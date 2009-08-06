Police Women isn't your typical cop show, it has a woman's touch. This docudrama showcases the fast-paced action surrounding female officers as they juggle the needs of their families with intensely demanding--and often dangerous--jobs.more
Police Women isn't your typical cop show, it has a woman's touch....More
Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $11.99/month.
Hulu free trial available for new and eligible returning Hulu subscribers only. Cancel anytime. Additional terms apply.
Police Women isn't your typical cop show, it has a woman's touch. This docudrama showcases the fast-paced action surrounding female officers as they juggle the needs of their families with intensely demanding--and often dangerous--jobs.
About this Show
Police Women of Broward County
Police Women isn't your typical cop show, it has a woman's touch. This docudrama showcases the fast-paced action surrounding female officers as they juggle the needs of their families with intensely demanding--and often dangerous--jobs.