In the aftermath of an apocalyptic power outage, a young woman encounters the horrors awaiting her in the darkness as she tries to reunite her family and fight for survival.
The Last Days
Science Fiction, Thriller • Movie (2013)
As a mysterious epidemic spreads across the planet trapping humanity indoors, one man sets off on a dangerous quest to save his missing girlfriend.
The Housemaid
Drama, International • Movie (2010)
Eun-yi (Do-yeon Jeon), a poor Korean woman, takes a job as a domestic servant in the lavish home of Hoon Goh (Jung-jae Lee), a handsome businessman whose wife Hae-ra (Seo Woo) is pregnant. Under the tutelage of her new boss, longtime employee and familial confidant Byung-sik (Yeo-Jong Yun), Eun-yi quickly learns the ways of the house -- and that Hoon's word is law. But when Eun-yi allows Hoon to seduce her, the benefits of her new position become dwarfed by the consequences of her actions.
Killing for Love
R • International, Documentaries • Movie (2017)
What could drive an innocent man to take the fall for a crime he didn't commit? A shocking true tale of obsessive love, betrayal, and murder.
The Clovehitch Killer
Thriller, Mystery • Movie (2018)
A picture-perfect family is shattered when the work of a serial killer hits too close to home. Dylan McDermott stars in this chilling portrait of all-American evil.
Start watching IFC Films Plans starting at $5.99/month.
Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
Enhanced Cloud DVR
Unlimited Screens
HBO®
SHOWTIME®
CINEMAX®
STARZ®
Entertainment Add-on
Español Add-on
Due to streaming rights, a few shows with an ad break before and after. Which shows?
Entertainment Add-on
$7.99/month
Stay current with additional news, entertainment, and lifestyle programming from American Heroes Channel, CNBC World, Cooking Channel, Destination America, Discovery Family, Discovery Life, DIY Network, FYI, LMN, and Science.
Español Add-on
$4.99/month
Enjoy a collection of popular favorites in Spanish – CNN en Español, Discovery en Español, Discovery Familia, ESPN Deportes, History Channel en Español, and Universo.