Dance Moms
Dance Moms
Married at First Sight
Married at First Sight
I Killed My BFF
I Killed My BFF
I Killed Him in My Sleep
I Killed Him in My Sleep
Murder at Highland Manor
Murder at Highland Manor

Lifetime

Watch Lifetime with any Hulu plan starting at $12.49/month
 
SpotlightMoviesTVHolidayRealityDramaNew on HuluPopularA-Z
Dance MomsTVPG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2010)
Married at First SightTV14 • Reality, Romance • TV Series (2014)
I Killed My BFFTV14 • Crime, Docuseries • TV Series (2012)
I Killed Him in My SleepTV14 • Thriller • Movie (2026)
Murder at Highland ManorTV14 • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2026)
Envy: A Seven Deadly Sins StoryTVPG • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2021)
#TextMeWhenYouGetHomeCrime, Reality • TV Series (2022)
Girl in the BasementTV14 • Drama, Crime • Movie (2021)
Project Runway All StarsTV14 • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2012)
Prison BridesTV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2024)
A Runaway Bride for ChristmasTVPG • Drama, Romance • Movie (2025)
Project Runway: JuniorTVPG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2015)
A Christmas CookbookTVPG • Drama, Holiday • Movie (2025)
Jodi Arias: Cell Mate SecretsTV14 • Drama • Movie (2020)
Married at First Sight: Honeymoon IslandTV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2018)
Amanda Knox: Murder on Trial in ItalyTV14 • Drama • Movie (2011)
Abby's Ultimate Dance CompetitionTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (1970)
Married at First Sight: Second ChancesTV14 • Reality, Romance • TV Series (2017)
Gloria Gaynor: I Will SurviveTVPG • Drama, Documentaries • Movie (2025)
Dance Moms: Abby's Studio RescueTVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2014)
Dance Moms MiamiTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2011)
I Killed Him in My SleepTV14 • Thriller • Movie (2026)
Murder at Highland ManorTV14 • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2026)
Envy: A Seven Deadly Sins StoryTVPG • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2021)
Girl in the BasementTV14 • Drama, Crime • Movie (2021)
A Runaway Bride for ChristmasTVPG • Drama, Romance • Movie (2025)
A Christmas CookbookTVPG • Drama, Holiday • Movie (2025)
Jodi Arias: Cell Mate SecretsTV14 • Drama • Movie (2020)
Amanda Knox: Murder on Trial in ItalyTV14 • Drama • Movie (2011)
Gloria Gaynor: I Will SurviveTVPG • Drama, Documentaries • Movie (2025)
Dance MomsTVPG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2010)
Married at First SightTV14 • Reality, Romance • TV Series (2014)
#TextMeWhenYouGetHomeCrime, Reality • TV Series (2022)
Project Runway All StarsTV14 • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2012)
Prison BridesTV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2024)
Project Runway: JuniorTVPG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2015)
Married at First Sight: Honeymoon IslandTV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2018)
Beyond the Headlines: The Watts Family TragedyTV14 • Crime, Docuseries • TV Series (2020)
Abby's Ultimate Dance CompetitionTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (1970)
I Killed My BFFTV14 • Crime, Docuseries • TV Series (2012)
Married at First Sight: Second ChancesTV14 • Reality, Romance • TV Series (2017)
Dance Moms: Abby's Studio RescueTVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2014)
Dance Moms MiamiTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2011)
A Runaway Bride for ChristmasTVPG • Drama, Romance • Movie (2025)
A Christmas CookbookTVPG • Drama, Holiday • Movie (2025)
Dance MomsTVPG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2010)
Married at First SightTV14 • Reality, Romance • TV Series (2014)
#TextMeWhenYouGetHomeCrime, Reality • TV Series (2022)
Project Runway All StarsTV14 • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2012)
Prison BridesTV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2024)
Project Runway: JuniorTVPG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2015)
Married at First Sight: Honeymoon IslandTV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2018)
Beyond the Headlines: The Watts Family TragedyTV14 • Crime, Docuseries • TV Series (2020)
Abby's Ultimate Dance CompetitionTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (1970)
I Killed My BFFTV14 • Crime, Docuseries • TV Series (2012)
Married at First Sight: Second ChancesTV14 • Reality, Romance • TV Series (2017)
Dance Moms: Abby's Studio RescueTVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2014)
Dance Moms MiamiTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2011)
Murder at Highland ManorTV14 • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2026)
Envy: A Seven Deadly Sins StoryTVPG • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2021)
Girl in the BasementTV14 • Drama, Crime • Movie (2021)
Jodi Arias: Cell Mate SecretsTV14 • Drama • Movie (2020)
Amanda Knox: Murder on Trial in ItalyTV14 • Drama • Movie (2011)
Gloria Gaynor: I Will SurviveTVPG • Drama, Documentaries • Movie (2025)
A Runaway Bride for ChristmasTVPG • Drama, Romance • Movie (2025)
A Christmas CookbookTVPG • Drama, Holiday • Movie (2025)
Murder at Highland ManorTV14 • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2026)
Project Runway All StarsTV14 • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2012)
I Killed Him in My SleepTV14 • Thriller • Movie (2026)
Dance MomsTVPG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2010)
I Killed Him in My SleepTV14 • Thriller • Movie (2026)
Murder at Highland ManorTV14 • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2026)
Married at First SightTV14 • Reality, Romance • TV Series (2014)
Envy: A Seven Deadly Sins StoryTVPG • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2021)
#TextMeWhenYouGetHomeCrime, Reality • TV Series (2022)
Girl in the BasementTV14 • Drama, Crime • Movie (2021)
Project Runway All StarsTV14 • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2012)
Prison BridesTV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2024)
A Runaway Bride for ChristmasTVPG • Drama, Romance • Movie (2025)
Project Runway: JuniorTVPG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2015)
A Christmas CookbookTVPG • Drama, Holiday • Movie (2025)
Jodi Arias: Cell Mate SecretsTV14 • Drama • Movie (2020)
Married at First Sight: Honeymoon IslandTV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2018)
Beyond the Headlines: The Watts Family TragedyTV14 • Crime, Docuseries • TV Series (2020)
Amanda Knox: Murder on Trial in ItalyTV14 • Drama • Movie (2011)
Abby's Ultimate Dance CompetitionTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (1970)
I Killed My BFFTV14 • Crime, Docuseries • TV Series (2012)
Married at First Sight: Second ChancesTV14 • Reality, Romance • TV Series (2017)
Gloria Gaynor: I Will SurviveTVPG • Drama, Documentaries • Movie (2025)
Dance Moms: Abby's Studio RescueTVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2014)
Dance Moms MiamiTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2011)
#TextMeWhenYouGetHomeCrime, Reality • TV Series (2022)
Abby's Ultimate Dance CompetitionTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (1970)
Amanda Knox: Murder on Trial in ItalyTV14 • Drama • Movie (2011)
Beyond the Headlines: The Watts Family TragedyTV14 • Crime, Docuseries • TV Series (2020)
A Christmas CookbookTVPG • Drama, Holiday • Movie (2025)
Dance MomsTVPG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2010)
Dance Moms MiamiTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2011)
Dance Moms: Abby's Studio RescueTVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2014)
Envy: A Seven Deadly Sins StoryTVPG • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2021)
Girl in the BasementTV14 • Drama, Crime • Movie (2021)
Gloria Gaynor: I Will SurviveTVPG • Drama, Documentaries • Movie (2025)
I Killed Him in My SleepTV14 • Thriller • Movie (2026)
I Killed My BFFTV14 • Crime, Docuseries • TV Series (2012)
Jodi Arias: Cell Mate SecretsTV14 • Drama • Movie (2020)
Married at First SightTV14 • Reality, Romance • TV Series (2014)
Married at First Sight: Honeymoon IslandTV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2018)
Married at First Sight: Second ChancesTV14 • Reality, Romance • TV Series (2017)
Murder at Highland ManorTV14 • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2026)
Prison BridesTV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2024)
Project Runway All StarsTV14 • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2012)
Project Runway: JuniorTVPG • Family, Reality • TV Series (2015)
A Runaway Bride for ChristmasTVPG • Drama, Romance • Movie (2025)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
Disney+, Hulu Bundle
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle
SAVE 47%*
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium
SAVE 48%*
Monthly price
$24.98/mo.$12.99/mo.
$42.98/mo.$21.99/mo.
Subscriptions included in each plan
Disney+ and Hulu
Disney+ and Hulu
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and moviesHulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Endless entertainment with Disney+Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
No ads in Hulu streaming libraryNo ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads on Disney+No ads on Disney+
Ads will be served in select live and linear content
Download and watch on HuluDownload and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Disney+Download and watch on Disney+
Download and watch on Disney+
*Savings compared to regular monthly price of each service. Terms apply.
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only
©2025 Disney and its related entities.

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
HBO Max
HBO Max
HBO Max
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.