Married at First Sight
TV14 • Reality, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2014)
In the Big City, true love is increasingly hard to achieve. But what if six brave souls, yearning for romance and a loving partnership, agree to a provocative proposal: getting married at first sight?
Project Runway
TVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2004)
Project Runway is a reality competition where fashion designers fight for their big break in the fashion industry. Designers compete in weekly challenges, presenting their work on the runway.
Dance Moms
TVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2010)
Set in Pittsburgh's renowned Abby Lee Dance Company, owned and operated by notoriously demanding and passionate instructor Abby Lee Miller, Dance Moms follows children's early steps on the road to stardom, and their doting mothers who are there for every rehearsal, performance and all under the discerning eye of Miller.
The Killer Next Door
TV14 • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2019)
After Julie's husband dies in a car crash, she moves across the country to start fresh with her son Matty and build a closer relationship with her late husband's twin sister, Alison. Little does she know, Alison blames Julie for her brother's death.
Project Runway All Stars
TVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2012)
13 of Project Runway's most talented and controversial designers return for a second chance at victory. New host supermodel Angela Lindvall reveals an All Stars twist to what all designers love to hate--the unconventional challenge!
Start watching Lifetime
Plans starting at $5.99/month.
New subscribers only.
PopularA-Z
Married at First Sight
TV14 • Reality, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2014)
Project Runway
TVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2004)
Dance Moms
TVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2010)
The Killer Next Door
TV14 • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2019)
Project Runway All Stars
TVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2012)
Little Women: Atlanta
TV14 • Reality, Black Stories • TV Series (2016)
Devious Maids
TVPG • Drama • TV Series (2013)
The Simone Biles Story: Courage to Soar
TVPG • Biography, Drama • Movie (2018)
Bring It!
TV14 • Lifestyle & Culture, Reality • TV Series (2014)
I Killed My BFF: The Preacher's Daughter
TV14 • Drama • Movie (2018)
Witches of East End
TV14 • Drama, Fantasy • TV Series (2013)
Little Women: LA
TV14 • Reality, Drama • TV Series (2014)
Mary Kills People
TVMA • Drama • TV Series (2017)
War & Peace
TV14 • British, Drama • TV Series (2016)
Making a Model With Yolanda Hadid
TVPG • Reality • TV Series (2018)
UnREAL
TV14 • Drama, Romance • TV Series (2015)
Mommy Group Murder
TV14 • Drama, Crime • Movie (2019)
The Rap Game
TVPG • Music, Reality • TV Series (2015)
Glam Masters
TVPG • Reality • TV Series (2018)
Christmas Perfection
Drama, Holiday • Movie (2018)
Bring It!
TV14 • Lifestyle & Culture, Reality • TV Series (2014)
Christmas Perfection
Drama, Holiday • Movie (2018)
Dance Moms
TVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2010)
Devious Maids
TVPG • Drama • TV Series (2013)
Glam Masters
TVPG • Reality • TV Series (2018)
I Killed My BFF: The Preacher's Daughter
TV14 • Drama • Movie (2018)
The Killer Next Door
TV14 • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2019)
Little Women: Atlanta
TV14 • Reality, Black Stories • TV Series (2016)
Little Women: LA
TV14 • Reality, Drama • TV Series (2014)
Making a Model With Yolanda Hadid
TVPG • Reality • TV Series (2018)
Married at First Sight
TV14 • Reality, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2014)
Mary Kills People
TVMA • Drama • TV Series (2017)
Mommy Group Murder
TV14 • Drama, Crime • Movie (2019)
Project Runway
TVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2004)
Project Runway All Stars
TVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2012)
The Rap Game
TVPG • Music, Reality • TV Series (2015)
The Simone Biles Story: Courage to Soar
TVPG • Biography, Drama • Movie (2018)
UnREAL
TV14 • Drama, Romance • TV Series (2015)
War & Peace
TV14 • British, Drama • TV Series (2016)
Witches of East End
TV14 • Drama, Fantasy • TV Series (2013)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$54.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on