The First 48
TVPG • Reality, Crime • TV Series (2004)
The first 48 hours after a crime is committed are key in closing the case.
60 Days In
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2016)
Seven civilians go under cover in Indiana's Clark County Jail to experience life behind bars.
Hoarders
TVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2009)
Each 60-minute episode of Hoarders is a fascinating look inside the lives of two different people whose inability to part with their belongings is so out of control that they are on the verge of a personal crisis.
Beyond Scared Straight
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2011)
Beyond Scared Straight profiles the new approach to keeping today's teens from becoming tomorrow's prisoners. The power of the original Scared Straight! program has inspired dozens of inmate-run intervention programs in men's and women's prisons across the country. These youthful offender programs put boys and girls of all ethnicities and backgrounds, ranging in age from 11-18, into intensive one-day in-prison sessions that show them the realities of life behind bars.
Intervention
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2005)
Intervention is a powerful and gripping television series in which people confront their darkest demons and seek a route to redemption. The show profiles people whose dependence on drugs and alcohol or other compulsive behavior has brought them to a point of personal crisis and estranged them from their friends and loved ones. Each Intervention episode ends with a surprise intervention that is staged by the family and friends of the alcohol or drug addict, and which is conducted by one of two Intervention specialists: Jeff VanVonderen and Candy Finnigan. Intervention raises awareness about the alternatives and treatment options available to those who suffer from an alcohol or drug addiction, and gives hope to families who have nowhere left to turn.
