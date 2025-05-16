The Plague
The Plague
Late Night with the Devil
Late Night with the Devil
Violent Ends
Violent Ends
Clown in a Cornfield
Clown in a Cornfield
Good Boy
Good Boy

IFC Films

Watch IFC Films with any Hulu plan starting at $12.49/month
 
SpotlightDramaHorrorThrillersA-Z
The PlagueR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2025)
Late Night with the DevilR • Drama, Horror • Movie (2023)
Violent EndsR • Drama, Crime • Movie (2025)
Clown in a CornfieldR • Horror, Comedy • Movie (2025)
Good BoyPG-13 • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2025)
ArcadianR • Horror, Action • Movie (2024)
Muzzle 2: City of WolvesR • Action, Thriller • Movie (2025)
AzraelR • Action, Horror • Movie (2024)
OddityR • International, Horror • Movie (2024)
Neighborhood WatchR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2025)
Get AwayR • Comedy, Horror • Movie (2024)
Abraham's Boys: A Dracula StoryR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2025)
DescendentNot Rated • Science Fiction, Horror • Movie (2025)
100 Nights of HeroPG-13 • Romance, Fantasy • Movie (2025)
Force of Nature: The Dry 2R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2024)
HumaneR • Science Fiction, Thriller • Movie (2024)
AshR • Science Fiction, Horror • Movie (2025)
No Way UpNot Rated • Action, Adventure • Movie (2024)
Dangerous AnimalsR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2025)
House on EdenR • Horror • Movie (2025)
Bloody Axe WoundTVMA • Comedy, Horror • Movie (2024)
The Ugly StepsisterNot Rated • Horror, Comedy • Movie (2025)
The Ugly Stepsister (Eng Dub)Not Rated • Horror, Comedy • Movie (2025)
InheritanceR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2025)
LevelsR • Science Fiction, Thriller • Movie (2024)
StopmotionR • Horror • Movie (2023)
In a Violent NatureNot Rated • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2024)
Christmas Eve in Miller's PointPG-13 • Comedy, Holiday • Movie (2024)
Out Come the WolvesR • Thriller • Movie (2024)
SkincareR • Thriller • Movie (2024)
TornadoR • Action, Thriller • Movie (2025)
The Rule of Jenny PenR • Drama, Horror • Movie (2024)
Hot MilkR • Drama • Movie (2025)
Little BitesR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2024)
Memoir of a SnailR • Comedy, Animation • Movie (2024)
The Last Breath R • Thriller • Movie (2024)
The Luckiest Man in AmericaR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2024)
Queens of the DeadTVMA • LGBTQ+, Horror • Movie (2025)
The Taste of ThingsPG-13 • Drama, Romance • Movie (2023)
American StarR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2024)
DandelionR • Drama, Romance • Movie (2024)
ArmandR • International, Drama • Movie (2024)
GhostlightR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2024)
The Taste of ThingsPG-13 • Drama, Romance • Movie (2023)
DandelionR • Drama, Romance • Movie (2024)
Christmas Eve in Miller's PointPG-13 • Comedy, Holiday • Movie (2024)
ArmandR • International, Drama • Movie (2024)
GhostlightR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2024)
Hot MilkR • Drama • Movie (2025)
DescendentNot Rated • Science Fiction, Horror • Movie (2025)
HumaneR • Science Fiction, Thriller • Movie (2024)
AshR • Science Fiction, Horror • Movie (2025)
OddityR • International, Horror • Movie (2024)
Little BitesR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2024)
ArcadianR • Horror, Action • Movie (2024)
StopmotionR • Horror • Movie (2023)
Clown in a CornfieldR • Horror, Comedy • Movie (2025)
Bloody Axe WoundTVMA • Comedy, Horror • Movie (2024)
In a Violent NatureNot Rated • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2024)
The Ugly StepsisterNot Rated • Horror, Comedy • Movie (2025)
AzraelR • Action, Horror • Movie (2024)
Queens of the DeadTVMA • LGBTQ+, Horror • Movie (2025)
Abraham's Boys: A Dracula StoryR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2025)
Late Night with the DevilR • Drama, Horror • Movie (2023)
The Rule of Jenny PenR • Drama, Horror • Movie (2024)
House on EdenR • Horror • Movie (2025)
Good BoyPG-13 • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2025)
Get AwayR • Comedy, Horror • Movie (2024)
Dangerous AnimalsR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2025)
The Ugly Stepsister (Eng Dub)Not Rated • Horror, Comedy • Movie (2025)
The Last Breath R • Thriller • Movie (2024)
SkincareR • Thriller • Movie (2024)
The Luckiest Man in AmericaR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2024)
American StarR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2024)
Out Come the WolvesR • Thriller • Movie (2024)
InheritanceR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2025)
Violent EndsR • Drama, Crime • Movie (2025)
The PlagueR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2025)
LevelsR • Science Fiction, Thriller • Movie (2024)
Force of Nature: The Dry 2R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2024)
Neighborhood WatchR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2025)
100 Nights of HeroPG-13 • Romance, Fantasy • Movie (2025)
Abraham's Boys: A Dracula StoryR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2025)
American StarR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2024)
ArcadianR • Horror, Action • Movie (2024)
ArmandR • International, Drama • Movie (2024)
AshR • Science Fiction, Horror • Movie (2025)
AzraelR • Action, Horror • Movie (2024)
Bloody Axe WoundTVMA • Comedy, Horror • Movie (2024)
Christmas Eve in Miller's PointPG-13 • Comedy, Holiday • Movie (2024)
Clown in a CornfieldR • Horror, Comedy • Movie (2025)
DandelionR • Drama, Romance • Movie (2024)
Dangerous AnimalsR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2025)
DescendentNot Rated • Science Fiction, Horror • Movie (2025)
Force of Nature: The Dry 2R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2024)
Get AwayR • Comedy, Horror • Movie (2024)
GhostlightR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2024)
Good BoyPG-13 • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2025)
Hot MilkR • Drama • Movie (2025)
House on EdenR • Horror • Movie (2025)
HumaneR • Science Fiction, Thriller • Movie (2024)
In a Violent NatureNot Rated • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2024)
InheritanceR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2025)
The Last Breath R • Thriller • Movie (2024)
Late Night with the DevilR • Drama, Horror • Movie (2023)
LevelsR • Science Fiction, Thriller • Movie (2024)
Little BitesR • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2024)
The Luckiest Man in AmericaR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2024)
Memoir of a SnailR • Comedy, Animation • Movie (2024)
Muzzle 2: City of WolvesR • Action, Thriller • Movie (2025)
Neighborhood WatchR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2025)
No Way UpNot Rated • Action, Adventure • Movie (2024)
OddityR • International, Horror • Movie (2024)
Out Come the WolvesR • Thriller • Movie (2024)
The PlagueR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2025)
Queens of the DeadTVMA • LGBTQ+, Horror • Movie (2025)
The Rule of Jenny PenR • Drama, Horror • Movie (2024)
SkincareR • Thriller • Movie (2024)
StopmotionR • Horror • Movie (2023)
The Taste of ThingsPG-13 • Drama, Romance • Movie (2023)
TornadoR • Action, Thriller • Movie (2025)
The Ugly StepsisterNot Rated • Horror, Comedy • Movie (2025)
The Ugly Stepsister (Eng Dub)Not Rated • Horror, Comedy • Movie (2025)
Violent EndsR • Drama, Crime • Movie (2025)

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