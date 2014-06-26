TV14 • Reality, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2014)
In the Big City, true love is increasingly hard to achieve. But what if six brave souls, yearning for romance and a loving partnership, agree to a provocative proposal: getting married at first sight?
Project Runway
TVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2004)
Project Runway is a reality competition where fashion designers fight for their big break in the fashion industry. Designers compete in weekly challenges, presenting their work on the runway.
Dance Moms
TVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2010)
Set in Pittsburgh's renowned Abby Lee Dance Company, owned and operated by notoriously demanding and passionate instructor Abby Lee Miller, Dance Moms follows children's early steps on the road to stardom, and their doting mothers who are there for every rehearsal, performance and all under the discerning eye of Miller.
The Killer Next Door
TV14 • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2019)
After Julie's husband dies in a car crash, she moves across the country to start fresh with her son Matty and build a closer relationship with her late husband's twin sister, Alison. Little does she know, Alison blames Julie for her brother's death.
Project Runway All Stars
TVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2012)
13 of Project Runway's most talented and controversial designers return for a second chance at victory. New host supermodel Angela Lindvall reveals an All Stars twist to what all designers love to hate--the unconventional challenge!
Start watching Lifetime Plans starting at $5.99/month.
Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
Enhanced Cloud DVR
Unlimited Screens
HBO®
SHOWTIME®
CINEMAX®
STARZ®
Entertainment Add-on
Español Add-on
Due to streaming rights, a few shows with an ad break before and after. Which shows?
Entertainment Add-on
$7.99/month
Stay current with additional news, entertainment, and lifestyle programming from American Heroes Channel, CNBC World, Cooking Channel, Destination America, Discovery Family, Discovery Life, DIY Network, FYI, LMN, and Science.
Español Add-on
$4.99/month
Enjoy a collection of popular favorites in Spanish – CNN en Español, Discovery en Español, Discovery Familia, ESPN Deportes, History Channel en Español, and Universo.