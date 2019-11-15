Radioflash
Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2019)
In the aftermath of an apocalyptic power outage, a young woman encounters the horrors awaiting her in the darkness as she tries to reunite her family and fight for survival.
The Last Days
Science Fiction, Thriller • Movie (2013)
As a mysterious epidemic spreads across the planet trapping humanity indoors, one man sets off on a dangerous quest to save his missing girlfriend.
The Housemaid
Drama, International • Movie (2010)
Eun-yi (Do-yeon Jeon), a poor Korean woman, takes a job as a domestic servant in the lavish home of Hoon Goh (Jung-jae Lee), a handsome businessman whose wife Hae-ra (Seo Woo) is pregnant. Under the tutelage of her new boss, longtime employee and familial confidant Byung-sik (Yeo-Jong Yun), Eun-yi quickly learns the ways of the house -- and that Hoon's word is law. But when Eun-yi allows Hoon to seduce her, the benefits of her new position become dwarfed by the consequences of her actions.
Killing for Love
R • International, Documentaries • Movie (2017)
What could drive an innocent man to take the fall for a crime he didn't commit? A shocking true tale of obsessive love, betrayal, and murder.
The Clovehitch Killer
Thriller, Mystery • Movie (2018)
A picture-perfect family is shattered when the work of a serial killer hits too close to home. Dylan McDermott stars in this chilling portrait of all-American evil.
