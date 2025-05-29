1 season available (6 episodes)

Fame to Table With Matthew HoffmanFame to Table With Matthew Hoffman

Join Matthew Hoffman as he descends on the kitchens of famous chefs who will serve up their most recognizable recipes - from the dish that put them on the map, to the first recipe they made on live TV, to the dish that wooed their spouse. Through an eye-opening house tour that culminates in a mouth-watering dish, Matthew will play sous chef to some of the most celebrated chefs on the planet in the comfort of their own kitchens.more

Join Matthew Hoffman as he descends on the kitchens of famous che...More

Starring: Matthew Hoffman

Lifestyle & CultureCooking & FoodTV Series2025
  • hd

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $11.99/month.

Hulu free trial available for new and eligible returning Hulu subscribers only. Cancel anytime. Additional terms apply.

HULU (with ads)
Try Hulu free for 1 monthTry Hulu free for 1 month
START YOUR FREE TRIAL
Terms apply
EpisodesDetails

About this Show

Fame to Table With Matthew Hoffman

Join Matthew Hoffman as he descends on the kitchens of famous chefs who will serve up their most recognizable recipes - from the dish that put them on the map, to the first recipe they made on live TV, to the dish that wooed their spouse. Through an eye-opening house tour that culminates in a mouth-watering dish, Matthew will play sous chef to some of the most celebrated chefs on the planet in the comfort of their own kitchens.

Starring: Matthew Hoffman

Lifestyle & CultureCooking & FoodTV Series2025
  • hd

You May Also Like

House of AliInternational, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2023)
Buddy's Holiday Recipe RumbleCompetition, Reality • TV Series (2024)
Global Soul KitchenReality • TV Series (2024)
Rachael Ray's RebuildTVPG • Lifestyle, Reality • TV Series (2023)
New House No DebtReality, Home & Garden • TV Series (2024)
House of KnivesTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2025)
Chrissy & Dave Dine OutTV14 • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2024)
Chopped Next GenTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2022)
Gordon Ramsay's Ultimate Cookery CourseTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2012)
Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives OutTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2025)
Next Level BakerTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2025)
Selena + RestaurantTVPG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2024)
Chasing the WestTVPG • Home & Garden, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2025)
Gordon Ramsay's Festive Home CookingTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2014)
Crash Course Cuisine with Hudson YangTVPG • Lifestyle & Culture, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2025)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
Disney+, Hulu Bundle
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle
SAVE 45%*
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium
SAVE 42%*
Monthly price
$23.98/mo.$12.99/mo
$37.98/mo.$19.99/mo.
Subscriptions included in each plan
Disney+ and Hulu
Disney+ and Hulu
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and moviesHulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Endless entertainment with Disney+Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
No ads in Hulu streaming libraryNo ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads on Disney+No ads on Disney+
Ads will be served in select live and linear content
Download and watch on HuluDownload and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Disney+Download and watch on Disney+
Download and watch on Disney+
*Savings compared to regular monthly price of each service. Terms apply.
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only
©2025 Disney and its related entities.

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
HBO Max
HBO Max
HBO Max
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.