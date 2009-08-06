Cameras capture the reality of females in law enforcement with unprecedented access to the inner workings of the sheriff's office in Broward County, Fla. The docudrama follows the lives of four women as they balance the needs of their families with a career that is intensely demanding and often dangerous.more
Cameras capture the reality of females in law enforcement with un...More
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Cameras capture the reality of females in law enforcement with unprecedented access to the inner workings of the sheriff's office in Broward County, Fla. The docudrama follows the lives of four women as they balance the needs of their families with a career that is intensely demanding and often dangerous.
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Police Women of Cincinnati
Cameras capture the reality of females in law enforcement with unprecedented access to the inner workings of the sheriff's office in Broward County, Fla. The docudrama follows the lives of four women as they balance the needs of their families with a career that is intensely demanding and often dangerous.