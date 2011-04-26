Watch thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.
The Voice
TVPG • Reality, Family • TV Series (2011)
Four famous musician coaches will each select singers to mentor into artists during the blind auditions. Once they have their teams, the star coaches will bring in their personal songwriters, producers, and high-powered friends to help their teams evolve. Ultimately, America will decide which singer will be worthy of the grand prize.
American Idol
TVPG • Reality, Family • TV Series (2018)
American Idol returns on ABC! The groundbreaking series launched the careers of superstars Carrie Underwood, Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson, Katharine McPhee, Jordin Sparks, Adam Lambert and Chris Daughtry among many others. Idol alumni are responsible for 13 Grammys, over 61 million album sales, 47 Platinum records, 95 Gold records, 444 Billboard No. 1 hits, 257 million digital downloads, two Golden Globes and an Academy Award. Now, the search is on for the next American Idol.
Last Man Standing
TVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2011)
Mike Baxter is a happily married father of three daughters who finds himself the odd man out as he tries to maintain his manliness in a home surrounded by women. Mike tries to escape all the female drama at home in the warm, manly embrace of his job at the Outdoor Man store, a sporting goods emporium where he is marketing director. He also revels in his Outdoor Man vlog, which he uses as a pulpit for his opinions -- which often have nothing to do with the store's merchandise. When he's supposed to be selling mountain bikes or kayaks, he somehow ends up spouting off about the environment, health care, international politics or any other topic occupying his mind.
Ellen's Game of Games
TVPG • Reality, Family • TV Series (2017)
Multi-award winning television host, producer, writer, actress and entertainment powerhouse Ellen DeGeneres brings her hilarious, high-energy comedy to primetime this January with NBC's newest reality competition show, "Ellen's Game of Games."
The Amazing World of Gumball
TVY7 • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2011)
Gumball’s world is pretty run-of-the-mill. He’s chased around school by a T-Rex. He has a friend named Anton who’s a piece of toast. He’s got a crush on Penny, a peanut with antlers. His dad is a 6’4” bunny. His mom works at a Rainbow Factory. And his brother is a goldfish named Darwin. Yup, everything looks perfectly normal here.
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
TVG • Lifestyle & Culture, Family • TV Series (2006)
Guy Fieri drives coast to coast sampling classic road food.
Modern Family
TV14 • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2009)
Today's American families come in all shapes and sizes. The cookie cutter mold of man + wife + 2.5 kids is a thing of the past, as it becomes quickly apparent in the bird's eye view of ABC's half-hour comedy, which takes an honest and often hilarious look at the composition and complexity of modern family life.
Adventure Time
TVPG • Family, Animation • TV Series (2010)
It's one crazy adventure after another for human boy, Finn, and his best friend, Jake, a 28-year old dog with magical powers. They're out to have the most fun possible and they sure do find it exploring the Land of Ooo! Whether it's saving Princess Bubblegum, battling zombie candy, taunting the Ice King or rocking out with Marceline the Vampire Queen, with Finn and Jake it's always ADVENTURE TIME!
Black-ish
TVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2014)
Andre 'Dre' Johnson has a great job, a beautiful wife, Rainbow, five kids, and a colonial home in the 'burbs. But has success brought too much assimilation for this black family?
America's Funniest Home Videos
TVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (1981)
From practical jokes to home improvement plans gone awry, to animal mishaps and just flat out strange behavior, this hilarious show on ABC pulls out all the stops to present everyday people caught on tape in their most embarrassing moments!
Chopped
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (1999)
Passion and expertise rule the kitchen on the fast-paced new series, Chopped. Hosted by Ted Allen (Food Detectives), the series challenges four up-and-coming chefs to turn a selection of everyday ingredients into an extraordinary three-course meal. After each course, a contestant gets "chopped" until the last man or woman left standing claims victory.
The Goldbergs
TVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2013)
The Goldbergs are a loving family like any other, just with a lot more yelling, but for geeky 11-year old Adam these were his wonder years and he faced them armed with a video camera to capture all the crazy.
Survivor
TVPG • Reality, Action • TV Series (2000)
Sixteen castaways sign up to be marooned on a tropical island in the ultimate battle for survival -- and a $1 million prize.
Regular Show
TVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2010)
Mordecai – a sarcastic blue jay, and Rigby – a somewhat responsible raccoon, are best friends. They even work together at a park owned by Pops, a big lollipop-headed guy. Which seems normal enough. They’ve got a cranky gumball machine for a boss and they work alongside a Zen-like yeti named Skips. Yep. Everything is as regular as can be.
American Housewife
TVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2016)
A confident, unapologetic wife and mother of three, raises her flawed family in the wealthy town of Westport, Connecticut, filled with "perfect" mommies and their "perfect" offspring.
Love It or List It
TVPG • Lifestyle & Culture, Family • TV Series (2008)
David and Hilary help fed-up homeowners decide whether to live with renovations or move.
American Pickers
TVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2010)
American Pickers follows Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz as they travel the country searching for American treasures. While hitting the back roads from coast to coast, they meet quirky characters with amazing stories and forgotten relics hidden in their junkyards, basements, garages and barns.
Ghost Adventures
TVPG • Reality, Family • TV Series (2010)
The Ghost Adventures team investigates the most notorious haunted places around the world. Can you handle the lockdown?
Fixer Upper
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2014)
Design and remodeling pros Chip and Joanna Gaines convince home buyers to buy the worst house on the block and make it beautiful. They then help transform the diamond in the rough into the home of their client's dreams.
House Hunters
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (1998)
The pursuit of the perfect home involves big decisions. This series follows real buyers as they establish a budget, tour homes for sale, weigh pros and cons, and finally make an offer.
Sesame Street
TVG • Family, Kids • TV Series (1968)
The beloved show "Sesame Street" combines education and entertainment to make a meaningful difference in children's lives. Besides teaching letters and numbers, "Sesame Street" fosters imagination, builds social skills, and models respect for people's differences, whether they're based in race, gender, ethnicity, googly eyes, or neon fur.
Drake & Josh
TVY7 • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2004)
While Drake is laid back and goes with the flow, Josh lives strictly by the rules! But when Josh's dad and Drake's mom get married, these two totally opposite boys become stepbrothers!
Say Yes to the Dress
TVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2014)
Say Yes to the Dress goes behind-the-scenes at Kleinfeld's bridal salon in New York and uncovers the hurdles every staff member faces to make each bride completely satisfied on what may be the single most important day of her life.
Ryan's World Specials presented by pocket.watch
TVG • Family, Kids • TV Series (2019)
Join Ryan, Gus the Gummy Gator, and Combo Panda from Ryan ToysReview, as they review toys, take on extreme challenges, open surprise eggs, and perform kid-friendly science experiments!
Full House (1987)
TVG • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (1987)
Comedian Bob Saget stars in this heartfelt comedy series as Danny, a widowed father raising three young daughters with the help of his rebel brother-in-law (John Stamos) and offbeat best bud (Dave Coulier). Living under one roof, these friends experience the trials of parenthood along with their fair share of laughs and life lessons.
Little Big Shots
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2016)
From Melissa McCarthy, Ellen DeGeneres and Ben Falcone comes a show that celebrates a new generation of remarkable young people - Little Big Shots. In a completely reimagined new season, Melissa meets with some of the most inspiring and hilarious kids from all corners of the globe. They will take us into their world, share their remarkable stories and show us the incredible talents that set them apart. It's a celebration of how resilient, funny and inspiring kids can be when we allow them to be unabashedly themselves. They may be little, but their hearts are big.
Guy's Grocery Games
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2013)
Guy Fieri pits four talented chefs against one another in a grocery store cooking competition.
Malcolm in the Middle
TVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2000)
The Cleavers they ain't. Mom is a screaming control freak, Dad is a goofy human hairball, oldest son Francis escaped the family at a young age, Reese is just criminal, Dewey is a space cadet and young Jamie is the scapegoat. The middle kid, Malcolm (who delivers the narrative for the capers of this whacked-out clan) is a brainiac who doesn't want to be burdened by his genius.
Fresh off the Boat
TVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2015)
It’s the '90s and 12 year old, hip-hop loving Eddie just moved to suburban Orlando from DC’s Chinatown with his parents. It’s culture shock for his immigrant family in this comedy about pursuing the American Dream.
Spring Baking Championship
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2015)
Some of America's best bakers get set to prove their skills in this springtime baking championship.
MasterChef
TVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2010)
A culinary competition series that searches for the best home cooks in America, and through a series of exciting elimination rounds, will turn one of them into a culinary master.
Expedition Unknown
TVPG • Travel, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2017)
Intrigued by legendary mysteries and driven by curiosity, Josh Gates is on a mission for answers. "Expedition Unknown" chronicles his global adventures as he investigates iconic unsolved events, lost cities, buried treasures and other puzzling stories. Armed with a degree in archaeology, a quick wit and a thirst for action, Gates investigates recent developments before embarking on a detailed exploration. Whether he's trekking through Fiji in search of Amelia Earhart's remains or diving the deep seas of Panama to locate Captain Morgan's pirate ship, Gates' roughshod expeditions lead him one step closer to the truth.
Everybody Hates Chris
TVPG • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (2005)
Inspired by his childhood experiences, comedian Chris Rock narrates the hilarious, touching story of a teenager growing up as the eldest of three children in Brooklyn, New York during the early 1980's.
Family Matters
TVG • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (1989)
What matters most? Family, of course! Over its nine hit seasons, Family Matters brings us a hilarious slice of middle-class Americana -- along with one of TV's wackiest characters, nerdy genius Steve Urkel. The extended Winslow family redefines the word "togetherness" as their home splits at the seams with chaos, confusion and laughter.
House Hunters International
TVG • Reality, Travel • TV Series (2005)
This spinoff of the wildly popular HGTV House Hunters globe trots from Sao Paolo to Prague. Home hunters and their real estate agents check out all sorts of architectural styles and work through the idiosyncrasies of buying real estate in other countries. In any language, home buying is an emotional experience.
Steven Universe
TVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2014)
Steven Universe is about the misadventures of a boy named Steven, the ultimate "little brother" to a team of magical guardians of humanity—the Crystal Gems. Steven may not be as powerful as the Crystal Gems. Or as savvy. But that doesn't stop him from joining Garnet, Amethyst and Pearl on their magical adventures and somehow finding a way to save the day!
America's Got Talent
TV14 • Reality, Family • TV Series (2005)
America votes in the ultimate talent show to determine which act deserves a million dollars.
Hell's Kitchen
TV14 • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2004)
An unscripted culinary boot camp that features the drama of aspiring restaurateurs competing for world-renowned Chef Gordon Ramsay’s approval and the chance to become America’s next culinary star.
How It's Made
TVG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2001)
How It’s Made shows viewers how many of the everyday objects we seldom stop to think about become the things they are. Viewers will be amazed to see the process of how many common items are manufactured in high-tech factories around the world.
Restaurant: Impossible
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2011)
Chef Robert Irvine attempts to turn around a failing family restaurant in just two days.
Sonic Underground
TVY7 • Action, Family • TV Series (2004)
Sonic, Manic and Sonia continue their fight against Dr Robotnik to bring peace to Mobius.
The Dude Perfect Show
TVPG • Reality, Family • TV Series (2016)
Dude Perfect has pushed the limits of what's possible on the Internet. In this show, you'll meet the guys behind the viral magic. Whether it's working with celebrity guest stars or prepping for a battle video, these guys made a career out of having fun.
MythBusters
TVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2013)
The MythBusters, Adam Savage and Jamie Hyneman, two special effects experts with more than 30 years of experience, methodically set out to bust urban legends.
Cutthroat Kitchen
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2013)
Chefs get $25,000 and chances to spend that money on helping themselves or sabotaging competitors.
Hey Arnold!
TVY • Family, Animation • TV Series (1996)
Football-headed Arnold lives with his offbeat grandparents and pet pig in a boarding house inhabited by a bunch of eccentrics. With his best buddy Gerald, Arnold endures playground bullies, crushes, and everything else that comes with big-city life.
Reba
TVPG • Family, Sitcom • TV Series (2001)
Country superstar Reba McEntire made her first foray into series television on REBA, an edgy comedy that takes aim at the all-American family with a spirited look at suburban dysfunction.
The family members of REBA certainly aren't candidates for a Rockwell portrait, but they muddle through their domestic lives the only way they know how - with brutal honesty and bare-knuckled poise. REBA will make you laugh as it wins your heart.
REBA was created by Allison M. Gibson (Home Improvement, Boy Meets World). Kevin Abbott (Roseanne) serves as executive producer with Mindy Schultheis (Titus), Michael Hanel (Titus) and Matt Berry (Roseanne) and Don Beck. Chris Case, Pat Bullard, Reba McEntire, Patti Carr & Lara Runnels serve as co-executive producers for Twentieth Century Fox Television and Acme Productions. REBA is produced by Twentieth Century Fox Television and is distributed by Twentieth Century Fox Television Distribution.
I Love Lucy
TVG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (1951)
Lucy Ricardo is a scatterbrained housewife whose husband, Ricky, is a bandleader at a nightclub. Lucy and Ricky's best friends are landlords Fred and Ethel Mertz who often become unwitting participants in Lucy's get-rich-quick and other wild schemes. From sneaking into Ricky's shows to hiding household indiscretions, Lucy's antics have held audiences' attention for decades and have made her one of TV's most beloved characters.
Smallville
TV14 • Action, Family • TV Series (2001)
After a meteor shower bursts from the heavens, raining destruction on the unsuspecting citizens of Smallville, years pass, and the healing process leaves the town's inhabitants with scars and secrets. From the ashes of tragedy, a popular yet awkward teen attempts to decipher the meaning of his life and his clouded past.
Beat Bobby Flay
TVG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2017)
Bobby Flay is no stranger to culinary competitions, whether he's hosting ("Bobby's Dinner Battle") or competing ("Throwdown With Bobby Flay"). In this program he does both. Each half-hour episode begins with two chefs competing to create a dish using an ingredient chosen by Flay. The winner of that challenge -- as determined by a special guest judge -- goes to the second round, in which he or she does battle against chef Flay. To make things a little more fair, the challenger has an advantage by being able to prepare a signature dish that is unknown to Bobby until the start of the round. Once he learns what the dish is, Flay must immediately come up with his own version. A panel determines the winner of the second round through a blind taste test. Food Network regulars Sunny Anderson, Anne Burrell and Giada De Laurentiis are among the judges appearing on the show.
pocket.watch Ryan Toys Review Ultimate mishmash
TVG • Family, Kids • TV Series (2018)
Join Ryan, Gus the Gummy Gator, and Combo Panda from Ryan ToysReview, as they review toys, take on extreme challenges, open surprise eggs, and perform kid-friendly science experiments!
