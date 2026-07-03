1 season available (8 episodes)

Disney Celebrates AmericaDisney Celebrates America

ABC, ABC News, ESPN and National Geographic present a 24-hour multi-platform broadcast celebrating America's 250th anniversary.more

ABC, ABC News, ESPN and National Geographic present a 24-hour mul...More

TV14Live Events and SpecialsHolidayTV Series2026
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EpisodesExtrasDetails
'7 Natural Wonders of America': Appalachian Mountains
'7 Natural Wonders of America': Florida Everglades
'7 Natural Wonders of America': Grand Canyon
'7 Natural Wonders of America': Hawaii Volcanoes
'7 Natural Wonders of America': Yellowstone National Park
7 Natural Wonders of America': Niagara Falls USA
7 Natural Wonders of America': Redwood National and State Parks
David Muir goes inside the vault holding America's founding documents
Dreamers and Innovators: American cinema
Dreamers and Innovators: Americans and their cars
Dreamers and Innovators: Artemis II crew
How family-run farms helped build the America we know today
How Nat Geo's Museum of Exploration honors America's 'Red, White & Blue'
Inside Myles Garrett's incredible dig for fossils in North Dakota
A look at the pioneers who launched historic expedition across U.S.
Photographer shares close-up of world's most fascinating species
Rare look at Levi's archive shows how jeans reflect generations of lives and stories
Secrets behind Mr. Beast's most-subscribed channel
Why New Orleans families recognize painful legacy, teach U.S. stories of enslavement
David Muir's rare access at highest point inside Statue of Liberty
How Sin City Kicks-Off July 4th Parties
How Statue of Liberty was transformed for epic, first-of-its-kind performance
Magic moments when TV cameras started rolling decades ago
Ride in the cockpit with pilots as they perform flyover above Statue of Liberty
Times Square counts down to July 4th with first-ever ball drop

About this Show

Disney Celebrates America

ABC, ABC News, ESPN and National Geographic present a 24-hour multi-platform broadcast celebrating America's 250th anniversary.

TV14Live Events and SpecialsHolidayTV Series2026
  • hd

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