Original • 1 season available (6 episodes)

Alice and SteveAlice and Steve

Alice is devastated when her best friend Steve starts dating her 26-year-old daughter Izzy. She’s going to lose her best friend and her daughter in one fell swoop. She decides to use whatever tools she has at her disposal to end the relationship: from threats, to begging, to sabotaging his career. Unfortunately for her, Steve’s more than ready for the attack, and what begins as a perfect friendship devolves into an all-out feud. Eventually, Alice’s husband Daniel loses his patience. The whole thing has brought out a side of Alice that scares him. Steve knows that Izzy is the best thing to ever happen to him and wants to make a go of it. But Alice isn’t going down without a fight.more

Alice is devastated when her best friend Steve starts dating her ...More

Starring: Nicola WalkerJemaine ClementJoel Fry

Creator: Sophie Goodhart

TVMADramaComedyTV Series2026
  • 5.1
  • hd
  • uhd

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Alice and Steve - Trailer

About this Show

Alice and Steve

Alice is devastated when her best friend Steve starts dating her 26-year-old daughter Izzy. She’s going to lose her best friend and her daughter in one fell swoop. She decides to use whatever tools she has at her disposal to end the relationship: from threats, to begging, to sabotaging his career. Unfortunately for her, Steve’s more than ready for the attack, and what begins as a perfect friendship devolves into an all-out feud. Eventually, Alice’s husband Daniel loses his patience. The whole thing has brought out a side of Alice that scares him. Steve knows that Izzy is the best thing to ever happen to him and wants to make a go of it. But Alice isn’t going down without a fight.

Starring: Nicola WalkerJemaine ClementJoel FryYali Topol MargalithTyrese Eaton-Dyce

Creator: Sophie Goodhart

TVMADramaComedyTV Series2026
  • 5.1
  • hd
  • uhd

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