TVGTravel • Lifestyle & CultureCooking & FoodTV Series2019

In Big Food Bucket List, host and comedian John Catucci (You Gotta Eat Here!) eats hi...more

EpisodesDetails
Season1 2
Episode 1

Love You a Latke

John dives into the menu of Montréal, QC’s favourite brunch spot. Then John checks perfect, eye-popping green falafel off his bucket list in Victoria, BC. Then he dives into seafood at an incredible institution known for serving the freshest fish.
Episode 2

PB and John

John touches down in Regina, SK to try Saskatchewan’s take on sushi with the pork belly press. Then in Portland, OR, he’s trying something new with a spicy twist. Finally, he checks stacked n’ smoky BBQ off his bucket list in Toronto, ON.
Episode 3

All in a Donut's Work

John gets down to business at an off the charts awesome diner in Toronto, ON. Then it’s off to Lunenburg, NS to dine by the seaside. Finally, John skips into Seattle, OR’s cutest pint-sized restaurant.
Episode 4

In Pizza We Crust

John’s first stop is the pizza-obsessed city of Toronto, ON. Next, John travels to Portland, OR to learn the secrets of genius-level sushi. Afterwards, John cozies up to some truly top-notch fried chicken sandwiches in Winnipeg, MB.
Episode 5

May the Fork Be With You

John goes to the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida to sink his teeth into some delicious dishes. Next, John takes himself out for dinner at Toronto, ON’s favourite burger joint. Then sinks his teeth into Tucson, AZ’s most mouth-watering Mexican fare.
Episode 6

Don't Crab My Style

In New York City, NY, John digs into some seriously delicious seafood. Next, John embraces his Russian side in Portland, OR with a lesson in making the perfect Pelmeni. Then it’s on to Charlottetown, PEI for a surf-side treat.
Episode 7

Stand by Meat

John goes to Brooklyn, NY to learn the art of the apple-topped “grandma pizza.” Then John heads to the East coast to taste-test what happens when you combine wings and dumplings in Halifax, NS. Next, John gets fancy at one of Toronto’s oldest steakhouses.
Episode 8

You Taco to Me?

John checks an eye-popping boar burger with a pitch-black bun off his bucket list in Halifax, NS. Next up, John travels to New York City, NY to eat some one-of-a-kind Thai cuisine. Then, John heads to Saskatoon, SK to learn how to make perogies.
Episode 9

Get Me Wonton More

John touches down in Toronto, ON, for a crash course in making Hakka wontons. After that, John gets ultra-local with pizza in Pittsburgh, PA. Next, John has the ultimate bucket list soda fountain experience in Brooklyn, NY.
Episode 10

Donut Forget About Me

John heads to Toronto, ON to devour the most decadent cheese we’ve ever laid our eyes on. Next up, he heads south of the border to make a pilgrimage to Detroit, MI’s best restaurant. Finally, John visits Edgewater, NJ to check a mind-blowing burger.
Episode 11

Endless Pasta-bilities

John goes to Vancouver, BC to try some and intriguing Chinese plates that quickly become new favourites. Then he’s off to Saskatoon, SK to check out the greatest in pasta. Then he heads to Cleveland, OH for the latest in wild and crazy hot dogs.
Episode 12

You Guac My World

John checks award winning Mexican food in Cleveland, OH. Then he heads out West for a taste of Vancouver, BC’s ultimate culinary mash up. Next up, a trip to Ottawa, ON to meet up with the master of pasta.
Episode 13

Drop Me a Lime

John jets to Toronto, ON to study the art of Royal Thai cuisine. Afterwards John heads down to Marathon, FL to try a twist on the state’s most famous dessert. In Phoenix, AZ, John gets a chance to try a tasty Mexican snack.
Episode 14

Lucky Benny

John heads to the brunch-crazy city of Victoria, BC. Next, he learns all about Haitian cuisine at one of Montréal, QC’s coolest restaurants Then John travels to the heart of the sunshine state to chow down on a mind-blowing creation.
Episode 15

Gnocchi You

John dives headfirst into the Italian combination of his dreams in Pittsburgh, PA. Next up, John heads to Miami, FL to taste addictive Cuban finger food. Then John spends an unforgettable day in Montréal, QC learning the art of poutine.
Episode 16

So-fish-ticated

John goes to Miami, FL for a bucket-list worthy Puerto Rican feast, Then he heads to Tucson, AZ to meet the family behind the Tex-Mex masterpiece that is the chimichanga. Finally, he sinks his teeth into classic West coast fish and chips in Victoria, BC.
Episode 17

Raising the Steaks

John heads to Phoenix, AZ’s best BBQ spot. Afterwards, John heads to a culinary party in Miami, FL. Then John dives into the heart of soul food in Savannah, GA, and discovers how they make the best peach cobbler in the Peach State.
Episode 18

You Batter Believe It

John checks the palace of pancakes off his bucket list in Edgewater, NJ. Next, he makes a splash with his very own bowl of North Rustico, PEI’s favourite seafood chowder. Afterward, John meets the chef who is championing indigenous food in Winnipeg, MB.
Episode 19

Steak Your Claim

John travels back in time to the ultimate retro Las Vegas, NV steakhouse. Then John gets a sneak peek into Vancouver, BC’s coolest Italian joint. Finally, John headingto Savannah, GA to get schooled on how to make barbecued brisket.
Episode 20

Fries with That?

John heads to the heart of Canada to taste the magic of Saskatoon, SK’s Asian fusion. After that, it’s off to Seattle, WA to dip his spoon into some seriously stunning French cuisine. Next, John jets to Charlottetown, PEI for a Maritime taste sensation.
Episode 21

The Cluck is Ticking

In Kelowna, BC, John gets a lesson in deliciously different flavour combos like nori-wrapped halibut. Next, he heads to Toronto, ON to dive headfirst into seafood-packed paella. Then it’s on to mouth-watering fried chicken in Calgary, AB.
Episode 22

Pizza My Heart

John heads off the beaten path in the charming town of Beaumont, AB. Then it’s off to Kamloops, BC for a mouth-watering tour of some uniquely BC plates. Next, John’s in the big city of Toronto, ON to get the low-down on some award-winning pizzas.
Episode 23

You’re Waffle Cute

John’s Okanagan-bound for a unique brunch experience in Kelowna, BC. Then John jets off to Edmonton, AB to get a taste of a totally twisted delicacy. After, John beelines for tacos at this awesome Toronto, ON spot.
Episode 24

A Hopeless Ramen-tic

John’s en route to Calgary, AB for ramen so amazing people line up all day for. Slurp your heart out! In Kamloops, BC, John checks a super-stacked pizza off his bucket list. Next, to Toronto, ON for what just might be the single most perfect cheeseburger.
Episode 25

Soup’s On

John visits a Surrey, BC restaurant for a lesson in making authentically delicious Afghan favourites. Then it’s off to Toronto, ON to twirl a fork in some absolutely wild green spaghetti. In Edmonton, AB, John gets into the French state of mind.
Episode 26

Taco Walk on the Wild Side

John gets a first-hand lesson in charcoal grilling in Calgary, AB. John visits Toronto, ON’s new favourite restaurant for a lesson in fresh noodle making. Next, John heads to Abbotsford, BC, home to a spot that’s making incredible farm-to-table plates.

About this Show

In Big Food Bucket List, host and comedian John Catucci (You Gotta Eat Here!) eats his way across North America, checking the most mouth-watering dishes of his bucket list. From hamburgers to high end plates, he’s setting out to try them all – and you’re invited!

Starring: John Catucci

