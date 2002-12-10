ALL YOUR TV IN ONE PLACE
Musicals

Broadway Musicals
Chicago
PG-13 • Crime, Musicals • Movie (2002)
At a time when crimes of passion result in celebrity headlines, nightclub sensation Velma Kelly (Catherine Zeta-Jones) and spotlight seeking Roxie Hart (Renee Zellweger) both find themselves sharing space on Chicago's famed Murderess Row. They also share Billy Flynn (Richard Gere), the town's slickest lawyer with a talent for turning notorious defendants into local legends. Winner of 6 Academy Awards.
Fosse/Verdon
TVMA • Drama, Musicals • TV Series (2019)
Influential choreographer Bob Fosse and acclaimed Broadway dancer Gwen Verdon begin a decades-long personal and professional partnership that changes the face of American entertainment, but they pay a price in their pursuit of greatness.
Hello, Dolly!
G • Comedy, Music • Movie (1969)
Barbra Streisand plays matchmaker Dolly Levi in this splashy 1969 movie version of one of the most popular Broadway musicals of all time.
Les Miserables
TV14 • Classics, Musicals • Movie (2012)
In the political turmoil of 19th-century France, an ex-convict becomes mayor of a town in France. Soon exposed, he must avoid being captured again by the ruthless police inspector who has hunted him for years. Presented by FXM.
Mamma Mia!
PG-13 • Comedy, Musicals • Movie (2008)
A bride-to-be reunites her mother with three former suitors in an effort to find her father in this adaptation of the smash-hit musical.
Nine
PG-13 • Musicals, Drama • Movie (2009)
A filmmaker wrestles with his latest project and romantic relationships.
The Producers
PG-13 • Comedy, Music • Movie (2005)
Two men (Nathan Lane, Matthew Broderick) scheme to swindle investors in a Broadway flop.
Rent
TV14 • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2005)
This is the film version of the Pulitzer and Tony Award winning musical about Bohemians in the East Village of New York City struggling with life, love and AIDS, and the impacts they have on America.
West Side Story
TVPG • Classics, Musicals • Movie (1961)
Natalie Wood and Richard Beymer star in this classic musical retelling of 'Romeo and Juliet' set among New York's warring gangs.

Empire
TV14 • Drama, Music • TV Series (2015)
Star
TV14 • Drama, Music • TV Series (2016)
Fosse/Verdon
TVMA • Drama, Musicals • TV Series (2019)
Make It Pop
TVG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2015)
Garfunkel And Oates
TVMA • Comedy, Music • TV Series (2012)
Brad Paisley Thinks He's Special
TVPG • Musicals, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2019)

UglyDolls
PG • Comedy, Animation • Movie (2019)
Little Shop of Horrors
PG-13 • Comedy, Musicals • Movie (1986)
Cry-Baby
PG-13 • Comedy, Music • Movie (1990)
Rio
G • Family, Comedy • Movie (2011)
Anastasia
G • Musicals, Animation • Movie (1997)
Charlotte's Web
G • Family, Animation • Movie (1973)
The Road to El Dorado
PG • Musicals, Drama • Movie (2000)
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
R • Comedy, Musicals • Movie (2007)
The Five Heartbeats
R • Musicals, Drama • Movie (1991)
Happy Feet Two
PG • Adventure, Comedy • Movie (2011)
The Wiz
G • Musicals, Kids • Movie (1978)
Moulin Rouge!
PG-13 • Musicals, Drama • Movie (2001)
The Prince of Egypt
PG • Musicals, Animation • Movie (1998)
Tangled
PG • Musicals, Kids • Movie (2010)
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
PG-13 • Comedy, Music • Movie (2018)
Rock 'n' Roll High School
PG • Musicals, Comedy • Movie (1979)
Girls Just Want to Have Fun
PG • Comedy, Music • Movie (1985)
The Blues Brothers
R • Comedy, Music • Movie (1980)
Fame
PG • Musicals, Drama • Movie (2009)
The Phantom of the Opera
PG-13 • Drama, Music • Movie (2004)
Anna and the Apocalypse
R • Comedy, Holiday • Movie (2017)
Hedwig and the Angry Inch
R • LGBTQ+, Musicals • Movie (2001)
Bran Nue Dae
PG-13 • Comedy, Musicals • Movie (2009)
Rags
TVG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2012)
Blues Brothers 2000
PG-13 • Comedy, Musicals • Movie (1998)
The Producers
PG-13 • Comedy, Music • Movie (2005)
Legends of Oz: Dorothy's Return
PG • Adventure, Fantasy • Movie (2014)
Les Miserables
TV14 • Classics, Musicals • Movie (2012)
Mamma Mia!
PG-13 • Comedy, Musicals • Movie (2008)
Earth Girls Are Easy
PG • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1989)
Girls! Girls! Girls!
PG • Comedy, Music • Movie (1962)
The Swan Princess
G • Musicals, Animation • Movie (1994)
Rent
TV14 • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2005)
Heartbeats
PG • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2017)
Hello, Dolly!
G • Comedy, Music • Movie (1969)
The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure
G • Musicals, Kids • Movie (1994)
The Land Before Time III: The Time of the Great Giving
G • Musicals, Kids • Movie (1995)
Zoot Suit
R • Musicals, Drama • Movie (1981)
Doctor Dolittle
G • Comedy, Kids • Movie (1967)
Chicago
PG-13 • Crime, Musicals • Movie (2002)
The Swan Princess and the Secret of the Castle
G • Family, Animation • Movie (1997)
Nine
PG-13 • Musicals, Drama • Movie (2009)
The Emperor's Newest Clothes
TVG • Family, Animation • Movie (2018)
Tom Sawyer
G • Musicals, Music • Movie (1973)
Go for It!
PG-13 • Drama, Latino • Movie (2011)
West Side Story
TVPG • Classics, Musicals • Movie (1961)
The Swan Princess Christmas
PG • Musicals, Animation • Movie (2012)
Quadrophenia
R • British, Musicals • Movie (1979)
Locos de Amor 2 (Crazy in Love 2)
TV14 • Musicals, Drama • Movie (2019)
Down Missouri Way
TVG • Comedy, Music • Movie (1946)

