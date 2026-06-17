A striving Asian American woman is thrust into the glittering world of super-yachts, sun, and scandal over a Hong Kong Summer, finding no one is as they seem. In order to exact revenge against those who wronged her, she will have to infiltrate high society to right a violent wrong.more
A striving Asian American woman is thrust into the glittering wor...More
Starring: Jessie Mei LiToby StephensChris Pang
Creator: Yalun Tu
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A striving Asian American woman is thrust into the glittering world of super-yachts, sun, and scandal over a Hong Kong Summer, finding no one is as they seem. In order to exact revenge against those who wronged her, she will have to infiltrate high society to right a violent wrong.
Starring: Jessie Mei LiToby StephensChris PangKôkiJustin Chien
Creator: Yalun Tu
About this Show
The Season
A striving Asian American woman is thrust into the glittering world of super-yachts, sun, and scandal over a Hong Kong Summer, finding no one is as they seem. In order to exact revenge against those who wronged her, she will have to infiltrate high society to right a violent wrong.
Starring: Jessie Mei LiToby StephensChris PangKôkiJustin Chien
Creator: Yalun Tu