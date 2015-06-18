Alone
Alone
Ancient Aliens
Ancient Aliens
Forged in Fire
Forged in Fire
The UnXplained
The UnXplained
Pawn Stars
Pawn Stars

The HISTORY Channel

Watch The HISTORY Channel with any Hulu plan starting at $12.49/month
 
SpotlightPolitical & Military HistorySpace & AliensScience & TechReality TVNew on HuluPopularA-Z
AloneTV14 • Adventure, Documentaries • TV Series (2015)
Ancient AliensTV14 • Aliens, Science & Technology • TV Series (2010)
Forged in FireTVPG • Competition, Documentaries • TV Series (2015)
The UnXplainedTV14 • Space, Aliens • TV Series (2021)
Pawn StarsTVPG • Reality • TV Series (2009)
Swamp PeopleTVPG • Reality, Survival • TV Series (2010)
Ancient ImpossibleTVPG • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2014)
The Curse of Oak IslandTVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2014)
America's Book of Secrets: Special EditionTV14 • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2020)
Alone: The BeastTVPG • Adventure, Reality • TV Series (2020)
Swamp People: Serpent InvasionTVPG • Reality, Survival • TV Series (2020)
UFOs: Secret Alien TechnologyTVPG • Space, Aliens • TV Series (2019)
The American SoldierTV14 • Military & War, History • TV Series (2024)
Lee & GrantTVPG • Documentaries, Biography • TV Series (2011)
KingpinTV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2018)
761st Tank Battalion: The Original Black PanthersTVPG • Black Stories, History • TV Series (2023)
Abraham LincolnTV14 • Documentaries, Biography • TV Series (2022)
FDRTVPG • Political, Biography • TV Series (2023)
Theodore RooseveltDocumentaries, Biography • TV Series (2022)
History's Deadliest with Ving RhamesTV14 • History • TV Series (2026)
American PickersTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2010)
Mountain MenTVPG • Reality, Science & Technology • TV Series (2013)
Ancient Aliens: OriginsTV14 • Docuseries, Documentaries • TV Series (2024)
Ancient Aliens Special PresentationTVPG • Documentaries, Aliens • TV Series (2022)
The Secret of Skinwalker RanchTVPG • Documentaries, Aliens • TV Series (2020)
MonsterQuestTV14 • Drama, Documentaries • TV Series (2007)
Holy Marvels with Dennis QuaidTV14 • History, Religion & Spirituality • TV Series (2024)
Alone: FrozenTVPG • Adventure, Reality • TV Series (2022)
Ice Road TruckersTVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2007)
The Food That Built AmericaTVPG • Documentaries, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2019)
Bible Secrets RevealedTV14 • Religion & Spirituality, History • TV Series (2013)
Ancient Top 10TV14 • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2016)
Forged in Fire: Beat the JudgesTVPG • Competition, Reality • TV Series (2020)
The Secret History of the Civil WarTV14 • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2022)
Beyond Skinwalker RanchTVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2023)
America's Book of SecretsTV14 • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2012)
The Men Who Built AmericaTVPG • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2012)
Gangland UndercoverTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2015)
American Godfathers: The Five FamiliesTV14 • Crime, History • TV Series (2024)
9/11: I Was ThereTV14 • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2011)
The Men Who Built America: FrontiersmenTV14 • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2018)
Thomas JeffersonTVPG • Documentaries • TV Series (2025)
America's Greatest Feud: The History of the Hatfields & McCoysTVPG • Drama, Biography • TV Series (2012)
The PresidentsTVPG • Political, Biography • TV Series (2005)
Third Reich: The FallTV14 • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2010)
KennedyTV14 • Political, Biography • TV Series (2023)
Washington's GeneralsTVPG • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2006)
The Mexican-American WarTVPG • Drama, Documentaries • TV Series (2006)
Gangland: Aryan BrotherhoodTV14 • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2016)
Secrets of the Founding FathersTVPG • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2009)
Washington The WarriorTVPG • Political, Documentaries • TV Series (2006)
Black Patriots: Buffalo SoldiersTVPG • Black Stories, Documentaries • TV Series (2022)
KennedyTV14 • Political, Biography • TV Series (2023)
The Secret History of the Civil WarTV14 • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2022)
The Harlem HellfightersTV14 • Documentaries, Military & War • TV Series (2024)
Battles That Doomed HitlerTVG • Documentaries, History • TV Series (1999)
The White House: Behind Closed DoorsTVPG • Political, Documentaries • TV Series (2008)
No Surrender: German and Japanese KamikazesTVPG • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2003)
Third Reich: The FallTV14 • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2010)
The PresidentsTVPG • Political, Biography • TV Series (2005)
Black Patriots: Heroes of the RevolutionTVPG • Black Stories, Documentaries • TV Series (2020)
The American SoldierTV14 • Military & War, History • TV Series (2024)
761st Tank Battalion: The Original Black PanthersTVPG • Black Stories, History • TV Series (2023)
FDRTVPG • Political, Biography • TV Series (2023)
Lee & GrantTVPG • Documentaries, Biography • TV Series (2011)
The Mexican-American WarTVPG • Drama, Documentaries • TV Series (2006)
Ancient AliensTV14 • Aliens, Science & Technology • TV Series (2010)
The UnXplainedTV14 • Space, Aliens • TV Series (2021)
UFOs: Secret Alien TechnologyTVPG • Space, Aliens • TV Series (2019)
The Men Who Built AmericaTVPG • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2012)
Ancient ImpossibleTVPG • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2014)
The Food That Built AmericaTVPG • Documentaries, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2019)
FoundTVPG • History, Science & Technology • TV Series (2017)
Ancient Top 10TV14 • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2016)
Forged in FireTVPG • Competition, Documentaries • TV Series (2015)
Swamp People: Serpent InvasionTVPG • Reality, Survival • TV Series (2020)
Beyond Skinwalker RanchTVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2023)
Mountain MenTVPG • Reality, Science & Technology • TV Series (2013)
Alone: The BeastTVPG • Adventure, Reality • TV Series (2020)
Forged in Fire: Beat the JudgesTVPG • Competition, Reality • TV Series (2020)
Ice Road TruckersTVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2007)
Pawn StarsTVPG • Reality • TV Series (2009)
Swamp PeopleTVPG • Reality, Survival • TV Series (2010)
The Curse of Oak IslandTVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2014)
AloneTV14 • Adventure, Documentaries • TV Series (2015)
American PickersTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2010)
Alone: FrozenTVPG • Adventure, Reality • TV Series (2022)
History's Deadliest with Ving RhamesTV14 • History • TV Series (2026)
History's Deadliest with Ving RhamesTV14 • History • TV Series (2026)
AloneTV14 • Adventure, Documentaries • TV Series (2015)
Ancient AliensTV14 • Aliens, Science & Technology • TV Series (2010)
Forged in FireTVPG • Competition, Documentaries • TV Series (2015)
The UnXplainedTV14 • Space, Aliens • TV Series (2021)
American PickersTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2010)
Mountain MenTVPG • Reality, Science & Technology • TV Series (2013)
Pawn StarsTVPG • Reality • TV Series (2009)
Ancient Aliens: OriginsTV14 • Docuseries, Documentaries • TV Series (2024)
Swamp PeopleTVPG • Reality, Survival • TV Series (2010)
Ancient Aliens Special PresentationTVPG • Documentaries, Aliens • TV Series (2022)
The Secret of Skinwalker RanchTVPG • Documentaries, Aliens • TV Series (2020)
MonsterQuestTV14 • Drama, Documentaries • TV Series (2007)
Holy Marvels with Dennis QuaidTV14 • History, Religion & Spirituality • TV Series (2024)
Alone: FrozenTVPG • Adventure, Reality • TV Series (2022)
Ice Road TruckersTVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2007)
The Food That Built AmericaTVPG • Documentaries, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2019)
Bible Secrets RevealedTV14 • Religion & Spirituality, History • TV Series (2013)
Ancient ImpossibleTVPG • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2014)
The Curse of Oak IslandTVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2014)
America's Book of Secrets: Special EditionTV14 • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2020)
Alone: The BeastTVPG • Adventure, Reality • TV Series (2020)
Ancient Top 10TV14 • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2016)
Forged in Fire: Beat the JudgesTVPG • Competition, Reality • TV Series (2020)
The Secret History of the Civil WarTV14 • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2022)
Beyond Skinwalker RanchTVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2023)
Swamp People: Serpent InvasionTVPG • Reality, Survival • TV Series (2020)
America's Book of SecretsTV14 • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2012)
The Men Who Built AmericaTVPG • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2012)
Gangland UndercoverTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2015)
American Godfathers: The Five FamiliesTV14 • Crime, History • TV Series (2024)
9/11: I Was ThereTV14 • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2011)
The Men Who Built America: FrontiersmenTV14 • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2018)
Thomas JeffersonTVPG • Documentaries • TV Series (2025)
America's Greatest Feud: The History of the Hatfields & McCoysTVPG • Drama, Biography • TV Series (2012)
The PresidentsTVPG • Political, Biography • TV Series (2005)
UFOs: Secret Alien TechnologyTVPG • Space, Aliens • TV Series (2019)
Third Reich: The FallTV14 • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2010)
The American SoldierTV14 • Military & War, History • TV Series (2024)
Lee & GrantTVPG • Documentaries, Biography • TV Series (2011)
KennedyTV14 • Political, Biography • TV Series (2023)
Washington's GeneralsTVPG • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2006)
The Mexican-American WarTVPG • Drama, Documentaries • TV Series (2006)
KingpinTV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2018)
Gangland: Aryan BrotherhoodTV14 • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2016)
761st Tank Battalion: The Original Black PanthersTVPG • Black Stories, History • TV Series (2023)
Secrets of the Founding FathersTVPG • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2009)
Abraham LincolnTV14 • Documentaries, Biography • TV Series (2022)
Battles That Doomed HitlerTVG • Documentaries, History • TV Series (1999)
FDRTVPG • Political, Biography • TV Series (2023)
Theodore RooseveltDocumentaries, Biography • TV Series (2022)
The Titans That Built AmericaTVPG • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2021)
No Surrender: German and Japanese KamikazesTVPG • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2003)
WashingtonTV14 • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2020)
America's Book of Secrets: The MonumentsTVPG • History • TV Series (2012)
The White House: Behind Closed DoorsTVPG • Political, Documentaries • TV Series (2008)
Washington The WarriorTVPG • Political, Documentaries • TV Series (2006)
Black Patriots: Buffalo SoldiersTVPG • Black Stories, Documentaries • TV Series (2022)
FoundTVPG • History, Science & Technology • TV Series (2017)
Roots: A History RevealedTV14 • Black Stories, History • TV Series (2016)
The Harlem HellfightersTV14 • Documentaries, Military & War • TV Series (2024)
Black Patriots: Heroes of the RevolutionTVPG • Black Stories, Documentaries • TV Series (2020)
Black Patriots: Heroes of the Civil WarTVPG • Black Stories, Documentaries • TV Series (2022)
Can't Turn Us Around: Alabama's Foot SoldiersTVPG • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2023)
Rise Up: The Movement that Changed AmericaTV14 • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2018)
761st Tank Battalion: The Original Black PanthersTVPG • Black Stories, History • TV Series (2023)
9/11: I Was ThereTV14 • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2011)
Abraham LincolnTV14 • Documentaries, Biography • TV Series (2022)
AloneTV14 • Adventure, Documentaries • TV Series (2015)
Alone: FrozenTVPG • Adventure, Reality • TV Series (2022)
Alone: The BeastTVPG • Adventure, Reality • TV Series (2020)
America's Book of SecretsTV14 • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2012)
America's Book of Secrets: Special EditionTV14 • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2020)
America's Book of Secrets: The MonumentsTVPG • History • TV Series (2012)
America's Greatest Feud: The History of the Hatfields & McCoysTVPG • Drama, Biography • TV Series (2012)
American Godfathers: The Five FamiliesTV14 • Crime, History • TV Series (2024)
American PickersTVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2010)
The American SoldierTV14 • Military & War, History • TV Series (2024)
Ancient AliensTV14 • Aliens, Science & Technology • TV Series (2010)
Ancient Aliens Special PresentationTVPG • Documentaries, Aliens • TV Series (2022)
Ancient Aliens: OriginsTV14 • Docuseries, Documentaries • TV Series (2024)
Ancient ImpossibleTVPG • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2014)
Ancient Top 10TV14 • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2016)
Battles That Doomed HitlerTVG • Documentaries, History • TV Series (1999)
Beyond Skinwalker RanchTVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2023)
Bible Secrets RevealedTV14 • Religion & Spirituality, History • TV Series (2013)
Black Patriots: Buffalo SoldiersTVPG • Black Stories, Documentaries • TV Series (2022)
Black Patriots: Heroes of the Civil WarTVPG • Black Stories, Documentaries • TV Series (2022)
Black Patriots: Heroes of the RevolutionTVPG • Black Stories, Documentaries • TV Series (2020)
Can't Turn Us Around: Alabama's Foot SoldiersTVPG • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2023)
The Curse of Oak IslandTVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2014)
FDRTVPG • Political, Biography • TV Series (2023)
The Food That Built AmericaTVPG • Documentaries, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2019)
Forged in FireTVPG • Competition, Documentaries • TV Series (2015)
Forged in Fire: Beat the JudgesTVPG • Competition, Reality • TV Series (2020)
FoundTVPG • History, Science & Technology • TV Series (2017)
Gangland UndercoverTVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2015)
Gangland: Aryan BrotherhoodTV14 • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2016)
The Harlem HellfightersTV14 • Documentaries, Military & War • TV Series (2024)
History's Deadliest with Ving RhamesTV14 • History • TV Series (2026)
Holy Marvels with Dennis QuaidTV14 • History, Religion & Spirituality • TV Series (2024)
Ice Road TruckersTVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2007)
KennedyTV14 • Political, Biography • TV Series (2023)
KingpinTV14 • Documentaries, Crime • TV Series (2018)
Lee & GrantTVPG • Documentaries, Biography • TV Series (2011)
The Men Who Built AmericaTVPG • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2012)
The Men Who Built America: FrontiersmenTV14 • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2018)
The Mexican-American WarTVPG • Drama, Documentaries • TV Series (2006)
MonsterQuestTV14 • Drama, Documentaries • TV Series (2007)
Mountain MenTVPG • Reality, Science & Technology • TV Series (2013)
No Surrender: German and Japanese KamikazesTVPG • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2003)
Pawn StarsTVPG • Reality • TV Series (2009)
The PresidentsTVPG • Political, Biography • TV Series (2005)
Rise Up: The Movement that Changed AmericaTV14 • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2018)
Roots: A History RevealedTV14 • Black Stories, History • TV Series (2016)
The Secret History of the Civil WarTV14 • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2022)
The Secret of Skinwalker RanchTVPG • Documentaries, Aliens • TV Series (2020)
Secrets of the Founding FathersTVPG • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2009)
Swamp PeopleTVPG • Reality, Survival • TV Series (2010)
Swamp People: Serpent InvasionTVPG • Reality, Survival • TV Series (2020)
Theodore RooseveltDocumentaries, Biography • TV Series (2022)
Third Reich: The FallTV14 • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2010)
Thomas JeffersonTVPG • Documentaries • TV Series (2025)
The Titans That Built AmericaTVPG • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2021)
UFOs: Secret Alien TechnologyTVPG • Space, Aliens • TV Series (2019)
The UnXplainedTV14 • Space, Aliens • TV Series (2021)
WashingtonTV14 • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2020)
Washington The WarriorTVPG • Political, Documentaries • TV Series (2006)
Washington's GeneralsTVPG • Documentaries, History • TV Series (2006)
The White House: Behind Closed DoorsTVPG • Political, Documentaries • TV Series (2008)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
Disney+, Hulu Bundle
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle
SAVE 47%*
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium
SAVE 48%*
Monthly price
$24.98/mo.$12.99/mo.
$42.98/mo.$21.99/mo.
Subscriptions included in each plan
Disney+ and Hulu
Disney+ and Hulu
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and moviesHulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Endless entertainment with Disney+Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
No ads in Hulu streaming libraryNo ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads on Disney+No ads on Disney+
Ads will be served in select live and linear content
Download and watch on HuluDownload and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Disney+Download and watch on Disney+
Download and watch on Disney+
*Savings compared to regular monthly price of each service. Terms apply.
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only
©2025 Disney and its related entities.

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
HBO Max
HBO Max
HBO Max
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.