1 season available (4 episodes)

Titanic Sinks TonightTitanic Sinks Tonight

“Titanic Sinks Tonight” is a four-part docudrama that takes audiences through the sinking of the Titanic in real time. This series provides a complete picture of the most famous 160 minutes in maritime history, telling the astonishing story of the swiftly changing fates of individuals aboard the massive ocean liner. From the crucial seconds just before the ship hits the iceberg to the moment the hull crashes beneath the waves, piece together the events minute by harrowing minute to reveal exactly what happened to the 2,208 passengers and crew on April 14 and 15 in 1912.more

“Titanic Sinks Tonight” is a four-part docudrama that takes audie...More

Starring: Hannah WengardPatrick BuchananGerry O'Brien

TV14DramaDocumentariesBiographyDocuseriesTV Series2025
  • 5.1
  • hd

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About this Show

Titanic Sinks Tonight

“Titanic Sinks Tonight” is a four-part docudrama that takes audiences through the sinking of the Titanic in real time. This series provides a complete picture of the most famous 160 minutes in maritime history, telling the astonishing story of the swiftly changing fates of individuals aboard the massive ocean liner. From the crucial seconds just before the ship hits the iceberg to the moment the hull crashes beneath the waves, piece together the events minute by harrowing minute to reveal exactly what happened to the 2,208 passengers and crew on April 14 and 15 in 1912.

Starring: Hannah WengardPatrick BuchananGerry O'BrienSara DiabAdam Rhys-Charles

TV14DramaDocumentariesBiographyDocuseriesTV Series2025
  • 5.1
  • hd

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