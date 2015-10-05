2 seasons available (13 episodes)

Halloween Baking ChampionshipHalloween Baking Championship

Comedian John Henson welcomes eight talented bakers into the Halloween Baking Kitchen to face downright spooky challenges and scarily accurate critiques from outrageously costumed judges Carla Hall, Lorraine Pascale and Zac Young. One baker will rise to claim the title of Halloween Baking Champion and a $25,000 prize.more

Comedian John Henson welcomes eight talented bakers into the Hall...More

Starring: John HensonCarla HallLorraine Pascale

TVPGCompetitionRealityLifestyle & CultureCooking & FoodTV Series2015
  • hd

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About this Show

Halloween Baking Championship

Comedian John Henson welcomes eight talented bakers into the Halloween Baking Kitchen to face downright spooky challenges and scarily accurate critiques from outrageously costumed judges Carla Hall, Lorraine Pascale and Zac Young. One baker will rise to claim the title of Halloween Baking Champion and a $25,000 prize.

Starring: John HensonCarla HallLorraine PascaleZac Young

TVPGCompetitionRealityLifestyle & CultureCooking & FoodTV Series2015
  • hd

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