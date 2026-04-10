Original • 1 season available (12 episodes)

Perfect Crown (Eng Dub)Perfect Crown (Eng Dub)

Welcome to 21st-century Korea, a constitutional monarchy where tradition and modernity intertwine in style, and glamour masks a rigid social hierarchy. Seong Huiju, a brilliant chaebol heiress and CEO, seems to have everything. Yet as a commoner by birth, she is always denied the respect she deserves. When her family begins relentlessly pushing her toward future marriage prospects, Huiju grows determined to take control of her own future after she crosses paths with Grand Prince Ian at the Imperial Birthday Banquet. She has everything but status, whereas he has nothing but status. Together, they enter a contract marriage of the century. But can they break societal barriers and carve out their own destinies? Some flashing lights sequences or patterns may affect photosensitive viewers.more

Welcome to 21st-century Korea, a constitutional monarchy where tr...More

TV14InternationalDramaKoreanRomanceTV Series2026
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EpisodesWatch in KoreanDetails
Perfect CrownTV14 • Drama, International • TV Series (2026)

About this Show

Perfect Crown (Eng Dub)

Welcome to 21st-century Korea, a constitutional monarchy where tradition and modernity intertwine in style, and glamour masks a rigid social hierarchy. Seong Huiju, a brilliant chaebol heiress and CEO, seems to have everything. Yet as a commoner by birth, she is always denied the respect she deserves. When her family begins relentlessly pushing her toward future marriage prospects, Huiju grows determined to take control of her own future after she crosses paths with Grand Prince Ian at the Imperial Birthday Banquet. She has everything but status, whereas he has nothing but status. Together, they enter a contract marriage of the century. But can they break societal barriers and carve out their own destinies? Some flashing lights sequences or patterns may affect photosensitive viewers.

TV14InternationalDramaKoreanRomanceTV Series2026
  • hd

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