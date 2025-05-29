Join Matthew Hoffman as he descends on the kitchens of famous chefs who will serve up their most recognizable recipes - from the dish that put them on the map, to the first recipe they made on live TV, to the dish that wooed their spouse. Through an eye-opening house tour that culminates in a mouth-watering dish, Matthew will play sous chef to some of the most celebrated chefs on the planet in the comfort of their own kitchens.more
Join Matthew Hoffman as he descends on the kitchens of famous che...More
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Join Matthew Hoffman as he descends on the kitchens of famous chefs who will serve up their most recognizable recipes - from the dish that put them on the map, to the first recipe they made on live TV, to the dish that wooed their spouse. Through an eye-opening house tour that culminates in a mouth-watering dish, Matthew will play sous chef to some of the most celebrated chefs on the planet in the comfort of their own kitchens.
About this Show
Fame to Table With Matthew Hoffman
Join Matthew Hoffman as he descends on the kitchens of famous chefs who will serve up their most recognizable recipes - from the dish that put them on the map, to the first recipe they made on live TV, to the dish that wooed their spouse. Through an eye-opening house tour that culminates in a mouth-watering dish, Matthew will play sous chef to some of the most celebrated chefs on the planet in the comfort of their own kitchens.