013)
Gordon Ramsay is one of the world’s most celebrated chefs, with two distinct sides to his cooking. In his restaurants he’s known for serving stunningly intricate dishes, whilst at home his food is just as delicious but simpler, faster and easier to make. Now in this practical home cookery series he’s going to teach us how to cook amazing food every day, for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Worst Bakers in America
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2016)
Twelve of the worst bakers in America get drafted into baking boot camp with Chef Duff Goldman and Chef Lorraine Pascale. They have six weeks to go from fakers to bakers as they compete in a series of challenges to win $25,000!
Bong Appetit
TV14 • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2017)
Abdullah Saeed and his team throw the world's most elaborate cannabis dinner parties, inviting notable chefs to come and create a meal in a kitchen stocked with the biggest selection of marijuana ingredients ever assembled.
The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition
TVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2016)
Showcasing bakers from around the country each week, The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition puts their best recipes forward as they compete in holiday-themed challenges, all hoping to be named America's Best Amateur Baker. Joining as host this season, Spice Girl and television personality Emma Bunton, alongside returning host Anthony "Spice" Adams, will present bakers with weekly challenges. Each week, James Beard Award-winning pastry chef Sherry Yard and baker and best-selling cookbook author Paul Hollywood will taste decadent and delicious treats while sharing advice and commentary.
Cooks vs. Cons
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2016)
Geoffrey Zakarian, a master of modern American cuisine, hosts the next generation of cooking competition, a battle which asks the ultimate question: could a talented home cook beat a pro, or does a true professional have skills that no amateur could match?
Supermarket Stakeout
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2019)
Alex Guarnaschelli hosts as chefs square off in a competitive pop-up kitchen outside a grocery store. To make their challenge dishes, the chefs must size up shoppers as they exit the store and negotiate for their grocery bags.
The Great Food Truck Race
TVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2010)
Get ready for strategy, stress and lots of sleepless nights. In the end, it all comes down to two trucks, and one sun-splashed showdown in Miami Beach. And this time, there's $100,000 on the line.
Best Baker in America
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2017)
Eight of America's most-talented bakers will go head-to-head at the oven for the chance to claim $25,000 and the title of Best Baker in America after weeks of demanding challenges.
Tasty 101
Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2016)
Tasty 101 offers tutorials from the hands behind your favorite delicious Tasty recipes, focusing on one new skill or food each episode to teach viewers how to be better cooks.
Struggle Meals
TVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2018)
The struggle is real, but it doesn’t mean your food has to suffer. Chef Frankie Celenza shows you how to make delicious meals for under $2 a plate.
Good Eats: Reloaded
TVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2018)
Alton Brown renovates, updates and repairs classic episodes by offering brand-new recipes and kitchen tips. He also gives a behind-the-scenes look at the show's production that will leave superfans wanting more.
Restaurant: Impossible
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2011)
Chef Robert Irvine attempts to turn around a failing family restaurant in just two days.
Britain's Best Home Cook
TVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2018)
Mary Berry, Dan Doherty and Chris Bavin search for the nation's best home cook.
The Food That Built America
TVPG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2019)
For generations of Americans, food titans like Henry Heinz, Milton Hershey, John and Will Kellogg, C.W. Post and the McDonald brothers have literally been household names, but you don't know their stories.
Gordon Ramsay's American Road Trip
TV14 • Award Shows & Events, Travel • TV Series (2021)
Chef Gordon Ramsay hits the road with his friends and colleagues Gino D'Acampo and Fred Sirieix, traveling across the United States by RV on the road trip of a lifetime, enjoying the sights, adventures and hidden culinary gems.
Eater's Guide to the World
TV14 • Travel, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2020)
Discover the most surprising culinary destinations in Eater’s Guide to the World. Join narrator Maya Rudolph on a quest to find the most unexpected places to score an epic meal, while drinking and dining with the locals along the way.
I Draw, You Cook
Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2018)
Two chefs compete to create the perfect dish based off a child's wild imagination.
Behind The Dish
TVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2017)
Step into the kitchens of the world's top chefs to discover just what it took to craft their signature dish.
Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi
TV14 • Reality, Travel • TV Series (2020)
In Taste the Nation, award winning cookbook author, host and executive producer Padma Lakshmi, takes audiences on a journey across America, exploring the rich and diverse food culture of various immigrant groups, seeking out the people who have so heavily shaped what American food is today. From indigenous communities to recent immigrant arrivals, Padma breaks bread with Americans across the nation to uncover the roots and relationship between our food, our humanity and our history - ultimately revealing stories that challenge notions of identity, belonging, and what it means to be American.
Tia Mowry at Home
TVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2015)
From date night to girls' night, Tia Mowry always keeps things real: real food, real fast and real fun. Tia invites us into her life, where every meal is served with a side of laughter, love, family and friendship.
Holiday Baking Championship
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2014)
Eight bakers enter the kitchen to show off their traditions and baking skills.
Barefoot Contessa
TVG • Cooking & Food • TV Series (2002)
Ina Garten knows how to entertain with simplicity, style and fun. Visit with Ina at home in the sumptuous Hamptons of New York to discover her shortcuts and recipes.
Alice In Paris
Travel, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2017)
An energetic young woman's adventures through the streets of Paris to find the best food and places in a city she knows like the back of her hand, but can still easily get lost in.
Jamie's Quick & Easy Food
TVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2017)
Jamie Oliver makes it easier than ever to enjoy delicious home-cooked meals every day of the week, no matter how busy you are. Using just FIVE ingredients in every recipe, Jamie proves fantastic food isn’t about endless ingredient lists.
Bakers vs. Fakers
TVPG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2017)
Home bakers get a chance to compete against professional chefs in this series hosted by Buddy Valastro. Four contestants -- two amateurs and two pros -- enter the kitchen in each episode and create delectable desserts in two rounds of challenges, with one baker eliminated after the first round. Since the judges don't find out the contestants' professions until after the competition, they must judge the dishes without knowing which ones were made by the professionals. The winning baker -- professional or amateur -- takes home a cash prize.
Worth It
Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2016)
Food lovers Steven Lim and Andrew, along with their cameraman Adam, embark on the ultimate food adventure in BuzzFeed’s hit series, Worth It, trying delicious foods at three price points: affordable, middle tier, and luxury. At the end of the episode, the gang decides which item is the most “worth it” at its given price.
Ayesha's Home Kitchen
TVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2017)
Ayesha Curry is a cookbook author, mother of two and wife to NBA player Stephen Curry. This busy mom loves to cook and entertain for family and friends. Join Ayesha in her home kitchen as she shares fuss-free, delicious recipes for every occasion!
Raw. Vegan. Not Gross.
TVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2018)
Who says living a raw or vegan lifestyle has to be filled with boring, uninteresting food. In this series, Laura Miller of Sidesaddle Kitchen shows you some flat-out delicious recipes that happen to fall into the raw / vegan category, but may become staples in your kitchen regardless of what kind of diet you follow.
Gordon Ramsay's The F Word
TVMA • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2005)
Gordon Ramsay's weekly food magazine show. A big, bold and fast-paced celebration of good food and good cooking, fueled by the irrepressible energy and passion of its dynamic host.
The Grill Iron
TVPG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2017)
Take a journey through America's food landscape as we explore tailgating traditions in some of college football’s most impassioned cities. We're meeting up with the best chefs and challenging them to create epic tailgate meals inspired by the vibrancy of local food culture.
Dessert Games
TVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2017)
Guy Fieri has handed the keys to his grocery store over to dessert master Duff Goldman and given Duff carte blanche to remodel the store, restock the shelves and reinvent his "Grocery Games" for chefs who like to walk on the sweeter side. Each week, four talented dessert chefs will attempt to shop, prepare and plate three amazing confectionary creations in the middle of a market, employing shopping shortcuts and food-hack secrets. The last chef standing will get to test their knowledge of dessert ingredients in a sweet shopping spree worth up to $10,000.
Buddy vs. Duff
TVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2019)
Buddy Valastro and Duff Goldman compete in a series of bake-offs that test their dessert skills. The judges will crown one winner, putting an end to the greatest feud in baking history.
Man vs. Master: Chef Battle
TVPG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2018)
While competing for an apprenticeship with a celebrity chef, unknown chefs go head-to-head in challenges related to the master chef's specialty; after two rounds, only one chef will remain to face the culinary icon in a third and final challenge.
BBQuest
TVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2018)
Barbecue enthusiast and native Texan Kelsey Pribilski is on a quest to find secret menu items at some of the best barbecue joints in Texas. This new original series by Beef Loving Texans follows Kelsey on her search for these undiscovered, off-menu options. With the help of some renowned chefs and prominent pitmasters, there’s no telling what might be found along the way.
The Flay List
TVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2019)
It's not surprising that Bobby Flay and his daughter, Sophie, share a love for food. Together, they tackle one NYC location at a time, experiencing each other's favorite places to eat classic dishes.
Jamie: Keep Cooking and Carry On
Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2020)
Jamie shows how to make the most of kitchen staples and how to be creative with whatever ingredients you've got at home, whatever the budget. From ingenious ideas for frozen food, to recipes drawn entirely from the store-cupboard, Jamie will be on hand to show home cooks how to make nutritious and delicious food using simple ingredients.
Burger Scholar Sessions
Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2020)
In First We Feast's new series "Burger Scholar Sessions," Burger Scholar George Motz teaches you everything you need to know about cooking regional hamburgers. George has eaten thousands of burgers in the last 18 years of research, and now he's on a mission to share his knowledge of method. From the Texas smoked burger, to the Mississippi slugburger, to the Tennessee deep-fried burger, hamburger history is alive and well in George Motz's kitchen. Here is your ultimate master class on regional hamburgers.
Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations
TVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2015)
Andrew Zimmern digs into the not-to-be-missed legendary foods that define a location.
Bake You Rich
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2019)
Four professional bakers compete for a chance to hit the big time and have their unique creations produced and sold online by the Cake Boss.
Make This Tonight
TVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2017)
What's that mouth-watering smell coming from the Tastemade kitchen? Pull up to the counter and join us for a hot meal.
Sourced
TVPG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2017)
From foraging in the wild to putting on dinner parties in exotic locales, experience life through Tastemade's resident renaissance man, Guy Turland.
Baking It Easy
Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2019)
You don't have to be a pastry chef to bake like one! Host Meghan Rienks makes the sweet stuff look as easy as pie.
Food Fetish
Travel, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2011)
here! TV is cooking up something hot and spicy. Step into the kitchen with today's most innovative and highly-regarded chefs as they dazzle viewers with their piquant prowess.
Behind the Bar
Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2011)
After a long day, there is nothing better than a stiff drink! Join here! TV as we reveal the secrets of the best booze from Behind the Bar. Each episode includes interviews, bartender profiles, drink recipes and amazing stories from featured mixologists. Whether you enjoy extra gin in your juice or more mayhem in your mojito, we'll guide you through with the tips and know-how only a bartender can serve up.
Halloween Wars
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2011)
Five teams of cake decorators, candy makers, and pumpkin carvers compete.
Malaysia Kitchen
TVG • Award Shows & Events, Travel • TV Series (2015)
Want to make it Malaysian? It's easy with Chef Christina Arokiasamy, who shares some simple twists to traditional recipes that will bring the spices, flavors and food of Malaysia to your table in minutes.
Thanksgiving at Bobby's
TVG • Award Shows & Events, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2014)
Grill master Bobby Flay showcases his expert grilling techniques in surprising new ways. Using flavor-packed ingredients from around the world and surrounded by a sea of grills, Bobby may get you addicted to BBQ too.
Bondi Harvest
TVPG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2018)
Guy Turland brings his popular online cooking show to the television screen with his trademark fresh seasonal flavors. Guy, a local chef, surfer and free diver shows us his unique blend of healthy, fresh and simple cooking inspired by the Aussie beach lifestyle. Bondi Harvest is a cooking show for anyone who loves tasty food that also happens to be healthy. Guy takes us through the perfect summer menu for balance and freshness - with recipes for breakfast, lunch and dinner. From classic Aussie barbecues to cafe quality breakfasts at home, Guy shows how easy it can be to make better food choices without substituting on flavor and still having time to go for a surf.
Bucket List Bistro
Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2020)
Taste of FOX presents: Bucket List Bistro, hosted by actress and singer Christy Carlson Romano. During a time when most of America longs for the ability to travel around the world, folks are looking for little escapes from the safety of their own home. Enter BUCKET LIST BISTRO - the solution for a quick fix to satiate the collective wanderlust. This serialized content will give folks at home a little taste of the travel they crave, one location and group of taste buds at a time.
Inspired by being stuck working from home due to COVID-19 and being a parent of young children, Christy is constantly fantasizing about where she would like to go and visit once her girls can come along and this pandemic becomes a thing of the past. Since many folks have wanderlust right now in a BIG way, BUCKET LIST BISTRO will help them feel a little closer to the places they are dying to go to—through a Taste of FOX! In this show, Christy will take viewers to different, exotic and fun locales with dishes and recipes from places on my travel bucket list. Whether it’s because of having young kids, quarantine, a tight budget, or no time, BUCKET LIST BISTRO will help people feel connected to the world they are longing to be out in again.
Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
Enhanced Cloud DVR
Unlimited Screens
HBO®
SHOWTIME®
CINEMAX®
STARZ®
Entertainment Add-on
Español Add-on
Español Add-on
$4.99/month
Enjoy a collection of popular favorites in Spanish – CNN en Español, Discovery en Español, Discovery Familia, ESPN Deportes, History Channel en Español, and Universo.
Entertainment Add-on
$7.99/month
Stay current with additional news, entertainment, and lifestyle programming from American Heroes Channel, CNBC World, Cooking Channel, Crime + Investigation, Destination America, Discovery Family, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Military History Channel, and Science.
Due to streaming rights, a few shows with an ad break before and after. Which shows?