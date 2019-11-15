Eun-yi (Do-yeon Jeon), a poor Korean woman, takes a job as a domestic servant in the lavish home of Hoon Goh (Jung-jae Lee), a handsome businessman whose wife Hae-ra (Seo Woo) is pregnant. Under the tutelage of her new boss, longtime employee and familial confidant Byung-sik (Yeo-Jong Yun), Eun-yi quickly learns the ways of the house -- and that Hoon's word is law. But when Eun-yi allows Hoon to seduce her, the benefits of her new position become dwarfed by the consequences of her actions.