Musicals
Broadway Musicals
Chicago
PG-13 • Crime, Musicals • Movie (2002)
At a time when crimes of passion result in celebrity headlines, nightclub sensation Velma Kelly (Catherine Zeta-Jones) and spotlight seeking Roxie Hart (Renee Zellweger) both find themselves sharing space on Chicago's famed Murderess Row. They also share Billy Flynn (Richard Gere), the town's slickest lawyer with a talent for turning notorious defendants into local legends. Winner of 6 Academy Awards.
Fosse/Verdon
TVMA • Drama, Musicals • TV Series (2019)
Influential choreographer Bob Fosse and acclaimed Broadway dancer Gwen Verdon begin a decades-long personal and professional partnership that changes the face of American entertainment, but they pay a price in their pursuit of greatness.
Hello, Dolly!
G • Comedy, Music • Movie (1969)
Barbra Streisand plays matchmaker Dolly Levi in this splashy 1969 movie version of one of the most popular Broadway musicals of all time.
Les Miserables
TV14 • Classics, Musicals • Movie (2012)
In the political turmoil of 19th-century France, an ex-convict becomes mayor of a town in France. Soon exposed, he must avoid being captured again by the ruthless police inspector who has hunted him for years. Presented by FXM.
Mamma Mia!
PG-13 • Comedy, Musicals • Movie (2008)
A bride-to-be reunites her mother with three former suitors in an effort to find her father in this adaptation of the smash-hit musical.
Nine
PG-13 • Musicals, Drama • Movie (2009)
A filmmaker wrestles with his latest project and romantic relationships.
The Producers
PG-13 • Comedy, Music • Movie (2005)
Two men (Nathan Lane, Matthew Broderick) scheme to swindle investors in a Broadway flop.
Rent
TV14 • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2005)
This is the film version of the Pulitzer and Tony Award winning musical about Bohemians in the East Village of New York City struggling with life, love and AIDS, and the impacts they have on America.
West Side Story
TVPG • Classics, Musicals • Movie (1961)
Natalie Wood and Richard Beymer star in this classic musical retelling of 'Romeo and Juliet' set among New York's warring gangs.
