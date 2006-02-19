A group of African-American men who fought and died for the country that discriminated against them, during WWII, the 761st Tank Battalion made history as the first all black tank unit to see combat.more
A group of African-American men who fought and died for the count...More
Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $11.99/month.
Hulu free trial available for new and eligible returning Hulu subscribers only. Cancel anytime. Additional terms apply.
A group of African-American men who fought and died for the country that discriminated against them, during WWII, the 761st Tank Battalion made history as the first all black tank unit to see combat.
About this Show
First to Fight: The Black Tankers of WWII
A group of African-American men who fought and died for the country that discriminated against them, during WWII, the 761st Tank Battalion made history as the first all black tank unit to see combat.