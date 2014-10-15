Los Angeles is about to be hit by a devastating earthquake, and time is running out to save the city from imminent danger.
The Year of Spectacular Men
Drama, Comedy • Movie (2017)
Izzy has a bad case of pre-real-world millennial-itis. She falls in and out of some not so romantic romances, and figures out that when it totally feels like the end of your story, it’s often just the beginning.
The Archer
Action • Movie (2017)
A competitive archer is sent to a prison-like reform camp for girls but escapes with the help of a new friend.
Rodeo & Juliet
Comedy, Drama • Movie (2015)
A city girl is forced to go to the country where she meets a special horse and a young cowboy who teaaches her to barrel race while her mother reconnects with her former fiancé.
A Cinderella Christmas
Comedy, Holiday • Movie (2016)
The Christmasquerade Ball gives hardworking Angie a chance to let loose. She quickly charms Nicholas but has to go suddenly, leaving him only one clue to find her in this modern, holiday take on the classic fairytale.
