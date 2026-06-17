Ren Nagase and Kaito Takahashi of King & Prince have always been by each other's side. In Los Angeles, they celebrate their bond with a uniquely themed adventure. The once inseparable pair must now part ways to complete a series of challenges before finding their way back to each other.more
Ren Nagase and Kaito Takahashi of King & Prince have always been ...More
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Ren Nagase and Kaito Takahashi of King & Prince have always been by each other's side. In Los Angeles, they celebrate their bond with a uniquely themed adventure. The once inseparable pair must now part ways to complete a series of challenges before finding their way back to each other.
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King & Prince: Our Meet-Up in LA
Ren Nagase and Kaito Takahashi of King & Prince have always been by each other's side. In Los Angeles, they celebrate their bond with a uniquely themed adventure. The once inseparable pair must now part ways to complete a series of challenges before finding their way back to each other.