1 season available (1 episode)

Crumbling of AmericaCrumbling of America

America's infrastructure is collapsing. Tens of thousands of bridges are structurally deficient or functionally obsolete. A third of the nation's highways are in poor or mediocre shape.more

America's infrastructure is collapsing. Tens of thousands of brid...More

TVPGDocumentariesHistory
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About this Show

Crumbling of America

America's infrastructure is collapsing. Tens of thousands of bridges are structurally deficient or functionally obsolete. A third of the nation's highways are in poor or mediocre shape.

TVPGDocumentariesHistory
  • hd

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